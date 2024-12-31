It's the start of a new year, and many of us are taking inventory of the past twelve months, making adjustments and setting goals. As the director of Kansas Public Radio, I'm reviewing our work over the past year, and collaborating with our staff on ways we can improve our services to listeners like you. You deserve the very best that public radio can offer, and we're very grateful for the opportunity to continue to provide that for you in 2025. If you aren't a KPR member just yet, or if you are in a position to increase your membership, the start of a new year is a great time to join our membership community or upgrade your support! Your contribution will keep KPR going strong in the coming year, and it's an excellent way to ensure your community has access to the news and cultural programming that connects us to each other and our region. Thank you for listening...and Happy New Year!

— Feloniz Lovato-Winston

Director, Kansas Public Radio and Kansas Audio-Reader Network