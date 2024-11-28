© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Happy Thanksgiving from All of Us at KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 28, 2024 at 6:39 AM CST
a stylized depiction of a Thanksgiving dining table with geometric figures, six plates containing colors to indicate food, and a pie missing one slice. Across the center of the table is a red banner with white lettering reading "Happy Thanksgiving."
Emily DeMarchi
/
KPR
The staff of Kansas Public Radio wishes you the very best for a happy Thanksgiving holiday.

As KPR's music director, I'm constantly reminded of how music can convey a sense of gratitude and wonder in ways no other kinds of expression can. We're thankful for your support and that you make KPR a part of your holiday season. We feel privileged to be able to bring you great music to help make warm memories. All of us here at Kansas Public Radio wish you a holiday season full of feasting, generosity, and love.

— Cordelia Brown

Music Director, Kansas Public Radio
