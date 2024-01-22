Weather-Related Closures and Cancellations for KPR Listening area
K-12 School Closures and Delays
Lawrence Public Schools (USD 497)... CLOSED Monday, January 22, 2024
Bishop Seabury Academy in Lawrence... CLOSED Monday, January 22, 2024
University Closures and Delays
University of Kansas will delay opening its Lawrence, Edwards and Leavenworth campuses until noon today (MON) due to icy conditions.
Emporia State University is closed until 10 am.
Government and Military Closures and Delays
Fort Riley operating on a two-hour delay.