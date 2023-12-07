Headlines for Thursday, December 7, 2023

Kansas Senator Tom Holland Won't Seek Reelection

BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (LJW) - State Senator Tom Holland won't be running for reelection. The Baldwin City Democrat has served in the Kansas Statehouse for more than 20 years but told the Lawrence Journal-World that he will leave the Legislature after the 2024 session. Holland says he wants to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Disciplinary Panel Dismisses Complaint Against Magistrate

TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas judge who signed off on a search warrant to raid a small town newspaper, the publisher's home and the home of a city councilwoman won't face any disciplinary action. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct has dismissed a complaint against the judge who signed off on a search warrant that allowed police to raid a small newspaper in Marion County.

The Kansas Reflector reports that a Topeka resident filed a formal complaint with the judicial panel, which has the authority to investigate allegations of misconduct. Magistrate Judge Laura Viar is the one who signed search warrants which led to police raiding the Marion County Record newsroom in August. The warrant also allowed police to raid the home of the newspaper publisher and the home of a city councilwoman. The police raid attracted international attention and nationwide condemnation.

District Judge Bradley Ambrosier, vice president of the panel that considered the complaint, said in a letter that the "facts and circumstances were not sufficient to conclude the issuance of the warrant crossed the line of incompetence." That letter also says the commission dismissed the complaint after a closed-door meeting on November 8.

Attention College Students: New Federal Student Aid Form Coming this Month

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - In college or heading to college? An updated federal student aid form known as the FAFSA will roll out this month with changes intended to simplify the application process. The new form pulls tax information directly from the I-R-S and trims 108 questions to fewer than 50 for applicants. It also raises the income threshold, making more students eligible for need-based aid. But it no longer gives families a break for having multiple children in college at the same time. High school students in Kansas are now required to fill out the FAFSA thanks to a vote last year by the state board of education. But Board president Melanie Haas worried it could increase student debt. “Does that mean that they go to college because they’ve filled out that FAFSA, and now they’ve got a loan? And how many of them are leaving college after one year?” The new form is supposed to be available by December 31. Get more information at studentaid.gov.

Last year, Kansas became the seventh state to require students to complete the form. State Education Commissioner Randy Watson said that could lead to more students getting help to pay for college. “Other states have done that, and what we generally see is Pell Grant awardees go up, and lower-income and minority students get a better opportunity to have some of their post-secondary completed.” Kansas students or families will be able to individually opt out of the requirement.

Kansas Senator Introduces Legislation to Expand Rural Emergency Hospital Designation

UNDATED (KNS) — Kansas GOP Senator Jerry Moran has introduced legislation that could allow more rural hospitals to stay open or re-open by allowing health care facilities to be designated as rural emergency hospitals. The Kansas News Service reports that converting to a Rural Emergency Hospital, or R-E-H, helps struggling or closed hospitals obtain federal funding for outpatient care in rural communities. Currently, to be designated as an R-E-H, a critical access or rural hospital must have been in business on December, 27th, 2020. Moran’s proposal aims to push that date back, extending eligibility to hospitals in business on January 1st, 2015. In a news release, Moran says more than 100 hospitals have closed since 2015. He says this legislation would give those hospitals the opportunity to re-open.

USDA: Rural Population Grows Slightly After Years of Decline

UNDATED (HPM) — A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows the population in rural areas around the country is on the rise after a decade of decline. According to the USDA, research shows rural populations grew by an average of a quarter of a percent between 2020 and 2022. This was mainly fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. That trend is more visible in the South, in the Northeast and in the West and not as much in the Corn Belt and the Great Plains. John Cromartie, a geographer with the Economic Research Service of the USDA, says only parts of the rural Midwest saw gains. “It's sort of harder for a population in the Corn Belt or the Great Plains to grow," he said. "Because the population is, on average, much older. You don't have as many younger people having kids. And it's harder to attract those kinds of families.”

