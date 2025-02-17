Weather-Related Closures and Cancellations for Wednesday, February 19, 2025
School District Closures, Delays, and Cancellations
- Bishop Seabury Academy in Lawrence closed Wednesday
- Geary County USD 475 open on a 2-hour delay Wednesday
- Lawrence USD 497 schools closed Wednesday. All activities are cancelled and district buildings and parking lots will be closed.
- Leavenworth USD 453 public and parochial schools closed Wednesday
- Manhattan-Ogden USD 343 schools open on a 2-hour delay Wednesday
- Oskaloosa USD 341 schools closed Wednesday AND Thursday
- Perry-Lecompton USD 343 schools closed Wednesday AND Thursday
- Shawnee Heights USD 450 schools closed Wednesday
University Closures, Delays, and Cancellations
- University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses remain closed Wednesday. All classes...both in-person and online...are cancelled. Only employees identified as weather essential are to report to campus. Employees designated to work remotely (including hybrid) are to work remotely. Non-weather essential employees who would normally work on campus are to work remotely. KU's inclement weather policy can be viewed here.
- Emporia State University closed Wednesday due to the weather; all classes/activities cancelled.
State and Local Government Closures, Delays, and Cancellations
Military Closures, Delays, and Cancellations
- Fort Riley offices and 1st Infantry Division units will operate with a 9:30 a.m. start time Wednesday. All gates will be open normal operating hours. Irwin Army Community Hospital and the medical clinics will operate on normal hours. All dental clinics will open at 9:30 a.m. Child Development Centers and the School Age Center will open at 8:30 a.m. All fitness centers will operate on normal hours.
All Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) facilities and the Fort Riley Commissary will open at 10 a.m. Updates will be available at https://www.facebook.com/FortRiley or the Fort Riley website at https://home.army.mil/riley/. Updates will also be posted to the My Army Post App, which is available on all app stores, and on the Digital Garrison app.
Community Closures, Delays, and Cancellations
- Lawrence Transit has cancelled all services Wednesday. No overnight On Demand service. On Thursday, Feb. 20 – fixed route and paratransit services are cancelled. On Demand begins at 8 pm. Service is planned to resume as usual on Friday.
Cottonwood, Inc. day services and offices will be closed Wednesday AND Thursday.
