Happy Thanksgiving from All of Us at KPR

As KPR's music director, I'm constantly reminded of how music can convey a sense of gratitude and wonder in ways no other kinds of expression can. We're thankful for your support and that you make KPR a part of your holiday season. We feel privileged to be able to bring you great music to help make warm memories. All of us here at Kansas Public Radio wish you a holiday season full of feasting, generosity, and love.

— Cordelia Brown

Music Director, Kansas Public Radio

