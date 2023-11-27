Headlines for Monday, November 27, 2023

Parts of Eastern Kansas Receive Record Snowfall Amounts

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Many people in northeast Kansans saw record or near-record snowfall amounts over the weekend. The National Weather Service says Saturday was the snowiest November day in Topeka in 135 years. The Topeka Capital Journal reports that 7.2 inches of snow fell in the Capital City Saturday night and early Sunday. Topeka's record snowfall for one day in November is 9.5 inches, set on November 9th, 1888. The highest total reported in our region over the weekend was 12 inches near Hutchinson. Council Grove saw 10.5 inches. Elsewhere, 7.5 inches of snow was reported in Emporia; 6.8 in Manhattan, while Lawrence had about 5.5 inches.

==========

Report: Kansas Winter Electricity Grid Lacks Reliability

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) — Extreme winter weather could put the electric grid in Kansas at risk of rolling blackouts this year. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation listed Kansas at an elevated risk for lacking power reliability this winter. The report finds controlled, temporary service interruptions are unlikely but possible in severe, freezing winter weather. But Kansas is currently in a weather pattern called El Niño that makes these events less likely. Jeff Baskin is a technical analyst with the Southwest Power Pool, the organization that manages the state’s electric grid. "The trend here is we’re likely not to see numerous severe cold weather blasts, but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to get a significant blast of cold air," he said. The Southwest Power Pool said there's just a 3% chance that it won't have enough energy if demand spikes above normal peaks this year.

==========

Kansas Launches Program to Support Prisoners After Release

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A Kansas initiative is working to fill vacant jobs in the state while also helping people released from prison find employment. About 360 people have participated in the program and more than 70% have secured a job. The joint program from the Kansas commerce and corrections departments provides support like occupational training and transportation to work. The program also follows up with participants for a year after they find a job to help them keep on track. Assistant Secretary of Commerce Mike Beene (“bean”) says the program’s goal is to reduce repeat offenders. But he says it also helps fill jobs amid low unemployment rates in Kansas. “The primary goal of it is to help our employers across the state find talent, keep folks here and grow our economy.” The state aims to provide support for 120 former inmates annually.

==========

Many States Allow Schools to Operate with Little Oversight

UNDATED (AP) — Students left America's public schools in staggering numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many families switched to homeschooling. Some turned to private schools, and others who fell off the radar during pandemic school closures never enrolled anywhere else at all. The Associated Press has published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don't accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they're getting one at all.

There are at least 17 states where families are allowed to open a private school or a satellite of a private school as a form of homeschooling, according to the Home School Legal Defense Association. Typically, these schools are allowed under laws governing private schools or religious schools. The level of oversight and regulation varies widely. The states on the HSLDA's list include Kansas and Nebraska.

In Louisiana, at least, the unapproved schools represent one of two options the state offers for homeschooling. Parents who want their child to receive a state-recognized high school diploma can apply for the official home study program. They must submit documentation such as test scores or copies of the student's work to show their child has received 180 days of schooling at the same quality as a public school's. Alternately, families can set up their own private school without asking for state approval. There are no requirements to prove a child is getting an education.

The unapproved school featured in the story by the AP and The Advocate, a partner news outlet in Louisiana, has been using the system to grant diplomas for a fee, with no classes required. There have been abuse scandals at others, too.

There are bad actors also in public schools, but for unapproved schools in Louisiana, there is no agency with responsibility for overseeing such schools and keeping them accountable.

==========

Patrick Mahomes Throws 2 TDs, Chiefs Rally from 14-Point Deficit to Beat Raiders 31-17

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns, and the Kansas City Chiefs ended their three-game second-half scoring drought to rally past the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17. Kansas City fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter but tied it by halftime and pulled away after that. Isiah Pacheco rushed for two touchdowns, and Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards and a TD. Josh Jacobs rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, ending a 12-game streak in which the Chiefs did not allow a 100-yard rusher.

The Kansas City Chiefs began to look more like their Super Bowl selves in the second quarter, and by the end, Mahomes had passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to rally past the Raiders 31-17. "We're so used to Pat scoring 30 points a game," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "We've been so spoiled with that as a team. It might not have started (this season) the way we wanted it to start, but as this offense continues to play, they're going to continue to get better. We're going to get back in that rhythm of Pat scoring 30."

Andy Reid won his 125th career game as the Chiefs coach, passing Hank Stram for the team record. That also made Reid the first NFL coach to hold that distinction for two teams — he won 130 games in Philadelphia. Kansas City (8-3) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter but tied it by halftime and pulled away after that. Isiah Pacheco rushed for two touchdowns, and Rashee Rice caught eight passes for 107 yards and a TD. "We still have stuff to learn from this game," Mahomes said. "There were some situations where we didn't execute at a high enough offensive level, but we obviously took a step in a positive direction. Now it's just continuing to do that throughout the rest of the season." Josh Jacobs rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (5-7), ending a 12-game streak in which the Chiefs did not allow a 100-yard rusher.

The Chiefs have held 11 consecutive opponents to 24 or fewer points, just three off the team record. They shut down the Raiders in the second half, holding them to 113 yards after Las Vegas picked up 245 in the first two quarters. "Defensively, our guys put the hammer down when needed," Reid said. Kansas City extended its winning streak to six games over the Raiders, and the Chiefs have beaten their AFC West rival in 16 of the past 18 meetings. More importantly for the Chiefs, they bounced back from a 21-17 loss Monday night to Philadelphia, a Super Bowl rematch in which several receivers dropped passes. "It's a tough thing to do to win a game like this after a big Monday night game and then Thanksgiving," Reid said. "You get the tryptophan hangover, so you've got to work through that."

INJURIES

Chiefs: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb) and RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) did not play. ... WR Skyy Moore (knee), T Donovan Smith (neck and shoulder) and G Trey Smith (foot) was injured, but Reid said none were serious.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: At Green Bay on Sunday night.

==========

Dynamo Blank Sporting KC 1-0 to Advance to Western Conference Final

HOUSTON (AP) — Defender Franco Escobar scored a first-half goal, Steve Clark posted a clean sheet and the Houston Dynamo beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 to advance to the Western Conference Final. No. 4 seed Houston (15-11-9), in its first season with Ben Olsen at the helm, advances to play the winner of Sunday's other semifinal match between the No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders and defending champion and third-seeded Los Angeles FC next Saturday. Escobar used an assist from Héctor Herrera to send a header into the top left corner of the net in the 39th minute and the Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime. Clark had three saves and Tim Melia stopped two shots for eighth-seeded Sporting KC (12-15-8).

Sporting KC has just two outright wins in 28 all-time playoff matches on the road and that includes the club's 4-1 victory over St. Louis City this postseason. Houston has advanced in five of the last six postseason matchups in the series. Sporting KC's lone win came in the 2013 Eastern Conference Final on its way to winning the MLS Cup.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.

