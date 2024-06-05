New Novella Explores World War II, the Kansas Landscape, and the Prairie Mindset
Elizabeth Farnsworth is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, with a long history of investigative journalism. She also spent much of her childhood in Kansas. She's a graduate of Topeka High and received an honorary doctorate from Washburn University. Now, she's written a novella set in Kansas in the 1940s. She explained to KPR's Laura Lorson that the book, titled Last Light, is about more than the world during and just after World War Two. It's also largely about Kansas.
To hear a longer version of this conversation, click here.
Last Light is published by Flint Hills Publishing. It is available at the publisher's website, online retailers, and from local booksellers.