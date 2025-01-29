© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

D.C. plane crash efforts pivot from rescue to recovery, fire chief says

By Joel Rose,
Russell LewisAyana Archie
Published January 29, 2025 at 9:09 PM CST
Emergency response units access airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport early Thursday in Arlington, Va., after an American Airlines flight from Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching the airport.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Emergency response units access airplane wreckage in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport early Thursday in Arlington, Va., after an American Airlines flight from Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching the airport.
NPR News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]