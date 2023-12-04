Headlines for Monday, December 4, 2023

New Documentary Explores Making of 'The Day After' in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Forty years ago, 100-million Americans watched in horror as Lawrence suffered the effects of a fictitious nuclear war. The made-for-TV movie "The Day After" was set and filmed in Lawrence, and hundreds of area residents played extras in the film. Today (MON), Liberty Hall is marking the 40th anniversary with "Television Event," a documentary about the making of "The Day After." Monday's screening of "Television Event" and the panel discussion are co-hosted by the Watkins Museum of History, the Free State Festival and KU Libraries.

Brain Disease Affecting Kansas and Missouri Deer Is Slowly Spreading

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Kansas City Magazine) — A brain disease affecting deer in Kansas and Missouri is slowly spreading. Chronic wasting disease is a neurological condition that affects deer, elk and moose populations. Sometimes, people refer to it as zombie deer disease. But Dr. Krysten Schuler, a research professor who studies chronic wasting disease, says not to call it Zombie Deer Disease because the affected animals are "not aggressive and are not coming for your brains." Kansas City Magazine reports that the brain disease has been identified in both Missouri and Kansas deer populations. And, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the illness is slowly spreading.

Now that hunting season is here, gaming officials in both states are asking hunters to bring in their prey for free testing if they suspect they might have killed an infected deer. Schuler, who works at the Cornell Center for Wildlife Conservation, says there have been no recorded cases of CWD affecting humans, but it’s still not recommended to eat deer that have been infected. Traditional cooking temperatures are not sufficient to remove the disease from infected meat. Regardless, CWD is concerning, as it has the potential to decimate deer populations in the regions and reduce the potential for future generations of hunters.

The Oak Ridge Boys Booked for the 2024 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KPR) — The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at the 2024 Kansas State Fair. The country music quartet is scheduled to appear Sunday, September 15 at 3 pm. With a career spanning five decades, The Oak Ridge Boys have earned numerous accolades, including Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards. Fair officials say their chart-topping hits such as "Elvira," "Bobbie Sue," "Dream On," and "Thank God For Kids" have solidified their place as one of country music's legendary acts. Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 8 at KansasStateFair.com. The 2024 Kansas State Fair will be held September 6-15 in Hutchinson. For more information, visit KansasStateFair.com.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new morning news host. The Morning Edition Host/Reporter delivers the local segments of “Morning Edition,” National Public Radio’s weekday news magazine on Kansas Public Radio (hereafter “KPR”), licensed by the University of Kansas in Lawrence. This person gathers, edits, writes, produces and delivers local newscasts and hosts the local segments of this national show on KPR. Following each day’s broadcast of Morning Edition, this position is also responsible for producing broadcast and online news content. The reporter must have a keen understanding of state, regional and national news. This position requires consistent availability weekdays from 4:00am to 1:00pm, including most holidays. Position is supervised by the News Director and/or Assistant News Director. Application review begins in December and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. Candidates must apply online: https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/morning-news-host-reporter/26740br KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Statehouse Bureau Chief to manage all aspects of the station's capital news bureau. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is responsible for reporting on state government. This position is part of a regional reporting collaboration called the Kansas News Service. Candidates must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Membership Director to serve on its Development team. This position oversees various campaigns to raise funds that support KPR operations. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/membership-director/26505br. Application review continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

MidAmerica Nazarene Men's Soccer Team Plays for National Championship; Washburn Women Advance

UNDATED (KPR) — The MidAmerica Nazarene men's soccer team plays for the NAIA national championship in Wichita at 2 pm today (MON). The Pioneers, with a 16-4-4 record, will meet Milligan of Tennessee.

On the women's side:

Washburn advanced to the NCAA Division 2 semifinals with a 1-nil win Sunday over Grand Valley State of Michigan. The Ichabods, at 20-3-1, will take on Adelphi University of New York on Thursday.

Defending Champion Chiefs Look Vulnerable as they Lose Ground in AFC with Loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs still can't seem to put together a strong performance on both sides of the ball. The defending Super Bowl champions suddenly look vulnerable as they've fallen behind three other teams in the race for the AFC's top playoff seed. The Chiefs started slowly for a second straight week and lost 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night for their third defeat in five games.

Kansas City (8-4) fell a game behind Baltimore and Miami and a half-game behind Jacksonville, which hosts Cincinnati on Monday night, in the race for the AFC's best record and lone first-round bye. "Obviously, we're not where we want to be at, but I feel like we're close," said Mahomes, who went 21 of 33 for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. "We're playing a lot of good football teams really well, winning some of those games, losing some of those games. We're kind of in the go-zone now where we've got to try to get it going through this stretch and all we can do is learn from this game and be focused on another challenge this next week coming to Arrowhead."

Catching up to the other AFC heavyweights could prove challenging.

