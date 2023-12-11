Headlines for Monday, December 11, 2023

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Standoff at I-70, K-7: One Suspect in Custody, One Remains At Large

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that one man is in custody and another remains at large after a police chase involving a stolen car that led to a several-hour standoff. KCTV reports that state troopers were chasing a stolen vehicle near Bonner Springs Sunday morning when two men inside the vehicle fled into a wooded area where K-7 and I-70 meet. Authorities say one suspect, a Black male, was taken into custody. Another individual got away.

KC Police Suspect Impairment in Crash that Injured 10 People, Including Five Children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KC Star) — Ten people, including five children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Kansas City. Police say the crash happened in the area of 81st Street and Hickman Mills Drive. The Kansas City Star reports that a Chevy Malibu traveling south on Prospect Avenue drove over a grassy median and onto 81st Street before colliding head-on with a Dodge Caravan. Three people in the Chevy were taken to a hospital, two of them with life-threatening injuries. Seven people in the Dodge Caravan, including five children, were also taken to area hospitals with various injuries. The crash remains under investigation, and police say driver impairment may have been a factor.

Marijuana Advocates Push for Legalization in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan, (KPR) — Marijuana advocates say they'll keep pushing for Kansas to legalize the drug. Recreational marijuana is already legal in Colorado and became legal this year in neighboring Missouri. Medical marijuana is legal in Oklahoma. Kansas, however, is one of a handful of states where all marijuana use remains illegal. Earlier this year, a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the Kansas Senate.

Federal Railroad Administration Awards Grant to Study KC to St. Joseph Passenger Rail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Federal Railroad Administration has designated $500,000 for a study on passenger rail service between Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri. KSHB TV reports that the proposed route would extend Amtrak’s existing River Runner service currently operating between Kansas City and St. Louis. The proposed route would extend north to St. Joseph instead of the westbound train stopping at Kansas City’s Union Station. The Railroad Administration also designated $500,000 to help develop an extension of Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer Route south from Newton and Wichita to Fort Worth, Texas. The extension would allow passengers on Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to switch trains in Newton and head south.

More Women Traveling to Kansas for Abortions

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — New research finds thousands more people are traveling to Kansas for abortions than before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. At least 3,700 more people traveled to Kansas for an abortion in the first six months of 2023 than a similar period in 2020. That’s according to new data from the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion. It found interstate abortion travel more than doubled since Roe was overturned last year. Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord, at the Wichita clinic Trust Women, says the numbers align with what staff see on the ground. “Our clinic receives an average of 3,000 to 4,000 phone calls a day," he said. "We have capacity for around 40 to 50 appointments per clinic day.” He says 81 out of every 100 patients the clinic sees are from out-of-state. (Read more.)

Lawmakers in Missouri Propose Bills to Charge Abortion as Homicide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Several state lawmakers in Missouri are renewing a call for the state to allow homicide charges against women who obtain abortions. The move would take anti-abortion laws further than prominent anti-abortion groups are advocating and into areas that have not gained much support when attempted in several other states. KSHB TV reports that Republicans in both the Missouri House and Senate have introduced bills to apply homicide laws on behalf of “an unborn child at every stage of development.” The bills would offer exceptions for women who abort a pregnancy after being coerced or threatened, or an abortion that is provided to save the life of the pregnant woman. Missouri’s legislative session gets underway next month.

Police Step Up Patrols Around Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka police say they are deploying more officers to patrol Gage Park following a series of car break-ins last week. KSNT reports that police confirmed five car break-ins Friday night. The Parks and Recreation Department says there are more people and cars at Gage Park now because of the Topeka Zoo’s "Zoo Lights" event. Police say they will continue to be on high alert. The County Park Police, as well as Topeka Police, regularly patrol Gage Park but are not specifically assigned to monitor the zoo lights events. Police are reminding park visitors not to leave valuable items in their vehicles.

Kansas Senator Seeks to Tie Ukraine Funding to Border Security

UNDATED (KNS/KMUW) - Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall is prioritizing funding to Israel over Ukraine, as congress attempts to pass aid packages for both countries. A Democratic bill to fund Ukraine and Israel failed in the senate this week after Republicans opposed it. Marshall and fellow Senate Republicans want to tie funding to Ukraine with stronger border security. But Marshall wants congress to pass standalone aid to Israel, in the wake of an attack by Hamas. The U.S. has designated Hamas as a terrorist organization: "We need to send a message to Hamas," Marshall said. "We need to send a message to Iran and all the terrorists that we're not going to tolerate their inhumane actions, their barbarism."

