Pa. Judge Bars Intelligent Design in Science Classes

A federal judge strikes down a policy in the Dover, Pa., schools that required biology students to hear a statement supporting alternatives to evolution.

The ruling is a major blow to backers of intelligent design in public schools. They say life is too complex to have evolved entirely through natural means.

But in strong language, the judge said the school board's policy was a thinly veiled attempt to force religion into the teaching of science -- and therefore unconstitutional.

