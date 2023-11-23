Headlines for Thursday, November 23, 2023

Kansas Unveils New License Plate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCStar) - Kansas drivers will soon see a new standard license plate, featuring seven digits and a yellow, black and dark blue color scheme. The Kansas City Star reports that the Kansas Department of Revenue revealed the new plate design on Wednesday. Governor Laura Kelly chose a replacement for the existing standard plate earlier this month. "The new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far," Kelly said. "It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars." "To the stars," the translation of the first half of the state motto "ad astra per aspera," appears at the bottom of the plate. The black tag number and midnight blue text are on a wheat-yellow background. The new design replaces the current plate that shows the top half of the state seal. That design has been used for about 16 years. Plates with the new design will be issued starting in March and will first be issued to Kansans who have the old embossed plates. Those plates, with the raised numbers and letters, are the subject of the replacement project. The embossed plates have deteriorated significantly, and their reduced reflectivity makes them more difficult to read, especially at night. That prompted the Revenue Department to seek funding from the Legislature last session to replace them. The department says that moving to seven digits was necessary due to an issue with duplicate plate numbers. The move to seven digits started in September.

==========

New KCI Terminal Tries Different Approach to Keep Traffic Flowing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – The new Kansas City International Airport terminal is taking a new approach during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to keep traffic flowing smoothly inside and outside the terminal. Police and security guards will hand out flyers to drivers who park along the arrivals curb for too long while waiting for plane passengers to exit the airport. KSHB TV reportsthat drivers parked and waiting outside the terminal in the “arrivals” area have created backups since the terminal opened in February.

Staff members are now handing drivers flyers that include a QR code that people can scan to open Google Maps or Apple Maps apps on their phone, which will then direct them to the cellphone waiting lot. The handout also has written driving instructions. Ahead of the new terminal’s first holiday season, the airport created a task force to address issues like parking, cleanliness, and other operational concerns.

The airport recently published a series of videos on its website that show people the route they can take to the arrivals and departures areas, the cellphone waiting lot, and many other areas. Airport personnel encourage people to watch the videos before driving to the airport, especially because many people may be driving to the new terminal for the first time this holiday season.

The task force implemented other changes this week including the installation of color-coded balloons over the entrances to the TSA and TSA pre-check lines and more staff to keep the terminal clean. KCI officials said the average wait time for travelers in the TSA checkpoint lines during Wednesday morning’s rush was six minutes.

==========

Record Number of Kansans Enroll in ACA Health Insurance Marketplace

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A new analysis shows more Kansans got health insurance through the state’s Affordable Care Act Marketplace this year than ever before. More than 124,000 Kansans enrolled in the federal health insurance marketplace in 2023, a 15% increase from 2022. Linda Sheppard is a senior analyst with the Kansas Health Institute. She says that the increase in enrollment reflects federal subsidies that make it more affordable for families who don’t get insurance from their employer. “There are some good deals,” Sheppard said. “There are individuals who are getting coverage for, in some cases, a lot less than $100 a month.” Open enrollment to sign up for the ACA health insurance marketplace for next year is underway and closes December 15. Census data shows 8.6% of Kansans remain uninsured, a figure that now exceeds the national average

==========

KCC Approves Electricity Rate Hike Agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Most of eastern and south-central Kansas will pay more for electricity under new rates approved Tuesday by state regulators. The Kansas News Service reports that under the new rate structure, parts of the Kansas City metro area will pay less. The agreement approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission will hike Evergy’s rates by about 4% for residential customers in the Kansas Central region, which includes Wichita, Topeka and parts of Johnson County. That will raise customers’ bills by about $56 a year. Regulators approved a 4.75% cut for parts of the Kansas City region, which will reduce monthly bills by about $6 a month. Evergy has said proposed increases will offset rising interest rates for power-plant improvements. The company initially pushed for larger rate hikes in both regions.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court: Cyber Criminals Attack, Blackmail Judicial Branch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Cyber criminals have attacked the Kansas judicial system and are now trying to blackmail the state. The Kansas Supreme Court says the attack took place October 12 and disrupted access to online information systems used by courts across the state. Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a statement saying the judicial branch is the victim of a sophisticated foreign cyberattack, which has affected the daily operations of appellate courts and district courts in 104 counties. She said the attack on one of the three branches of state government "was made against all Kansans." The chief justice says the cyber-criminals also stole data and threatened to post it to the dark web if their demands were not met, but she did not specify those demands.

