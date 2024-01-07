© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Winter Storm Warnings, Watches Issued for KPR Listening Area

Kansas Public Radio
Published January 7, 2024 at 9:13 AM CST
a map of eastern Kansas and western Missouri, showing the counties affected by a Winter Storm Warning in hot pink and the counties affected by a Winter Storm Watch in blue. In general, the counties with a Winter Storm Warning are in north-central and central Kansas, and include the cities of Manhattan and Junction City. Counties to the east and south remain under a Winter Storm Watch and include the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Emporia, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area.
National Weather Service Topeka office
/
weather.gov/top
Some counties in Kansas have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, while the entire region remains under a Winter Storm Watch.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches and Warnings for most of the KPR listening area. Given the amount of area involved, widely divergent snowfall totals are possible, but upwards of 6 inches of snow is possible in many areas, including the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, and Emporia.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Jackson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley Counties from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches are possible, with higher amounts possible in isolated areas. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph by early Tuesday morning. Travel could be very difficult, especially Monday afternoon through Monday night. Blowing and drifting snow is likely, and poor visibility is forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Ottawa, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible, with isolated higher amounts in some areas. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph by Tuesday morning. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Atchison and Doniphan Counties in Kansas and Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, and Holt Counties in Missouri from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of between 4 and 10 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Travel is expected to be hazardous. 
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Chase and Saline Counties from Monday morning through Tuesday morning. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible. Heavy snow is possible with wind gusts as high as 50 mph Monday night into Tuesday. This could create near-whiteout conditions.
Small changes in the track of this weather system could have an outsized effect on how much snow these areas could receive, so check back as more information comes in from the National Weather Service.
What's the difference in a winter storm watch and a winter storm warning? Click here for a handy guide.

                                    

                                
                                
                            

                         

                        

                        



