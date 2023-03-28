© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

NPR News

39 migrants dead, 29 injured after fire at an immigration facility in Mexico

By Emily Olson
Published March 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT
An image taken from a video shows ambulances and rescue team staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday.
An image taken from a video shows ambulances and rescue team staffers outside an immigration center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Follow the latest updates in our live blog.

At least 39 migrants are dead and 29 were injured following a fire Monday at a processing facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, according to the country's National Migration Institute.

Images published by the local Diario de Juarez newspaper and shared by the Associated Press showed bodies under silver sheets, ambulances and firefighters outside the facility, which is located just across the border from El Paso, Texas.

The fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, according to the institute. Sixty-eight men from Central and South America were staying at the facility, which hosts migrants who are waiting on requests for asylum in the U.S. or preparing to cross the border.

The 29 injured migrants were taken to four local hospitals for care, the institute says.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Emily Olson
Emily Olson is on a three-month assignment as a news writer and live blog editor, helping shape NPR's digital breaking news strategy.