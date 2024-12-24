Warmest Wishes for This Holiday Season from KPR

© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Published December 24, 2024
With all best wishes from all of us at KPR for a happy holiday season.

As we celebrate Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa, we want to take a moment to express our deep gratitude to each and every one of you—our listeners and supporters. Your commitment to public radio makes it possible for us to continue bringing you diverse voices, meaningful stories, and the music that connects us all.

This holiday season, we reflect on the power of community, tradition, and shared experiences. Whether you're lighting the menorah, decorating the tree, or honoring the principles of Kwanzaa, we thank you for being a part of our community and for helping to keep the spirit of connection alive.

From all of us here at Kansas Public Radio, we wish you warmth, joy, and peace this holiday season and throughout the year. Thank you for being with us.

— Joanna Fewins
Director of Development, KPR
