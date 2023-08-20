Photos: See flooding, mudslides Tropical Storm Hilary brings to Southern Calif.

In Southern California, millions of people are experiencing the effects of Hurricane Hilary, which has been downgraded to a still powerful tropical storm as it comes ashore.

Residents across the region are being advised to stay home, if possible, and to expect road closures in flooded areas and possible power blackouts.

We take a look at the scene.

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Tents and belongings of unhoused people are seen near the rushing water of the Los Angeles River, near Griffith Park.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions due to flooding on the roadway as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Cathedral City, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A person pushes a cart on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north near Palm Springs, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, California.

Ryan Sun / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A worker drags caution tape to block off Pico Boulevard after a tree fell in Los Angeles.

Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Aug. 20: A vehicle drives through a flooded intersection as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Palm Springs, California.

Mark J. Terrill / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street in Palm Desert, Calif.

Alejandro Cossío / AP / AP Sun., Aug. 20: A man crosses a street after the landfall of Tropical Storm Hilary in Rosarito, Mexico.