Headlines for Friday, December 29, 2023

Freshman QB Avery Johnson Leads Kansas State Past No. 19 N.C. State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one, DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and scored twice, and Kansas State beat No. 19 North Carolina State 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night. Johnson, a freshman making his first start after Will Howard entered the transfer portal, threw for 178 yards, rushed for 71 and directed a 15-play, 72-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that put the game away and closed out a solid season for coach Chris Klieman's Wildcats (9-4). "We knew we needed to finish the drive strong and put the game away," Johnson said. "Credit to those guys up front. Fifteen plays isn't easy. They dominated and we ultimately got into the end zone."

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and threw for 164 yards in his final game for the Wolfpack (9-4), who fell short of winning 10 games for the second time in program history. "I look back to what could I have done differently because we didn't get the job done," Armstrong said. "I felt like I did what I had to do to be ready and prepared. We just didn't get the job done."

Giddens had a 37-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, his only catch of the game, and ran for a 4-yard TD early in the second that made it 14-0.

Kansas State led 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-10 at halftime, but N.C. State rallied in the third quarter, thanks in part to some trickery. Trent Pennix ran for a 60-yard touchdown on a fake punt with 1:50 left in the period. But the 2-point try failed, allowing the Wildcats to maintain a 21-19 lead.

Johnson and Giddens took over from there. Giddens had six rushes for 25 yards on a drive that took 7:24 off the clock and concluded with Johnson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown with 2:48 remaining. "Some of those times a young player may force a throw when he is scrambling and he doesn't see anybody open," Klieman said. "He threw the ball away and avoided a number of sacks for a loss of yards. He's 1-0 as a quarterback. He made big-time play after big-time play." Jacob Parrish intercepted Armstrong on N.C. State's next play from scrimmage.

FAKE IT TIL YOU MAKE IT

Both teams ran successful fake punts. Kansas State punter Jack Blumer called his own number in the second quarter for a 30-yard gain that set up Giddens' rushing TD. N.C. State had its biggest play on a direct snap to Pennix, a tight end, from the punt formation that he took all the way to the end zone.

CENTURY CLUB

Armstrong became N.C. State's first 100-yard rusher of the season. He had come close on a few occasions, with 96 yards against both Connecticut and Wake Forest. Giddens had his fifth game this season with 100 yards rushing or more. This was his second-highest rushing total behind a 207-yard effort against UCF.

ELUSIVE DOUBLE DIGITS

N.C. State's lone 10-win season came in 2002, when it went 11-2 with Phillip Rivers at quarterback.

EAT ME

One gimmick of the Pop-Tarts Bowl was a mascot that organizers described as edible. After Kansas State was awarded the trophy, the human mascot named "Strawberry" was lowered into a giant replica toaster, and an edible look-alike was ushered out. Klieman and Johnson took bites of the oversized treat before other Wildcats players crowded around for a snack.

UP NEXT

Kansas State can look forward to having both Johnson and Giddens back in 2024.

==========

Kansas Universities Demolish Old Buildings to Save Millions on Deferred Maintenance

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — The state of Kansas is removing 20 university buildings to save millions of dollars on performing deferred maintenance on those buildings. The Kansas Board of Regents allocated $16.5 million to turn the buildings into rubble across university campuses. The Kansas Reflector reports that the demolition work will eliminate the need for an estimated $80 million in deferred maintenance. Nearly 40 state university buildings have been identified for demolition in the future, which could save the schools about $250 million in cost avoidance on repairs to roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, cooling and other systems that deteriorate over time.

University buildings that have been demolished or will be demolished include Oliver Hall at the University of Kansas and an old gymnasium at Kansas State University. Elsewhere, Pittsburg State University is getting rid of Shirk Hall. Wichita State University plans to eliminate Brennan Hall, while Emporia State will demolish the Butcher Educational Center.

==========

Kansas Highway Patrol Releases Christmas Holiday Traffic Report

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted nearly 450 motorists during the Christmas holiday reporting period, which started last Friday and ended just before midnight Monday, on Christmas Day. State troopers investigated two fatality accidents. The Highway Patrol says two people were killed in separate accidents but neither fatality involved the use of alcohol. The report says Kansas has now recorded three straight years with zero DUI-related fatalities during the Christmas holiday reporting period.

The report says seven people were arrested for DUI during the holiday weekend and 370 motorists were cited for speeding.

==========

Garden City Man Accused in 2020 Murder

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) — Agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have arrested a Garden City man in connection with a murder that happened more than three years ago. Agents arrested 44-year-old Oscar Corrales, of Garden City, Wednesday afternoon in connection with the December 2020 death of 35-year-old Alexander Perez, of Ulysses. WIBW TV reports that Corrales was arrested at the Finney County Jail where he was already being held on unrelated charges. He is now charged with second-degree murder.

==========

Illinois Suspends Star Basketball Player Accused in Kansas Rape Case

UNDATED (AP) - Illinois has suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at the University of Kansas in September. Illinois suspended Shannon Thursday from "all team activities, effective immediately," a day after the Douglas County District Attorney in Lawrence issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chicago-area attorney Mark Sutter said Shannon is "innocent." Prosecutors in Douglas County charged Shannon on December 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. The complaint says the accuser was born in 2005.

The rape charge carries a sentence of 12 to 54 years in prison, while the battery charge carries a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail. Cheryl Cadue, public information officer for the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, said the office was limited in what it could say about the case because it was pending. She directed questions to the sheriff's office. The probable cause affidavit was not immediately released.

