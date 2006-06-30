© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Mexico Faces Stark Choices in Election

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published June 30, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Mexico will choose a new President on Sunday. While the historic vote is important for Mexico, it will also have big implications for the United States. On the right, Felipe Calderon could be a close ally, and he's already promised to act as a counterweight to Venezuelan President -- and U.S. nemesis -- Hugo Chavez.

A victory by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the left could bring the rise of the left in Latin America to America's back door from its back yard. The new leader will also have an impact on migration, trade and other important bi-lateral issues.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.