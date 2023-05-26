Two dead, 23 wounded in a Russian strike on a Ukrainian medical clinic

Updated May 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM ET

A barrage of rockets hit a medical clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday, killing two and injuring 23, according to the regional governor.

Of the 23 injured, 21 have been hospitalized, with three in serious condition, governor Serhiy Lysak said in a telegram post.

Video and images of the scene showed smoke pouring out of a damaged three-story building, with rescue workers looking on. In a tweet, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack a "crime against humanity."

russians have launched a missile attack on a hospital in the city of Dnipro: at least one person was killed and 16 wounded. Among the wounded are two children: boys aged 3 and 6.#russiaisaterroriststate #armyhromadske



Video credit: Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Serhiy Lysak pic.twitter.com/FoA5faWPhH — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) May 26, 2023

Two children, aged 3 and 6, were among the wounded, Lysak said. He added that one of the two casualties from the attack is a 69-year-old man who was walking near the clinic as the strike began.

Ukrainian officials on Friday also said they shot down Russian missiles and over 20 drones aimed at their capital city, Kyiv, and the country's eastern regions.

Russia did not immediately comment on the air strikes, but did say that a blast that damaged buildings in the Russian city of Krasnodar on Friday was caused by Ukrainian drones. There were no reported casualties.

Rescuers were still in Dnipro as of Friday morning, searching for three missing persons believed to be trapped under the rubble, Lysak said. Crews were also trying to tamp down a fire at the clinic and a neighboring building that over stretched 1,000 meters.