Marshall says he won't vote for more funding for Ukraine unless the U.S. beefs up security along the southern border. Specifically, he wants to limit the number of people who can seek asylum in the U.S. He says Kansas is affected by border security failures because the state is a pathway for drug trafficking. "Wherever you see drug trafficking, you're going to see crime. Fentanyl alone is impacting Kansas in so many ways," he said. Marshall wants to pass aid to Israel as a standalone package. Marshall says he worries Ukraine's war with Russia is dragging on too long. The White House has warned that the U.S. will run out of money for weapons for Ukraine by year's end.

Kansas Geological Survey: Reducing Groundwater Pumping May Stabilize High Plains Aquifer

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - Officials with the Kansas Geological Survey (KGS) say a reduction of 18% to 32% in groundwater pumping could help sustain the High Plains Aquifer for at least one decade. The High Plains Aquifer underlies portions of eight states from South Dakota to Texas. It includes the well-known Ogallala Aquifer in western Kansas. The Kansas Reflector reports that in a new study from the Kansas Geological Survey, senior scientist Jim Butler says the only way to slow water-level declines is to reduce pumping in conjunction with modification of agricultural practices. Butler, one of the co-authors of the report, says efficient irrigation technology must be coupled with a binding agreement to reduce pumping to make a difference.

Every year, crews from the Geological Survey and the Kansas Department of Agriculture measure groundwater levels in 1,400 wells across the High Plains Aquifer. Crews from both agencies will fan out across western Kansas in early January for a new round of measuring those wells.

Kansas Public Radio Is Hiring

Morning News Host, Newscaster / Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new morning news host. The Morning Edition Host/Reporter delivers the local segments of “Morning Edition,” National Public Radio’s weekday news magazine on Kansas Public Radio (hereafter “KPR”), licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This person gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of this national show on KPR. Following each day’s broadcast of Morning Edition, this position is also responsible for producing broadcast and online news content. The reporter must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays. Position is supervised by the News Director and/or Assistant News Director. Application review begins in December and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. Candidates must apply online: https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/morning-news-host-reporter/26740br KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

KC Chiefs Have 49-Yard Go-Ahead TD Called Back by Penalty, Fall 20-17 to Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had a 49-yard touchdown pass called back by an offside penalty with just over a minute left Sunday, and that allowed the Buffalo Bills to escape with a 20-17 victory. The Chiefs thought they had taken the lead when Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce deep over the middle, and he threw across the field to Kadarius Toney, who ran the rest of the way for the score. But the offside penalty was on Toney and the TD was wiped out. Mahomes threw incomplete on the next three plays and the Bills were able to walk away with the win.

The Chiefs thought they had beaten the Buffalo Bills with one of the most unexpected and audacious of plays.

Then the roar inside Arrowhead Stadium was silenced, soon to be replaced by a cascade of boos. The Bills had just taken the lead on Tyler Bass' field goal with 1:54 to go when Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs across midfield. He dropped back, spotted favorite target Travis Kelce across the middle, hit him between the numbers — then watched the ex-high school quarterback throw across the field to Kadarius Toney, who finished off the 49-yard touchdown catch.

The only problem with the sandlot-style play? The flag back at the line of scrimmage.

Toney, of all people, had lined up offside.

The play came back, Mahomes proceeded to throw incomplete on three straight plays, and the Bills, in desperate need of a win, escaped with a 20-17 victory, while Kansas City was left to seeth e about the officials for the second straight week. "It's tough to swallow," Mahomes said. "To have a flag change the outcome of the game — I've never had offensive offside called. If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. Then you make a call like that in the final minute?"

Last week, the Chiefs (8-5) were left to complain about the officials who didn't throw a flag. They were driving for a potential tying score in Green Bay when a Packers defender ran right through Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep throw over the middle, but there was no pass interference called and the Chiefs wound up losing 27-19. "Another game, we're talking about the refs," Mahomes said. "It's not what we want for the NFL."

Even the normally even-tempered Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, was left boiling about the offside call on Sunday. "Normally if it's even close, you get a warning. The head coach gets a warning," he said. "I mean, I didn't have a protractor out there, but that's a bit embarrassing. I've been in the league a long time and I haven't had one like that." The flag even caught Bills quarterback Josh Allen by surprise. "I originally thought it was on us," he said. "It's not a flag they usually call."

The night turned out to be so bad for Kansas City that, while defensive tackle Chris Jones was speaking to reporters afterward, tiles began falling on people from the ceiling. Jones decided that was a good time to call it quits on the interviews.

The Chiefs, who have lost four of their past six, had plenty of opportunities to keep Sunday's game from coming down to the end. But just like they have so often this season, they beat themselves with turnovers and penalties. They were flagged seven times for 45 yards — that 5-yarder on Toney will be the one everyone remembers — while Mahomes was picked off on a batted ball and Rashee Rice fumbled the ball away late in the third quarter. Too many mistakes for a team with too many deficiencies to overcome.

