Headlines for Monday, December 18, 2023

Homelessness Surges in US, Homeless Rate in Lawrence Increases at Quadruple National Average

LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has just released its 2023 Homeless Assessment report, which provides a snapshot of the total number of people in the country currently experiencing homelessness. The new report shows that homelessness in the U.S. hit a new record. There were more than 653,000 homeless people counted during the annual January "Point-in-Time" census. That is the highest number since HUD started the annual headcount in 2007. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the homeless population in Lawrence this year increased more than four times faster than the national rate. Lawrence and Douglas County’s homeless population grew 51% from a year ago, making it the fastest-growing location in Kansas. Nationwide, the rate of people experiencing homelessness grew by about 12% in the last year. The USDA report indicates that Lawrence is likely in the top 10% of fastest-growing homeless populations in the country. The HUD report also reveals other noteworthy statistics:

• Black individuals continue to experience homelessness at rates far greater than average. Black individuals made up 37% of all people experiencing homelessness, even though the Black population is just 13% of the total U.S. population.

• The Asian population had the fastest growth rate of homelessness of any racial or ethnic group in the country. There was a 40% increase in the number of Asian or Asian Americans who were homeless in the last year.

• In terms of total numbers, Hispanics had the largest increase in homelessness during the last year. The number of Hispanics counted in the 2023 survey was about 39,000 higher than what was counted in the 2022 survey. That was a 28% growth rate.

• 72% of people experiencing homelessness lived in households that did not have children present.

Elsewhere in Kansas, Topeka and Shawnee County saw an increase of 11.5%. Johnson County's homeless poulation grew by up 10.8% and the Kansas City, Missouri / Kansas City, Kansas Metro area had a homeless population increase of up 11.3%.

Kansas School District Changes Dress Code Policy After Complaints over Forced Haircuts for Native Boys

GIRARD, Kan. (KNS) — A Southeast Kansas school district has changed its dress code policy after facing backlash for allegedly forcing a Native American student to cut his hair. Members of the Girard School District voted unanimously to remove a dress code policy that stipulates boys’ hair cannot “touch the collar of a crew neck t-shirt … or extend below the earlobes.” Female students were not subjected to the same mandate. The change comes after national attention to the story and legal warnings from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. In November, the ACLU sent the school district a letter notifying board officials that the policy violated religious freedom for the 8-year-old Native American boy, a member of the Wyandotte Nation and a student at R.V. Haderlein Elementary. The ACLU said the district’s rule raised first amendment and civil rights concerns. KCUR radio reports that many men in the Wyandotte Nation follow a spiritual and religious practice of growing their hair, only cutting it when in mourning. The student began growing his hair out after he attended the Wyandotte Nation’s annual gathering and saw this cultural tradition in practice. For the child’s safety, the family has chosen not to be identified publicly. After asking for a religious exemption to the policy and attempting to contact the district supervisor, the mother cut the boy’s hair. She told the ACLU that she was afraid that her child would be suspended from school. After the meeting, the ACLU said the board had responded appropriately by changing the policy.

COVID Spike Could Lead to Return of Masking Requirements at Some Hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KNS) — A rise in serious COVID-19 cases at the University of Kansas Health System could lead hospital officials to consider new masking requirements. The hospital is reporting an increase from 19 active COVID-19 cases in the week ending December 8th to 33 last week. Seven of those cases were in the ICU. KU Health’s Chief medical officer Steven Stites says that some hospital departments are choosing to return to mask wearing. "Our rehab units have gone back to masking and our transplant unit never really left masking,” Stites said. “We just have to pay attention to what our in-hospital numbers are." Stites says there has also been a slight increase in masking among patients and within the community.

Douglas County Planning Commission to Consider Plans for Large Solar Facility North of Lawrence

LAWRENCE,kan. (LUW) — The Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission will consider a major step toward the development of a large-scale solar energy facility in the county Monday evening. The Lawrence Journal World reports that the Planning Commission will accept an application for a conditional use permit for the Kansas Sky Energy Center. The region's major power supplier, Evergy, is proposing to build the facility on 1,105 acres just north of Lawrence and west of Lawrence Regional Airport. It would operate more than 237,000 solar panels to generate 159 MW of electricity. Evergy officials say that's enough energy to power several thousand homes. The project is a collaboration between Evergy, which would ultimately build, own and operate the facility, and Kansas City-based energy firm Savion, which is handling preliminary development for the project. Some neighbors of the proposed facility say they are opposed to the development and they are expected to address the commission about their concerns. The application to the commission says the facility would use tracking systems to move the solar panels on an axis to follow the sun throughout the day. The electricity produced at the facility would not be stored in batteries but instead would be collected at an on-site substation, then transmitted to the Midland substation, located near the proposed facility. If the Planning Commission approves the permit, the Douglas County Commission would make the final decision on approving the project. The Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 Monday evening at Lawrence City Hall.

Kansas Researchers Working to Make Controlled Burns Safer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Researchers at Kansas State University and the University of Kansas are cooperating on a new project to make controlled burns of prairie and woodlands safer. They are building an online tool that shows landowners how fires are likely to behave by considering the property’s vegetation, the day’s weather conditions and other factors. Audrey Joslin, geography professor at Kansas State, says the scientists will also be looking for ways to mitigate the impact of smoke from the fires. “Wind conditions change day to day and make a huge difference in how fast fire spreads and where it spreads,” Joslin said. The overall goal is safer controlled burns that also pump less smoke into the air. Landowners in the Gypsum Hills region of in Clark, Comanche and Barber counties in south central Kansas and in Paola in Miami County are collaborating on the project. Controlled fire can help native plants and animals. And prevent dangerous wildfires. It can also help ranchers by keeping grasslands healthy.