The alleged incident happened when Shannon attended the Illini's football game at Kansas on September 8. He was not part of the school's traveling party. Shannon traveled to Lawrence Thursday and turned himself in to authorities. He was released on a $50,000 bond, and the school said he was returning to Champaign. Sheriff's office spokesman George Diepenbrock said his booking photo would not be released.

"Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning," Sutter said in a statement. "Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him in Lawrence. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities for processing and release. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial."

Illinois said it has been aware since late September that police in Lawrence were investigating Shannon but had "yet to receive actionable information" until Wednesday. "The University and DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct," athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties."

In his second season at Illinois after three years at Texas Tech, Shannon is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 21.7 points per game. Only Purdue's Zach Edey is averaging more. No. 11 Illinois has a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday. Whitman is scheduled to address the media prior to the game. Coach Brad Underwood's availability with reporters on Thursday was canceled.

==========

Bengals Visit Chiefs in AFC Title Game Rematch as Both Teams Fight for the Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Bengals are visiting the Chiefs on Sunday in a rematch of the past two AFC championship games. But this time both teams are fighting for the playoffs with two games to go in the regular season. Cincinnati's chances of an AFC wild card took a big hit in last week's loss to Pittsburgh, but a win over the reigning Super Bowl champions would get coach Zac Taylor's team right back in the hunt. Kansas City squandered a chance to clinch its eighth straight West Division title with last week's lackluster loss to the Raiders, but they could sew it up Sunday with a win or by getting some help in other games.

The Bengals and Chiefs are accustomed to playing each other for a spot in the Super Bowl when the snow begins to fly. On Sunday, they are merely playing to get into the playoffs.

The Bengals (8-7) have won three of their last four games to keep their AFC wild-card hopes alive, but they desperately need to beat Kansas City (9-6) to give themselves a good shot at making the postseason field. And the Chiefs have lost three of their last four and still need a win, or some help from Las Vegas and Denver, to clinch their eighth straight AFC West title. "It's so unpredictable year to year what teams are going to rise up," said Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who has managed to keep his team in the hunt for a third straight playoff appearance despite losing Joe Burrow just 10 games into the season. "You look around the AFC, across the board and the teams still in it," Taylor continued, "it's just going to come down to who can figure out how to win and keep the momentum going a little bit."

The Bengals' momentum was stanched last week in Pittsburgh, where they allowed the Steelers to race to a 24-0 halftime lead in a 34-11 defeat. Jake Browning, who has played well in Burrow's place, threw three interceptions in the game. "Obviously it's been a different quarterback," Browning said, "but we've gone on runs before, and had to play before where it's like, 'Hey, let's focus on one game at a time.' So we just have to focus on playing the Chiefs and whatever happens, happens."

The last outing for the Chiefs was perhaps the worst performance since coach Andy Reid took over in Kansas City. The Chiefs lost to the Raiders 20-14 on Christmas in a game that saw Las Vegas return a fumble for a touchdown and get a pick-6 thrown by Patrick Mahomes on consecutive plays.

Now, the defending Super Bowl champions no longer have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two games to go. "We're still in first place in the AFC West. We have one more game to win the division," Mahomes said. "We understand it's not going to be easy. But if we continue to work, we win this game and go to the playoffs, we know we can do what we set out to do at the beginning of this season, and that's get to the Super Bowl."

BANGED-UP BENGALS

The Bengals could be without Ja'Marr Chase, their Pro Bowl wide receiver, who missed practice earlier in the week to rehab his ailing shoulder. Chase has shredded the Chiefs over the years, including a game in January 2022 in which he caught 11 passes for a franchise-record 266 yards and three touchdowns. Cincinnati was also waiting to see how top cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt fared in practice this week. He was cleared to return from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve, opening a 21-day window to active him or end his season.

CHIEFS CONCERNS

Injuries are also a concern in Kansas City, where five starters were missing from practice early in the week: CBs L'Jarius Sneed (calf) and Jaylen Watson (illness), RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion), LT Donovan Smith (neck) and WR Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs could get WR Mecole Hardman back this week. He has been practicing, but has not been activated off IR.

BABY ON BOARD

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who spent two Pro Bowl seasons in Kansas City, celebrated the birth of his son, Sonny, moments after stepping off the field in Pittsburgh last week. Brown watched the birth over FaceTime from the locker room. "For me, football is kind of everything right now. You don't really get this opportunity back. You don't get the opportunity to see a birth, either," he said. "For me, it was important to be there with the guys in Pittsburgh and to be out there with them."

BANKING ON BIG PLAYS

The Chiefs' offense has been known for its big plays over the years, but Mahomes is averaging just 6.6 yards through the air per attempt this season, the sixth-worst mark in the AFC. And thanks in part to the fact Kansas City's wide receivers have more dropped passes than any other team, his average completed air yards is better only than Bears backup Tyson Bagent. But the Bengals could offer a chance for Mahomes, who already has thrown a career-worst 14 interceptions, to open it up. They allowed the Steelers' George Pickens to have TD catches of 66 and 86 yards last week.

CAMERAS ARE WATCHING

Several times this season TV cameras have caught Chiefs players in moments of frustration. It was Mahomes charging after an official after an offside penalty on Kadarius Toney in a loss to Buffalo, and it was Travis Kelce last week, when their star tight end chucked his helmet at the bench and Reid refused to give it back to him. "When you've won a lot of games," Reid said, "your tolerance level for not doing as well as you should goes down. Things happen. That's the great part about it: This is emotional. The game of football is an emotional game."

==========

