Brown says no to pro-Palestinian students' demands for divestment

By Tovia Smith
Published October 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM CDT
Pro-Palestinian protestors rally at Brown University in April as their delegation met with school leaders on campus in Providence, R.I.
Joseph Prezioso
/
AFP/Getty Images
Brown University has refused pro-Palestinian student demands to divest from companies doing business with Israel.

The university’s highest governing body, the Brown Corporation, says divesting “would signal that there are ‘approved’ points of views to which members of the community are expected to conform.”

Supporters of divestment ended their encampment last spring in exchange for a promise that their proposal for divestment would get a vote from the board this fall.

Tovia Smith
Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.