Winter Storm Watches Issued for Most of KPR Listening Area

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for most of the KPR listening area. Given the amount of area involved, widely divergent snowfall totals are possible, but upwards of 6 inches of snow is possible in many areas, including the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, and Emporia.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee Counties from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 6+ inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Lyon, Morris, and Osage Counties from Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.



A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Linn, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Andrew, Buchanan, Clay, Holt, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Chase and Saline Counties from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Heavy snow is possible with wind gusts as high as 50 mph. This could create near-whiteout conditions.

Small changes in the track of this weather system could have an outsized effect on how much snow these areas could receive, so check back as more information comes in from the National Weather Service.

What's the difference in a winter storm watch and a winter storm warning? Click here for a handy guide.