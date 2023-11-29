Wanted: Kansas Statehouse Reporter

Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

Kansas Public Radio, KU, Lawrence, Kansas

KPR, on the campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence, is seeking a Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage all aspects of KPR’s capital news bureau. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. The SBC researches, writes, reports, and produces spot news, digital stories, and long-form audio features for KPR and its reporting partners. This position is an integral part of a Regional Journalism Collaboration involving the Kansas News Service, based at KCUR in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent combination of education and experience) and two years’ experience in broadcast, newspaper, or digital reporting required. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review begins soon and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified.

