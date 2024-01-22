© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Weather-Related Closures and Cancellations for KPR Listening area

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 22, 2024 at 6:59 AM CST
a graphic of a stylized city skyline in blues and gold, with dots representing snowflakes, with the words "Weather-Related Closures" in gray lettering beneath the skyline on a field of white
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio

K-12 School Closures and Delays

Lawrence Public Schools (USD 497)... CLOSED Monday, January 22, 2024
Bishop Seabury Academy in Lawrence... CLOSED Monday, January 22, 2024

University Closures and Delays

University of Kansas will delay opening its Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses until noon today (MON) due to icy conditions.

Emporia State University is closed until 10 am.

Government and Military Closures and Delays

Fort Riley operating on a two-hour delay.
