Headlines for Tuesday, December 5, 2023

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — The KBI is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas. A man was taken to a local hospital after he was wounded in an altercation involving KCK officers. KCTV reports that officers responded to reports of a person firing a gun at an apartment complex (near 61 Street and Leavenworth Road) just before 3 am.

The officers found a man armed with a rifle in an open window on the second floor of the apartment building. Police say the man pointed the rifle toward the officers and one officer fired a single shot, striking the man in his shoulder. The KBI has identified the man as 21-year-old Dominic Lee of Kansas City, Kansas. Lee was later released from the hospital and arrested for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail.

Parents Shocked After Johnson County Doctor Is Accused of Producing Child Porn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KNS) — Parents are reeling after a Johnson County pediatric doctor was accused of producing child pornography. Prosecutors say Dr. Brian Aalbers is charged with possessing and attempting to produce child sexual abuse images. Lenexa resident Erica Morrison’s daughter has been a patient of Aalbers for nearly 10 years. Morrison says she is devastated and in shock about the allegations. And she's angry with how Overland Park Regional Hospital, where Aalbers worked, has been handling the situation. Morrison says she never received a letter or phone call explaining why Aalbers was leaving the hospital. “I think it should be the hospital's responsibility to be helping us navigate through this. They should have some kind of grieving counselors or something for us to talk to.” Morrison says she’s scrambling to find another specialist for her daughter and to refill prescriptions.

Until recently, two of Sarah Howland’s daughters, ages two and three, were regular patients of Dr. Aalbers. Howland says she doesn’t believe her daughters are victims, but now she’s stuck trying to find a new specialist. She says the hospital’s operator, HCA, has not been transparent with patients. “My biggest question is, ‘Why isn't HCA doing more?" she said. A hospital spokesperson says there’s no indication the allegations against the doctor involve hospital patients and that hospital staff are working to help families.

Panasonic Plant Begins Hiring Next Month

DE SOTO, Kan. (WDAF) — It’s been nearly a year since contractors broke ground on the $4 billion Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto. WDAF TV reports that construction of the factory is expected to be completed by early 2025. Panasonic officials say the senior leadership team is now in place and 34 engineers have already been hired and are training at the company’s facility near Reno, Nevada.

Panasonic says it expects to start hiring production line staff and other workers in January and February. Those hired will spend much of 2024 training to be ready to run the facility when it opens. Company officials say they are working closely with local community colleges and four-year institutions to create certification programs to teach the skills Panasonic will need.

K-State Leads Multi-State Study to Boost Crop Production

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR) — Researchers at Kansas State University will lead a multi-state effort that could increase crop productivity by billions of dollars. K-State has been selected to lead a five-year study on the effects of several crop production management practices. The $16 million study involves researchers from the University of Kansas, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Ohio State. The goal is to find new ways to boost crop productivity, protect the environment and increase sustainability. The study will be conducted in seven states.

The research is funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, Bayer Crop Science and other entities. In Kansas, field work will be conducted at two locations: a farm near Alton and at the Western Kansas Research-Extension Center in Garden City. K-State researchers say the test fields in Kansas will evaluate water use under dryland and irrigated systems.

MidAmerica Nazarene Men's Soccer Team Wins National Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KPR) — The MidAmerica Nazarene men's soccer team has won the national NAIA championship. The Pioneers defeated Milligan of Tennessee, 2-1, in Wichita to capture the Olathe school's first championship in men's soccer. MidAmerica finishes the season with a record of 17 wins, 4 losses and 4 ties. Congrats, Pioneers!

Report: Kansas Cedar Trees Escalate Risks for Serious Wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A new report calls for beating back aggressive evergreens that are making Kansas wildfires worse. Eastern red cedars are spreading in Kansas grasslands and in the suburbs. A report by Governor Laura Kelly’s wildfire task force says when they catch fire on dry, windy days, these trees produce very tall flames that can spread fast. It’s more intense than when fire hits a healthy prairie. Last year, a wildfire hit cedar-packed suburbs in Reno County, killing one person, burning 6,000 acres and destroying 36 homes. The task force recommends more resources to help communities remove the trees. The task force also recommends more training on using controlled fires to combat them.

Country Stampede Moves to Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan.(KSNT) — Organizers of the Country Stampede music event have announced that the concert will move closer to Kansas City next year. KSNT TV reports that the 2024 Country Stampede will be held at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs. The event had been held at Tuttle Creek State Park near Manhattan for 24 years before moving to Topeka’s Heartland Park in 2019. Staffers at the Azura Amphitheater say more details about the entertainment lineup will be announced soon.

