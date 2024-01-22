© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather-Related Closures and Delays for Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:11 PM CST
a graphic of a stylized city skyline in blues and gold, with dots representing snowflakes, with the words "Weather-Related Closures" in gray lettering beneath the skyline on a field of white
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio

Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 23, 2024 as reported to Kansas Public Radio.

K-12 Schools

Universities

State Government and Military

Delayed Start Time for State Employees in Shawnee County, Judicial Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly has delayed the opeing of state government offices in Topeka until 10 am Tuesday for non-essential state employees. The governor's decision only applies to the Executive Branch of government in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Judicial Center will also delay opening until 10 am Tuesday, due to adverse weather. The delayed opening includes the Office of Judicial Administration, the clerk of appellate courts, Supreme Court Law Library, and appellate reporter.

Fort Riley operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Irwin Army Community Hospital and the medical clinics will operate on normal hours. Updates and additional information on services will be available on Fort Riley's Facebook page or the Fort Riley website.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer