New Music Friday: The best albums out March 14

Early this morning, the "blood worm moon" lunar eclipse was visible in some parts of North America. But that's not all that graced the Earth's sky this Friday, March 14.

Matt Reilly of Austin public radio station KUTX joins NPR Music's Stephen Thompson to discuss the new releases that made their debut on streaming services while you were watching that eclipse. (Our hearts go out to those who stayed up all night waiting for Playboi Carti's I Am Music, which finally dropped after 7 a.m. ET.)

The Starting Five

/ Twin Shadow.

Stephen and Matt give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

Charley Crockett, Lonesome Drifter (Stream)

(Stream) Twin Shadow, Georgie (Stream)

(Stream) Courting, Lust for Life, Or: 'How To Thread The Needle And Come Out The Other Side To Tell The Story (Stream)

(Stream) Étienne de Crécy, WARM UP (Stream)

(Stream) Throwing Muses, Moonlight Concessions (Stream)

The Lightning Round

Iddo Goldberg / William Hutson, Jonathan Snipes and Daveed Diggs of the band clipping.

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Playboi Carti, I Am Music

clipping., Dead Channel Sky

Womb, One is Always Heading Somewhere

Circuit des Yeux, Halo on the Inside

The Mexican Standoff, Hola, Texas!

Spiral Deluxe (Jeff Mills, Yumiko Ohno, Kenji 'Jino' Hino and Gerald Mitchell), The Love Pretender

The Long List

Darryl Daley / Lorainne James of Whatever the Weather.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Bambara, Birthmarks

Blasé, BLABLABLA

cleopatrick, FAKE MOON

Coheed and Cambria, Vaxis – Act III: The Father of Make Believe

Dana Gavanski, Again Again EP

EP Das Beat, Frau Fatal

Dead Rabbitts, Redefined

Dorothy, The Way

Edwyn Collins, Nation Shall Speak Unto Nation

Flora from Kansas, Homesick EP

Hekla, Turnar

Huremic (Parannoul), Seeking Darkness

KEG, Fun's Over

Mia June, Brain Like Computer

Neal Francis, Return to Zero

Neal Morgan, PAW

Nico, Chelsea Town Hall (Live)

of Montreal, The Sunlandic Twins (20th Anniversary Edition)

Scratch Acid, Scratch Acid Box Set

Steven Wilson, The Overview

The Faint, Blank Wave Arcade (Reissue)

The Faint, Wet From Birth (Reissue)

The Loft, Everything Changes Everything Stays the Same

The WAEVE, Eternal EP

EP Weaving, Webs

Classical

Jan Lisiecki, Preludes

Kronos Quartet / Mary Kouyoumdjian, WITNESS

Owls, Rare Birds

Patrick Demenga, Knaifel: Chapter Eight

Steve Reich, Collected Works 27-Disc Box Set

Country/Folk/Americana

Carly Pearce, Hummingbird: No Rain, No Flowers

Rose Cousins, Conditions of Love

Ruston Kelly, Dirt Emo Vol. II

Warren Zeiders, Relapse, Lies & Betrayal

ZZ Ward Liberation

Electronic/Out There

Loraine James (as Whatever the Weather), Whatever The Weather II

anamē, Hopes & Fears

Cinema Royal, Cinema Royal

COUSIN KULA, AFTER SUN

Golem Mecanique, Siamo tutti in pericolo

Intensive Care + The Body, Was I Good Enough?

Joni Void, Every Life is a Light

Jorg Kuning, Elvers Pass

Ploy, It's Later Than You Think

Zoe McPherson, Upside Down

Global

Anoushka Shankar, Chapter III: We Return to Light

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, Yarın Yoksa

Valvin, Incoming

Philomena Wolflingseder / Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

Jazz

Nels Cline, Consentrik Quartet

Art Pepper, Geneva 1980

Gregory Uhlmann, Josh Johnson, Sam Wilkes, Uhlmann Johnson Wilkes

Hayes Greenfield, Gravity Unplugged

Nicolas Masson, Renaissance

Ray Suhy / Lewis Porter Quartet, What Happens Next

Silke Eberhard, Trio Being-A-Ning

Sylvie Courvoisier & Mary Halvorson, Bone Bells

Pop

LE SSERAFIM, HOT

Maybe Happy Ending, Original Broadway Cast Recording

No Guidnce, Confessions of a Loverboy EP

St. Lucia, Fata Morgana: Dawn

Westislonely, Even a Worm Will Turn EP

Yael Daila, EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

Curren$y & Harry Fraud, Never Catch Us

Dano, Nuevos Trapos

insyt., Dancing by Myself

Jasiah, NO HOLDS BARRED

PARTYOF2, we owe you an explanation EP

