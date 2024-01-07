Winter Storm Warnings, Watches Issued for KPR Listening Area

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for most of the KPR listening area. Given the amount of area involved, widely divergent snowfall totals are possible, but upwards of 6 inches of snow is possible in many areas, including the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, and Emporia.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley Counties from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning. Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, and poor visibility is forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible, with isolated higher amounts in some areas. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph by Tuesday morning. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.



A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Atchison and Doniphan Counties in Kansas and Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, and Holt Counties in Missouri from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of between 4 and 10 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel is expected to be hazardous.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Chase and Saline Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Heavy snow is possible with wind gusts as high as 50 mph Monday night into Tuesday. This could create near-whiteout conditions.

Small changes in the track of this weather system could have an outsized effect on how much snow these areas could receive, so check back as more information comes in from the National Weather Service.

