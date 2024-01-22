Here are the weather-related closures and delays for Tuesday, January 23, 2024 as reported to Kansas Public Radio.

Delayed Start Time for State Employees in Shawnee County, Judicial Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Governor Laura Kelly has delayed the opeing of state government offices in Topeka until 10 am Tuesday for non-essential state employees. The governor's decision only applies to the Executive Branch of government in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Judicial Center will also delay opening until 10 am Tuesday, due to adverse weather. The delayed opening includes the Office of Judicial Administration, the clerk of appellate courts, Supreme Court Law Library, and appellate reporter.

Fort Riley operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Irwin Army Community Hospital and the medical clinics will operate on normal hours. Updates and additional information on services will be available on Fort Riley's Facebook page or the Fort Riley website.