© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KU Researcher's Project Advances to Final Round of NASA Consideration

Kansas Public Radio
Published November 13, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
An illustration of a space probe against a field of deep-space stars, with an inset photograph of Dr. Elisabeth Mills
KU News
The PRIMA space probe has been selected for funding and further study by NASA. Dr. Elisabeth Mills, an assistant professor of astronomy at KU, is on the probe's research and development team.

In October, NASA announced that a space probe project proposed by a University of Kansas astronomer had advanced to the final round of consideration for a billion-dollar mission planned for the 2030s. Dr. Elisabeth Mills is an assistant professor of astronomy at KU, and she talked with KPR's Laura Lorson about the project, and her area of expertise.

You can learn more about the PRIMA project via NASA, Caltech, The Simons Foundation, and many other online resources.

Local News