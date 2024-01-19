Kelley Hunt Returns to Emporia for Homecoming Concert at the Granada Theatre Saturday Night

Singer/songwriter Kelley Hunt has been belting out the blues, performing jazz and other forms of music for decades. Whether playing the piano or picking the guitar, Hunt's become a fan favorite in the Lawrence, Kansas City and Chicago areas. But the artist began her musical journey as a child in Emporia, Kansas. And that's where she'll be performing Saturday night. Hunt and her Acoustic Quintet are booked at the Granada Theatre for a 7 pm show. KPR's J. Schafer caught up with her in Lawrence earlier this week.

Learn more at KelleyHunt.com.