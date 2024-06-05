New Novella Explores World War II, the Kansas Landscape, and the Prairie Mindset

Elizabeth Farnsworth is an award-winning journalist and filmmaker, with a long history of investigative journalism. She also spent much of her childhood in Kansas. She's a graduate of Topeka High and received an honorary doctorate from Washburn University. Now, she's written a novella set in Kansas in the 1940s. She explained to KPR's Laura Lorson that the book, titled Last Light , is about more than the world during and just after World War Two. It's also largely about Kansas.