K-State Gets Grant to Help Rural Grocery Stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas State University recently received a $200,000 federal grant that focuses on helping rural grocery stores become more sustainable through cooperatives. Rural populations are declining, making it harder for grocery stores to survive. But the Rural Grocery Initiative hopes through co-ops, small communities can run and own their own stores. Christy Davis is the state director for rural development. She says rural health starts with access to nutritious food. “Rural health starts with nutrition," she said. "And you have to have options in order to have that, that enhances diet, which enhances community health.” The grant will provide technical assistance and financial planning needed to transition to a sustainable co-op model.

Missouri Officials Announce Town Halls to Discuss Future of KC Sports teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Missouri officials representing the Kansas City area have organized several community town hall meetings to discuss the future of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. WDAF TV reports that city, county and state officials will join representatives from those sports franchises to answer questions regarding the future of the teams. Event organizers say it’s important for them to hear how the community feels about the future of Kansas City's sports teams. The first town hall event is set for Tuesday, December 12 at 5:30 pm at the Fowling Warehouse KC, located near I-435 in south Kansas City..

KU Climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll, as Arizona Rises to No. 1

UNDATED (AP) — It is Arizona's turn to sit atop The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats rose to No. 1 in Monday's poll for the first time in nearly nine years, making Tommy Lloyd's squad the third team to hold the top spot this season. Last week's No. 1 team, Purdue, slid after an overtime loss at Northwestern.

Arizona claimed 59 of 63 first-place votes to move up one spot, putting the Wildcats comfortably ahead of preseason No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks rose three spots to No. 2 with a win against last season's NCAA champion, Connecticut.

Arizona hasn't been No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since an eight-week stint that ended in January 2014 under former coach Sean Miller. Lloyd is in his third season after a long run as an assistant at Gonzaga, and his first two teams each spent multiple weeks inside the top five.

“I know when I came to this program, my dream is to make it one of the best in the country,” Lloyd said of the possible rise to No. 1 after a weekend win against Colgate. “If you’re one of the best in the country, you’re going to stumble into being No. 1 once in a while. So you know what? Handle it. And that’ll be the message.”

It was a busy day for the poll: No team in the Top 25 was in the same spot it was a week ago.

THE TOP TIER

Houston rose three spots to No. 3, while the Boilermakers fell to fourth after the Northwestern loss. UConn slid only one spot to No. 5 after the loss at Kansas, followed by Baylor.

Gonzaga and North Carolina cracked the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs jumped four spots to No. 7 after a neutral-court win against USC. The Tar Heels jumped eight spots to No. 9 after beating Tennessee in the ACC/SEC Challenge, followed by a home comeback win against Florida State.

RISING

The Tar Heels' leap marked the week's biggest jump, though No. 13 Colorado State was right behind them after rising seven spots on the strength of its 8-0 start. There was also a six-spot rise for No. 19 Oklahoma, which made its poll debut last week.In all, 14 teams climbed from last week's poll, including No. 10 Creighton rising five spots to rejoin the top 10 after spending the first three polls at No. 8.

SLIDING

Duke took the biggest tumble of the week of 15 spots to land at No. 22 after a pair of road losses against unranked opponents. First came a loss at Arkansas then a loss at Georgia Tech after starting point guard Tyrese Proctor went down with an early ankle injury. No. 15 Miami, No. 17 Tennessee and No. 21 Texas A&M each fell seven spots.

WELCOME ABOARD

Three teams joined this week's rankings. Wisconsin jumped in at No. 23 after beating then-No. 3 Marquette at home, pushing the Badgers to five straight wins. Clemson followed at No. 24 amid a 7-0 start, while San Diego State is back in the poll at No. 25 for the first time since sitting at No. 17 in the preseason.

FAREWELL (FOR NOW)

Villanova (No. 18), Mississippi State (No. 21) Alabama (No. 23) fell out of the poll.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 12 led all conferences with six ranked teams, including No. 12 Texas and No. 14 BYU.The ACC was next with four teams, followed by the Big Ten, Big East and Southeastern conferences with three each. The Mountain West Conference had two ranked teams, while the Pac-12, American Athletic, Sun Belt and West Coast each had one.

