NPR News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office

By Ashley Westerman
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM AKST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation plans on Wednesday in Napier, New Zealand. It is unclear who would succeed her.
Kerry Marshall
/
Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation plans on Wednesday in Napier, New Zealand. It is unclear who would succeed her.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape.

Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.

"I'm leaving, because with such a privileged role comes responsibility," Ardern told her audience. "The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It's that simple."

Ardern became the world's youngest female leader in 2017 at the age of 37. Her last day in the office will be Feb. 7.

The last six years have been busy for Ardern, managing disasters that include the COVID-19 pandemic, a volcanic eruption and the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

But New Zealanders have also criticized her handling of the economy amid tough COVID restrictions and growing inflation.

It's unclear who will lead the caretaker government after Ardern's departure.

Recent polling ahead of New Zealand's general elections in October show Ardern's Labour Party slightly behind the opposing National Party.

NPR News
Ashley Westerman
Ashley Westerman is a former producer who occasionally directed the show. She joined the staff in June 2015 and produced a variety of stories, including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. During her time at NPR, Ashley also produced for All Things Considered and Weekend Edition. She also occasionally reported on both domestic and international news.