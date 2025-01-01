New Year's resolution ideas: 25 fun and practical goals to reach for in 2025
Can't decide on a New Year's resolution for 2025? We've got ideas!
Whether you want to stay out of debt, quit buying clothes for a whole year or finally get that tattoo you always wanted, our expert guides can help make your goals a reality.
Scroll through our list to find the perfect New Year's resolution — then click on the link to get clear, practical advice on how to achieve your objective.
This year, I want to ...
... Try something fun
- Get my first tattoo
- Sew my own clothes
- Host more dinner parties
- Bring more novelty into my everyday life
... Challenge myself
- Quit buying clothes and unnecessary purchases for a whole year
- Invest in home appliances that save money and energy
- Break free from a codependent relationship
- Improve the quality of my sleep
- Find an exercise routine I'll actually stick with
- Boost my memory skills
... Change my perspective
- Stop feeling guilty about things I've said or done
- Learn how to resolve conflict with my partner
- Become a "morning person"
... Get my life organized
- Finally learn how to create a budget
- Save money for emergencies and big things I want to buy
- Minimize clutter and mess in my house
- Organize my home
- Make better to-do lists
- Have a freezer full of meal-prepped dinners
... Work on my self-control
- Stay out of debt
- Stop spending money when I'm stressed
- Have a healthier relationship with caffeine
- Stop being a people pleaser
- Use healthy coping mechanisms to pull myself out a funk
- Get better at recovering from a bad night of sleep
