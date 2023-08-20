Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.
Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.
We take a look at the scene.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.
David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.
Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.
Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.
Mark J. Terrill / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.
Alejandro Cossío / AP
/
AP
Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.
Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
/
Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Sat., Aug. 19: A street is covered in mud as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.