See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Emmy Awards

authorBy Mhari Shaw
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 5:02 PM CST
Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Frazer Harrison
/
Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Awards season is upon us. Hollywood stars will attend The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The awards show showcases the year's best of television and will be hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson. The ceremony, originally scheduled for September was delayed due to Hollywood strikes resulting in nominations as far back as 2022.

Here are just some of tonight's most memorable red carpet looks.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ashley Landis / AP
/
AP
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
