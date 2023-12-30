Wishing You a Happy New Year

As the year comes to a close, it’s a tradition to both look back and anticipate what lies ahead. I’m excited to share just a few highlights that your support of Kansas Public Radio made possible in 2023, and with your continued support, what’s ahead in 2024.

· KPR won its 22nd Kansas Association of Broadcasters Station of the Year Award.

· The Retro Cocktail Hour celebrated its 1,000th episode.

· We had wonderful in-studio performances and interviews on both Trail Mix and Jazz in the Night, including KC singer-songwriter Joy Zimmerman and KC jazz guitarist Alex Frank.

· Live at Green Lady Lounge debuted in July, and the second season (with all new shows) is coming up in January 2024. The Middle was launched on KPR2, a live call-in show focused on elevating the voices of everyday Americans in the geographic and political middle.

· We produced another successful Live Day, this year with the Lied Center Pavilion as our partner venue where we hosted students and the public. We capped it off with a live Halloween-themed broadcast featuring Destiny Ann Mermagen.

· September 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Trail Mix on KPR.

Member support is the way to keep programming going strong for you and for everyone in our community. We look forward to serving you in 2024 and beyond, but can only do it with your help.

Best wishes for a happy and healthy 2024,

Feloniz Lovato-Winston, Director

Kansas Public Radio and Audio-Reader

