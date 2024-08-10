© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Masai Russell wins Olympic gold in 100m hurdles by a 100th of a second

By Brian Mann
Published August 10, 2024 at 2:38 PM CDT
Masai Russell, of the United States, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
/
AP
Masai Russell, of the United States, wins the women's 100-meter hurdles final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Masai Russell bolted down the track, legs scissoring gracefully as she cleared the ten hurdles that separated her from the finish line.

The 24-year-old from Maryland lunged across a fraction of a second ahead of French hurdler Cyrena Samba-Mayela. Her margin of victory? One one-hundredth of a second.

There was a moment's delay while the photo finish was analyzed and Russell leapt in the air when her gold-medal win was confirmed. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico took bronze at the Olympics.

The win bookends a dominant showing for U.S. women hurdlers in Paris. On Thursday, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smashed her own world record winning gold in the women's 400-meter final.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.