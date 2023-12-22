Warmest Wishes from Everyone at KPR

Wishing our listeners a harmonious holiday season filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of loved ones. As we wrap up the year, your support has been our greatest gift. May the melodies of goodwill and festive cheer resonate in your hearts. From all of us at Kansas Public Radio, may the spirit of the holidays bring you moments of peace and reflection that last well beyond the festive season. Thank you for tuning in, and here's to a New Year filled with hope, positivity, and the shared joy of the airwaves. Happy holidays!

— Joanna B. Fewins, KPR Director of Development