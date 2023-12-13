Headlines for Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Bird Flu Identified in Two Kansas Egg-Laying Facilities

UNDATED (KNS) – Severe bird flu has cropped up in two egg-laying facilities in central Kansas. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) hits most poultry hard and usually kills them fast. The Kansas News Service reports that the Kansas Department of Agriculture confirmed cases in egg-laying facilities in Rice and McPherson counties. The state is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to resolve the situation. To stop the spread, the facilities are under quarantine and their birds will be killed and disposed of safely. Other farms within a 12-mile zone won’t be allowed to move birds or products without permission from agriculture officials.

KU Health System Reports Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCUR) — Serious cases of COVID-19 surged this week at the University of Kansas Health System. KCUR reports that there are 33 active inpatient cases, up from 19 the week prior. Seven of those cases are in the ICU. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease expert for the health system, says the cases may be a sign of a seasonal trend. “Compared to other viruses it seems to be in higher circulation even in the warmer months, but now it is looking like there is more of seasonality to COVID-19,” Hawkinson said. The CDC reports that only 16% of adults and 7% of children have received the new COVID vaccine.

Kansas Governor Announces Grants to Help Children Exposed to Drugs

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently announced nearly $2 million in grants to help children exposed to drugs by a parent or guardian. The Kansas News Service reports that the money will go to 18 organizations across the state. Carla Smith, the executive director of Rise Up Reno Prevention Network in Hutchinson, confirmed that her organization will use its grant to create an alliance of law enforcement, EMS, schools and other agencies. “We are aware that there are differences between the ways that different agencies react or try to assist when kids are involved in a crisis situation,” Smith said.

Smith says the alliance will create a protocol for crises involving kids and drugs. The Governor’s office estimates more than 140,000 children in Kansas live in households where their parents or caregivers use illegal substances.

U.S. Senate Confirms Kansas Military Judge for Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed a Kansas attorney to the U.S. Court of Appeals. Captain Richard Federico, a member of the Federal Public Defender and military judge for the Navy Reserve Judiciary, has been confirmed to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. WIBW TV reports that President Biden nominated Federico in July. Republican Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who introduced Federico to the Senate, praised his career and military service in the Navy JAG Corps, where he served as a prosecutor, defense attorney and military judge. Federico is a graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law. He replaces Mary Beck Briscoe, a Kansas native, who gave notice of her retirement in 2021.

Kansas Game Warden Reports Arrest in Deer Poaching Incident

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) — An arrest has been made following an early-December poaching incident near Americus and investigators are still searching for information in other nearby poaching crimes. WIBW reports that emergency crews were called to an area about two miles northwest of Americus on December 4. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says the suspect had allegedly collected three deer before he was apprehended. None of the deer had tags. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest. The suspect’s identity has not been released. The incident occurred about a mile east of a November poaching incident in which a deer was beheaded. Officials say the two cases are not believed to be related. Scheve says two other cases from November 2022 remain open. Anyone with information about any of the poaching incidents should call (620) 431-9873.

KU Study Finds Health and Wealth Disparity Between Racial and Ethnic Groups

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — New research from the University of Kansas finds that the association between wealth and health differs across racial and ethnic groups. The study, which looked at American young adults, found that people of color need more financial assets to achieve similar health outcomes compared with young white adults. While debt was associated with better health for white Americans, the opposite was true for people of color. The study’s author Sicong Summer Sun says she thinks that’s tied to student loans. “Borrowing student loans for young white adults is helpful for health outcomes. However, it is detrimental for all people of color.” The researchers say they hope the findings can guide policymakers trying to improve public health.

RHPs Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton Agree to Deals with Royals, AP Sources Say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals general manager J.J. Picollo made it clear after a 106-loss season that Kansas City was in desperate need of pitching. On Tuesday, they landed someone to start games and another to help finish them.

The Royals agreed with right-hander Seth Lugo on a $45 million, three-year deal to fill one of their open spots in the starting rotation, then landed reliever Chris Stratton on a $4 million deal, two people with knowledge of the contracts told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals were pending physicals.

Lugo can opt out after the 2025 season, one of the people said, while Stratton will get $3.5 million for this season and has a $4.5 million player option with a $500,000 buyout for 2025.

With one of the best curveballs in the game, Lugo is coming off a strong year with the Padres, where he went 8-7 with a 3.57 ERA while proving he could be a full-time starter. The 34-year-old started games early in his career but had largely worked out of the bullpen with only occasional starts during his first seven seasons with the New York Mets.

After driving up his value, Lugo declined his $7.5 million player option with the Padres and became a free agent.

One thing both pitchers have in common is experience, and that was something the Royals also wanted in their clubhouse.

“We're trying to put a team together. It's not really one individual talent,” Picollo said this week, while announcing a $5 million deal with reliever Will Smith. “Given the inexperience in our clubhouse other than Salvy (Perez) and Jordan (Lyles), we felt like we were short with guys like will that have not only won at a high level but experienced the game.”

Kansas City has been trying to find help for a starting rotation that has struggled the past few seasons. The Royals filled one big hole midway through last season when they acquired Cole Ragans from the Rangers for reliever Aroldis Chapman, and they hope Brady Singer can bounce back after a poor season while Lyles can continue to eat innings.

The 26-year-old Lugo should factor into the middle of the rotation. He started 18 games for the Mets in 2017, going 7-5 with a pedestrian 4.71 ERA, but only 12 total over the next five seasons, when he began to flourish out of the bullpen. Lugo was 20-17 with a 3.25 ERA over that span, striking out 378 while issuing only 91 walks over 329 1/3 innings.

Lugo got another shot to start in San Diego and made the most of it, and now the Royals are hoping he can keep it up.

Kansas City also has been searching for bullpen help in free agency. Smith is expected to finish out games, and Stratton should give the Royals a bridge from starters to the left-hander and ther rest of the back end of the bullpen.

The 33-year-old Stratton, who along with Smith won a World Series ring with Texas last month, had a 3.92 ERA in 64 games with the Cardinals and Rangers this past season. The right-hander also has pitched for the Giants, Angels and Pirates while appearing in 302 games with a 4.43 ERA over his 10-year big league career.

The Royals have been busy remaking their pitching staff since the end of the season. They also have acquired reliever Nick Anderson from Atlanta for cash, then landed right-handed starter Kyle Wright — who is expected to miss the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery — for pitcher Jackson Kowar in a separate deal with the Braves.

