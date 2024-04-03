Hot Times in the Heartland - Documentary Screens in Lawrence

This week, the University of Kansas is connecting with the Global Climate Teach-In to present a series of events related to our local response to climate change. On Thursday evening, a documentary film screening will take place at Liberty Hall in downtown Lawrence in conjunction with the Teach-In. The documentary is called “Hot Times in the Heartland.” In this excerpt from the project, we hear from one of the local residents appearing in the program. Ward Lyles is an associate professor of Urban Planning at KU and an advisor for Douglas County’s Climate Action Planning process. Speaking with the documentary's co-producer, Rex Buchanan, Professor Lyles describes the impact he sees climate change having on his own students.

Producer and interviewer Rex Buchanan, at left, speaking with KU Professor Ward Lyles, who is featured in the new documentary Hot Times in the Heartland.

The feature-length documentary will be screened at Liberty Hall in Lawrence Thursday evening, beginning at 7. The event is free and open to the public as part of the Global Climate Teach-In.

Screenings will also take place this month at Johnson County Community College, Kansas State University and Emporia State. The program will also air on KTWU, Channel 11 in Topeka, on April 18th.

More information is available on the Prairie Hollow Productions website at PrairieHollow.net. You'll also find more information on the Facebook page “Hot Times in the Heartland.”