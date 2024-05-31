There's only one Trump question in this week's news quiz. But can you answer it?

This week, there was an unusual amount of air travel news: bad, sad, heartwarming and perhaps unnecessary. After Memorial Day security lines, clearly audiences had a thirst for more airport-adjacent content!

But no one cared after around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, because the Trump verdict came in.

If your brain survived that and the three-day weekend, maybe you can get that 11/11 this week.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...