© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kelley Hunt Returns to Emporia for Homecoming Concert at the Granada Theatre Saturday Night

Kansas Public Radio | By J. Schafer
Published January 19, 2024 at 1:25 PM CST
Kelley Hunt primarily plays piano but she sometimes slings a guitar.

Singer/songwriter Kelley Hunt has been belting out the blues, performing jazz and other forms of music for decades. Whether playing the piano or picking the guitar, Hunt's become a fan favorite in the Lawrence, Kansas City and Chicago areas. But the artist began her musical journey as a child in Emporia, Kansas. And that's where she'll be performing Saturday night. Hunt and her Acoustic Quintet are booked at the Granada Theatre for a 7 pm show. KPR's J. Schafer caught up with her in Lawrence earlier this week.

Learn more at KelleyHunt.com.
Local News
J. Schafer
J. Schafer is the News Director of Kansas Public Radio. He’s also the Managing Editor of the Kansas Public Radio Network, which provides news and information to other public radio stations in Kansas and Missouri.
See stories by J. Schafer