Warmest Wishes from Everyone at KPR

Kansas Public Radio
Published December 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST
a stylized graphic of a town skyline in colors of red, green and gold, along with a green Christmas tree topped by a gold star on the right-hand side of the frame. Stylized dots representing snowflakes are superimposed on the skyline scene. The bottom of the scene is in white, designed to look like snowdrifts, with the caption "Merry Christmas from Kansas Public Radio" superimposed in green lettering.
Emily Fisher
/
Kansas Public Radio
From everyone at Kansas Public Radio, all best wishes to you for a wonderful holiday season.

Wishing our listeners a harmonious holiday season filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of loved ones. As we wrap up the year, your support has been our greatest gift. May the melodies of goodwill and festive cheer resonate in your hearts. From all of us at Kansas Public Radio, may the spirit of the holidays bring you moments of peace and reflection that last well beyond the festive season. Thank you for tuning in, and here's to a New Year filled with hope, positivity, and the shared joy of the airwaves. Happy holidays!

— Joanna B. Fewins, KPR Director of Development

