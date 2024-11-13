KU Researcher's Project Advances to Final Round of NASA Consideration

In October, NASA announced that a space probe project proposed by a University of Kansas astronomer had advanced to the final round of consideration for a billion-dollar mission planned for the 2030s. Dr. Elisabeth Mills is an assistant professor of astronomy at KU, and she talked with KPR's Laura Lorson about the project, and her area of expertise.

You can learn more about the PRIMA project via NASA, Caltech, The Simons Foundation, and many other online resources.