A defense that has ranked among the league's best all season kept taking hits Sunday rather than dishing them out. Linebacker Drue Tranquill left with a concussion in the first quarter and safety Bryan Cook was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the second half. Those injuries took a toll as Green Bay put up the highest point total the Chiefs had allowed all season. "You can't give up 27 points on the road in a hostile environment like this," defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "It's tough." If either Tranquill or Cook misses substantial time and the defense takes a step back, it will put even more pressure on Mahomes. The two-time MVP has shown plenty of times he's capable of carrying that burden. That was evident last week, when the Chiefs rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to win 31-17 at Las Vegas. But after Kansas City gave up touchdowns on three of Green Bay's first four possessions, Mahomes couldn't bring the Chiefs all the way back. He threw an interception in the fourth quarter with Kansas City trailing by five that set up a field goal for the Packers.

Still, the Chiefs had one more shot. The Chiefs got the ball back at their own 30 with 1:09 left and no timeouts. Mahomes quickly got his team into Packers territory, but the Chiefs stalled out at the Green Bay 33. Pass interference wasn't called on a long incompletion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A pass into the end zone on the game's final play was knocked away. "It is what it is, man," Mahomes said about no penalty being called on the pass to Valdes-Scantling. "Obviously, the guy was probably a little early, but at the end of the game, they're letting guys play. I'm kind of about that. I'd rather you let the guys play and let the guys win it on the field. But it's a hard job, man. We're in that situation, I can't be wanting a flag, I have to try and go out there and win the game myself and with the rest of my teammates."

Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce, who had four catches for 81 yards, could use more help. Wide receiver Rashee Rice must build on his breakthrough performance against the Raiders. Isiah Pacheco ran for 110 yards Sunday night but got ejected on the game's final series. Another Super Bowl run remains possible for this Chiefs team, but they're hardly a dominant bunch. They can't afford to make the mistakes that proved costly Sunday night. "That's a good football team and they executed better than us, and that's the bottom line," Kelce said. "We've just got to keep rallying together and keep just fighting and growing together."

Kansas, UNLV Will Meet in Guaranteed Rate Bowl in First Meeting Between the Schools Since 2003

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will face UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the first meeting between the schools since the Jayhawks won 46-24 in 2003. The Jayhawks clinched bowl eligibility with a 38-33 upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma and have won at least eight games for the 11th time in school history. UNLV is coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the Mountain West championship and will make its fifth postseason appearance. The Rebels seek their first bowl win since beating Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl.

Kansas (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) vs. UNLV (9-4, 6-3 Mountain West), December 26, 8 pm Central Time.

LOCATION: Phoenix

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas: QB Jason Bean took over for injured Jalon Daniels and has led four wins, passing for 1,681 yards and 12 touchdowns. RB Devon Neal has rushed for 1,209 yards and 15 TDs, ranking fifth in the Big 12, while safety Kenny Logan Jr. recorded a team-high 86 tackles.

UNLV: Kicker Jose Pizano set school records with six field goals in a game and 127 points along with 19 consecutive made attempts over one stretch. Freshman QB Jayden Maiava has passed for 2,794 yards and 14 TDs with eight interceptions, ranking fourth in the Mountain West.

NOTABLE

Kansas clinched bowl eligibility with a 38-33 upset of then-No.6 Oklahoma and is appearing in consecutive postseasons for the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks ranked seventh in Big 12 offense at 434 yards per contest. UNLV led the Mountain West conference in scoring at 34.3 points per game. The Rebels are coming off a 44-20 loss to Boise State in the conference championship.

LAST TIME

Kansas won 46-24 in 2003 to even the series at a game each.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas is 6-7 all-time in bowls. UNLV is 3-1.

No. 19 North Carolina State to face Kansas State in Pop-Tarts Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — North Carolina State faces Kansas State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28. North Carolina State finished third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Wolfpack enter the game on a five-game win streak, including a victory over Clemson. North Carolina State has been invited to a bowl game in 11 of coach Dave Doeren's 13 years at the school. Kansas State tied for fourth in the Big 12. The Wildcats will play a bowl game in Florida for the first time. Kansas State's four losses are by a combined 21 points,

Kansas State (8-4, Big 12) vs. No. 19 North Carolina State (9-3, ACC), December 28, 4:45 pm Central Time.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: QB Will Howard, 2,643 yards passing, 24 touchdowns; 9 touchdowns rushing.

North Carolina State: QB Brennan Armstrong, 1,621 yards passing, 11 touchdowns; 544 yards, 6 touchdowns rushing.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats have another outstanding running back in DJ Giddens. He has rushed for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns.

North Carolina State: WR Kevin Concepcion has 64 catches for 767 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: First appearance in Pop-Tarts Bowl, 25th bowl appearance overall.

North Carolina State: Sixth appearance in bowl at Camping World Stadium; 35th bowl appearance overall.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.