Nevertheless, Harvest Public Media reports that Kansas saw rural population growth of about 2%. That's about eight times the study’s average. Demographic experts say people left major cities during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Others retired and moved to resort areas, including the upper Great Lakes and Ozarks. Trends show rural cities with populations of 10,000 or more tend to keep and attract more people by offering amenities found in metro areas. Cromartie predicts rural growth even after the pandemic wanes due to the ability for people to work from home.

Kansas Public Radio Is Hiring

Morning News Host, Newscaster / Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new morning news host. The Morning Edition Host/Reporter delivers the local segments of "Morning Edition," National Public Radio's weekday news magazine on Kansas Public Radio (hereafter "KPR"), licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This person gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of this national show on KPR. Following each day's broadcast of Morning Edition, this position is also responsible for producing broadcast and online news content. The reporter must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays.

Panasonic Plant Begins Hiring Next Month

DE SOTO, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s been nearly a year since contractors broke ground on the $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto. WDAF TV reports that construction of the factory is expected to be completed by early 2025. Panasonic officials say the senior leadership team is now in place and 34 engineers have already been hired and are training at the company’s facility near Reno, Nevada.

Panasonic says it expects to start hiring production line staff and other workers in January and February. Those hired will spend much of 2024 training to be ready to run the facility when it opens. Company officials say they are working closely with local community colleges and four-year institutions to create certification programs to teach the skills Panasonic employees will need.

Washburn Women's Soccer Team Plays in Final Four

UNDATED (KPR) - The Washburn women's soccer team has advanced to the Final Four! The Ichabods (20-3-1) have qualified for the NCAA Division II Final Four for the first time in program history. The Ichabods will meet Adelphi University in the semi-finals at 1 o'clock this (THUR) afternoon in Matthews, North Carolina. The winner will advance to the national championship, which will be played Saturday morning.

Chiefs Missing Several Starters to Injury as they Begin Preparing for Visit from Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting injured linebacker Nick Bolton back just in time after they lost his replacement, Drue Tranquill, and several other key players to injuries during last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Tranquill was still in the concussion protocol on Wednesday, when the Chiefs resumed preparation for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. But coach Andy Reid said that Bolton would continue to practice after they opened the 21-day window in which they must decide whether to activate him or put him on season-ending injured reserve. Bolton has been out since having surgery for a dislocated wrist sustained during a Week 7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. "Nick is a great player, a significant impact player," Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna said. "Just having his presence back there is going to be huge for us."

The Chiefs also lost starting safety Bryan Cook to what appeared to be a significant ankle injury in Green Bay, though most of the tests on it have revealed encouraging results. Reid called it "a sprain" and said that he was still being evaluated. Mike Edwards and rookie Chamarri Conner are likely to replace Cook in the lineup.

On the opposite side of the ball, the Chiefs are preparing to play without left tackle Donovan Smith because of a neck stinger, and they are unsure whether running back Isiah Pacheco will be available because of a bruised shoulder. Pacheco ran 18 times for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. If he is unable to play against the Bills, the Chiefs would lean on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and potentially Jerick McKinnon, who returned to practice Wednesday after a groin injury.

Wanya Morris, a third-round pick in April's draft, played well in Smith's place against the Packers. He had been earning a few spot reps even before the injury, and that left him prepared to take over when Smith had to leave the game. "Your preparation should never change," Morris said Wednesday. "I just have to make sure I'm focused on the details."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly has faith in his backup blindside protector. "He's played well. If you watch the tape, he's done a great job in the run game and the pass game," Mahomes said, "and I think now it's about getting him prepared for a great defensive line. As far as playing the position, he's done a good job."

NOTES: Mahomes was chosen as the Chiefs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award this week. "It's amazing, the group and fraternity of guys that have come before me that have won that award," he said. "It's got to be hard to pick. There's so many guys that do so much for the community. I'm just glad I was able to be honored in that group."

