Winter Storm Forces Cancellations for Eastern Kansas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our listening area. Here's a list of weather-related cancellations called in to KPR, as of Friday, January 2, 2024

Cottonwood, Inc. in Lawrence (offices and on-site day services) will be closed Monday, January 6, 2025

Winter Weather Safety and Preparedness Information

The National Weather Service is advising people to prepare themselves and their homes for extremely cold temperatures before they arrive. NWS recommends stocking up on enough nonperishable food, water and medications to last for three days; updating your first-aid kit; gathering up your warmest clothing and blankets; keeping your phone charged; and checking for Wireless Emergency Alerts.

People should minimize time outdoors for both themselves and their pets and also take precautions when they do go outside.

Once inside, people should insulate their pipes if possible, open sink cabinets to expose pipes to heated air and disconnect their hoses and sprinklers to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

The NWS also encourages people to check in on loved ones and neighbors, especially if they are in groups considered vulnerable: newborns, older adults, outdoor workers, people with chronic illness and people without homes.

Here are even more tips from NPR on prepping your car for winter driving, weathering power outages and protecting your home before and after a winter storm.

