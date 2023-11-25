Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories in Effect Saturday for KPR Listening Area

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the KPR listening area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight for Clay County, Kansas. Moderate to heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is effect until midnight for Dickinson and Ottawa Counties. Moderate to heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for Chase and Saline Counties. Moderate to heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. There is also a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet in this area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday for Geary, Jackson, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Pottawatomie, Riley, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee Counties. Moderate to heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight for Cloud County. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are possible in this area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for Greenwood County. In this area, forecasters are predicting a mix of rain and snow, with a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet. This will transition to all snow this evening and tonight, with snow accumulations up to around 4 or 5 inches possible. The higher totals are expected over the northwestern portion of Greenwood County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday for Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, and Nemaha Counties. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are possible. Rain is expected to mix with snow south of I-35 before changing to all snow Saturday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Andrew, Buchanan, Holt, Jackson, Platte, and Ray Counties in Missouri. This includes the entire Kansas City metropolitan area. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected in these counties.

For the latest information on this storm, click here to visit the National Weather Service website.

For the latest traffic and road condition information in Kansas, click here to visit the KanDrive.gov website.

Call 5-1-1 from any phone in Kansas for statewide travel information. Call 1-866-511-KDOT (5368) from anywhere in the United States or Puerto Rico.