In past years, the Chiefs seemed as if they could win no matter what. And proof often came at the expense of the Bills. There was that 38-24 victory in the AFC championship game a few years ago, and the 42-36 overtime win in the divisional round the following year, when the Chiefs needed a mere 13 seconds to get within range for the tying field goal in regulation. They looked as if they might finally conjure up some of that old magic on Sunday night, when Kelce threw a brazen lateral across the field to the oft-injured Toney, who has had a rocky year-plus since Kansas City acquired him in a trade from the Giants.

Then, the flag came down on the field. And the end looked like so many for the Chiefs this season. "Defensively, I thought we played well. Offensively, we were getting better," Reid said. "The second half was a little bit better, so we're actually making progress through this. That's what is disappointing about all of this."

Popular Documentary Sheds New Light on Barry Sanders' Decision to Retire from Lions

UNDATED (AP) — Coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff aren't the only popular Detroit Lions these days. A movie about the franchise's greatest running back and his sudden retirement is Amazon Prime Video's most-viewed documentary. “Bye Bye Barry” looks back at Wichita native Barry Sanders' 10-year career with the Detroit Lions and his decision to retire in 1999 despite being on the cusp of becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher. It surpassed “Kelce,” a documentary about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, less than two weeks after its premiere.

“I think the timing is just right,” Sanders said during an interview with The Associated Press. “Amazon felt like it was a story that a lot of people wanted to hear and that they wanted to tell. They felt like it was a good story for them to be able to tell a certain way. And I think people also like documentaries like ‘The Last Dance' where people get an in-depth look.”

While the 90-minute documentary looks at Sanders' entire 10-year career in Detroit, as well as being recruited to Oklahoma State University and winning the Heisman Trophy in 1988, a major focus is his decision to retire and head to London on the eve of the Lions opening training camp in 1999.

Sanders was 31 when he walked away with 15,269 career rushing yards and 109 touchdowns. He was 1,457 yards from passing Walter Payton to become the NFL's rushing king, a mark Emmitt Smith ended up breaking three years later.

Sanders' retirement drew comparisons to Jim Brown, who retired in 1966 at 29 after nine seasons in Cleveland. Brown announced his retirement in England while filming a movie.

“I’ve never thought of myself as having sort of mystique or being mysterious. But for people that don’t know me, I can see how maybe they can see it that way,” Sanders said. “Hopefully, the documentary will answer a lot of questions. There is sort of a new group of fans. We hope we can reach a lot of them with the story. I think it’s something they’ll appreciate."

One detail throughout the documentary notes Sanders was never concerned about statistics or the limelight. Sanders' father, Williams Sanders, discussed in a taped interview before his death in 2011 how his son didn't go back into the final regular-season game his senior year of high school because his team was up by five touchdowns, even though he could have finished as the top rusher in Wichita.

Sanders finished eight yards shy of overtaking Kansas City's Christian Okoye for the rushing title in his rookie season in 1989 because the Lions were well ahead of the Atlanta Falcons and he wanted other backs to get carries in the fourth quarter.

Noted Detroit Lions fans Jeff Daniels, Tim Allen and Eminem make appearances to discuss their memories of Sanders.

The best part though might be Sanders and his four sons going to London. In a scene filmed at a restaurant near London Bridge, they ask him about the decision and why he did it with a statement faxed to his local paper in Wichita instead of a press conference.

In talking to his sons, Barry Sanders recalled toward the middle of the 1998 season feeling it might be his last.

Nigel Sanders, the second-oldest at 22, asked his dad if he thought about going to another team, but that never was a consideration. Barry Sanders acknowledged to his oldest son, Barry Sanders Jr., that losing played a role in leaving the Lions, who were coached by Bobby Ross..

“That’s a game you could probably play all day," he said. "Like if we were coming off a deep playoff run, a Super Bowl loss. You know, those things do matter. And thinking back, I guess all I can say is it could have made the difference.”

Sanders has been a part of Nissan's “Heisman House” campaign and a new generation of fans get to play him on the Madden video games. Any ill will from the Lions toward Sanders is a thing of the past. A statue of Sanders was dedicated in front of Ford Field this season.

Sanders is hopeful the Lions can host and win a playoff game for the first time since the 1991 season, which is the longest current drought in the NFL. Sanders' only postseason victory came in an NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Detroit goes into Sunday's game at Chicago with a 9-3 record and a three-game lead over Minnesota in the NFC North.

“Leaving that stadium that day, I would have assumed that I would have won several more playoff games and even a Super Bowl. So it just shows you that there’s no guarantees in the game,” he said. “Coach Campbell has a personality and you can feel like guys play for him. When things go south, he takes the blame. With leading the division this year, it’s really a combination of what Dan and (general manager) Brad Holmes have done since they got there. They deserve all the credit in the world.”

