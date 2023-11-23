Temporary truce begins in Gaza, with first hostages set for release

TEL AVIV, Israel — A four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect early Friday. The temporary truce sets the stage for the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners in the nearly seven-week conflict.

The agreement officially went into effect at 7 a.m. local time, but there was no official announcement from either Israel or Hamas to signal its start. It comes after weeks of Israeli bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians.

Under the deal brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, later Friday Hamas will release some of the 240 hostages seized in their deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people. In return, Israel will free some of the Palestinian prisoners it holds.

Fighting continued in the lead-up to the cease-fire

With the anticipated pause in the fighting, crowds of Palestinians were seen pouring into the streets in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. But Palestinian media reported several Israeli strikes in northern Gaza in the hours leading up to the cease-fire. Also, about 15 minutes after the truce was supposed to start, Israel's army reported air raid sirens near the border with Gaza, a possible sign of rockets being fired into Israel.

The hostages-for-prisoners exchange is expected to occur in batches over the four days of the truce. Israel, which says it notified the families of the hostages expected for release on Friday, has not made a list public.

Israel has also not said exactly how many hostages will be freed or how many Palestinians it will release. Hamas says it is prepared to free 13 hostages on Friday in exchange for around 39 Palestinians. Reportedly some 50 Israeli hostages may be released in exchange for 150 Palestinians over the course of the truce.

A senior Biden administration official said earlier this week that there are 10 dual U.S.-Israeli citizens unaccounted, three of whom could be released as part of the deal. Among those that could be released is a young girl whose parents were killed in the initial Hamas attack. The girl turns 4 on Friday.

Following last month's Hamas attacks, Israel vowed to destroy the militant group and responded with heavy air and ground strikes on Gaza. Israel now controls a large portion of Gaza's north.

In the hours leading up to the truce, Israel's military "intensified strikes" with intense ground battles against Hamas, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). A particular concern for the U.N. is the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza where about 200 patients and medical staff are still trying to evacuate. The U.N. says Israeli tanks surrounded the hospital and Gaza's Ministry of Health reported the hospital was struck again by Israeli fire.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces says it "has completed ... operational preparations according to the combat lines of the pause," adding that it had destroyed a tunnel complex it identified earlier this week under the Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza.

"Over the last day and night, IDF troops on the ground, in the air, and at sea continued to strike terror targets, operate in different areas to locate suspicious structures and engage with terrorists," the military's statement said. "In addition, the forces struck a terror tunnel route, which was identified over the past few days."

About a half-hour before the cease-fire kicked in, an Israeli military spokesman released an Arabic-language video on social media addressed "to the population of sector Gaza."

Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Frida, hours after the start of a four-day truce in battles between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants.

"The cease-fire for humanitarian purposes is temporary," the spokesman said, insisting that northern Gaza, where the fighting has been concentrated, "is a dangerous war zone and it is forbidden to move around."

"For your safety, you must remain in the humanitarian zone in the south of the (Gaza) Strip," he said.

Humanitarian aid begins to trickle into Gaza

Large areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israeli air strikes and tanks since the conflict began, leaving much of the territory's 2.3 million people without electricity, food and clean water. According to UNRWA, the U.N. relief agency overseeing Palestinians, more than a million Gazans have been internally displaced as a result of the conflict.

According to Egypt's state information service, 130,000 liters (about 34,000 gallons) of diesel and four trucks of gas from Egypt will enter the Gaza Strip on the first day. "Humanitarian aid will begin to flow from Egypt to the Gaza Strip as soon as the truce agreement enters into force, where 200 trucks, loaded with food, medicine and water, will be entered daily for the first time since the start of the Israeli war on the Strip about fifty days ago," it said.

Israel confirmed Friday that four tanker trucks each of fuel and cooking gas had been transferred from Egypt to U.N. humanitarian aid organizations at the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

"This was approved by the government of Israel as part of the pause and the framework for the release of the hostages agreed with the United States and mediated by Qatar and Egypt," Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) office said in a statement. "The fuel and cooking gas are designated for operating essential humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.