Kansas Governor Offers Revenue-Neutral Plan for Medicaid Expansion

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly announced legislation Thursday that is aimed at expanding Medicaid at no additional cost to taxpayers. The Kansas News Service reports that after Kelly’s push for Medicaid expansion failed in the past, she is now taking a different approach with a plan she hopes Republicans would accept. A release from the Governor’s office says the legislation would be revenue-neutral, providing Medicaid health care coverage to 150,000 Kansans. The release says the federal government pays 90% of expenses to expand Medicaid while states pay 10%. The state’s portion would be paid by drug rebates, a hospital fee and other federal funding.

Kansas Supreme Court Sends Voting Law Challenge Back to Kansas Court of Appeals

UNDATED (KNS) – The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday revived a legal challenge to a state law that caused some voter advocacy groups to stop holding registration drives. It’s a challenge brought by voting groups against a law that makes it a felony to impersonate an election official. The Court of Appeals previously knocked down the lawsuit saying the groups did not have standing. The Kansas News Service reports that the state Supreme Court has now reversed that and the legal challenge will proceed. Voting groups say the law is vaguely written and could result in felony charges for actions that help voters register.

“You're discouraging participation in our democracy, and so that's why it’s so important, because these kinds of statutes that make it more difficult to participate in our political process and in our democracy, are anti democratic,” said Teresa Woody, litigation director at the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed.

The Supreme Court ruling Friday sends the lawsuit back to the Kansas Court of Appeals for more consideration.

KU Professor Argues for A.I. “Bill of Rights” in Education

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Should students be using ChatGPT and other forms of Artificial Intelligence in the classroom? Is this technology helpful, or just a new way to cheat? Given that ChatGPT and other forms of A.I. can churn out passable essays on, say, “Romeo and Juliet,” those who work in higher education are on the front lines of the changes posed by emerging technology. For the past year, University of Kansas English Professor Kathryn Conrad has been thinking deeply about this issue and discussing the implications of AI with her peers. This led her to compose a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights in Education,” published online this fall in the new journal, Critical AI. In the latest KU podcast "When Experts Attack!," professor Conrad discusses the subject with Rick Hellman of the KU News Service.

Cattle Rounded Up After Escaping from Overturned Semi in Western Kansas

BREWSTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Cattle have been rounded up in western Kansas after escaping from an overturned semi-truck and trailer. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says the semi veered off of I-70 near Brewster Thursday morning and ended up on its side. Cattle in the trailer escaped. KSNW TV reports that several local ranchers, along with members of the Colby Community College rodeo team, helped wrangle the loose cattle. The driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

Public Hearing Monday on $900 Million Industrial Project in Southeast Kansas

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (Montgomery County Chronicle) — A public hearing is scheduled for Monday about a mammoth industrial prospect for Montgomery County, in southeast Kansas. The Montgomery County Chronicle reports that the item remains on the docket for the next meeting of the Montgomery County Commission. Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday morning about the Azure 2023 Project. That's the name given to a $900 million industrial project to be built near the Bartlett Grain soybean processing plant. The Bartlett plant remains under construction east of the U.S. 160-169 highway junction, south of Cherryvale. The plant is expected to open in 2024.

Details about the Azure 2023 Project have been under wraps because of confidentiality agreements, but those restrictions will be lifted Monday. The Chronicle has learned of a partnership between a Canadian-based company known as Azure Sustainable Fuels, and Savage, the parent company of Bartlett Grain.

In the past two years, Azure has taken increased interest in the production of sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, for jet airplanes. In October, Azure Sustainable Fuels signed a strategic partnership” agreement with Savage to create a SAF production program utilizing Savage’s transportation and shipping networks and Bartlett Grain’s connection to the soybean industry.

Bartlett Grain’s new soybean processing plant in Montgomery County will be the largest of its kind in the Midwest, where it will process soy products. The Bartlett project itself represents a $450 million investment.

Monday's public hearing will be held to discuss the issuance of $900 million in industrial revenue bonds for the Azure 2023 Project. If county commissioners approve the issuance of those bonds, which is anticipated, it will represent the single-largest investment of private money into a local industrial project in the history of Montgomery County and will be among the top five largest industrial projects in Kansas.

KU Football Considering Temporary Move to Arrowhead Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas Jayhawks football program is considering a temporary move while demolition and construction work continues at KU’s David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. But where will the KU football team will play in the 2024 season? WDAF TV reports that KU is considering several options, including a possible move to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri for the season. University leadership is in discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs about moving KU games to Arrowhead while the nearly $450 million renovation continues at Memorial Stadium. The discussions are causing concern for restaurants in downtown Lawrence. Some report that their business often doubles during KU games. KU officials say several other venues in the region are under consideration, but there are no firm commitments yet for where the team might play in the fall.

Chiefs Beat New England Patriots Sunday in Massachusetts

FOXBOROUGH,Mass. (KNS) — After back-to-back losses, the Kansas City Chiefs found the win column once again with a 27-17 victory at New England. The Chiefs had a 14-10 lead at halftime. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay set up the Chiefs final touchdown with an interception in the third quarter. He says the team was intent on reversing its direction. “We knew we had to get back on track man,” Gay said. “Two losses in a row, we aren’t used to that. But it’s part of the game, we live and we learn from it.” Gay now has four career interceptions, but his pick on Sunday was his first of the year. The Chiefs, are now 9-and-5, have a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