State officials are working with cybersecurity experts to identify the stolen data and conduct a comprehensive review to determine the full scope of what personal information may have been taken. Based on a preliminary review, it appears the stolen information includes judicial files, district court case records on appeal and other data that may be considered confidential under law.

Cyberattacks on government entities are rampant. According to the FBI, government entities are the third most-targeted sector for such cyberattacks. Luckert said it will likely take several more weeks for courts to return to normal operations.

(–Additional reporting –)

Kansas Officials Blame 5-Week Disruption of Court System on 'Sophisticated Foreign Cyberattack'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Cybercriminals hacked into the Kansas court system, stole sensitive data and threatened to post it on the dark web in a ransomware attack that has hobbled access to records for more than five weeks, officials said Tuesday.

The announcement of a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack” was confirmation of what computer security experts suspected after the state's Judicial Branch said October 12 that it was pausing electronic filings. Until now, state officials had released few details, describing it simply as a “security incident.”

Upon learning about the attack, the state disconnected its court information system from external access and notified authorities, the Judicial Branch said in a statement. That disrupted daily operations of the state’s appellate courts and all but one county. Johnson County, the state’s most populous, operates its own computer systems and had not yet switched over to the state’s new online system.

In recent weeks, many attorneys have been forced to file motions the old fashioned way — on paper.

“This assault on the Kansas system of justice is evil and criminal,” the statement said. “Today, we express our deep sorrow that Kansans will suffer at the hands of these cybercriminals.”

A preliminary review indicates that the stolen information includes district court case records on appeal and other potentially confidential data, and those affected will be notified once a full review is complete, the statement said.

Analyst Allan Liska, of the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said no ransomware group leak site has published any information yet.

Judicial Branch spokesperson Lisa Taylor declined to answer questions including whether the state paid a ransom or the name of the group behind the attack, saying the statement stands on its own.

If organizations don't pay a ransom, data usually begins to appear online within a few weeks, said analyst Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. Victims that pay get a “pinky promise" that stolen data will be destroyed, but some are extorted a second time, he said.

In the weeks since the Kansas attack, access to court records has only partially been restored. A public access service center with 10 computer terminals is operating at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

The Judicial Branch said it would take several weeks to return to normal operations, including electronic filing, and the effort involves “buttressing our systems to guard against future attacks.”

A risk assessment of the state’s court system, issued last year, is kept “permanently confidential” under state law. But two recent audits of other state agencies identified weaknesses. The most recent one, released in July, said “agency leaders don’t know or sufficiently prioritize their IT security responsibilities.”

==========

Federal Judge Grants Injunction Banning 'Kansas Two-Step' Highway Patrol Tactic

UNDATED (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol must stop using a tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” to detain out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil on Monday granted a permanent injunction. The injunction was not unexpected. It follows Vratil's ruling in July that determined that the tactic violated drivers' constitutional rights against unreasonable searches.

KHP spokeswoman Candice Breshears said the order is being reviewed by the state attorney general's office and declined further comment. A message left Tuesday with the office of Attorney General Kris Kobach was not immediately returned.

The injunction has several requirements, including cameras and audio for all marked and unmarked patrol cars. It also says troopers must inform drivers that they can refuse or revoke consent for a search at any time. The injunction also requires better training and documentation.

With the “Two-Step,” troopers finish the initial traffic stop, issuing a ticket or a warning, and start to walk away, then turn back to talk more to the driver. That allows them to keep looking for grounds for a vehicle search or to buy time for drug-sniffing dogs to arrive.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of three drivers and two passengers traveling in 2017, 2018 and 2019 from neighboring Colorado, which has legalized recreational marijuana use. The judge concluded that the patrol targeted drivers traveling along Interstate 70 to or from states that have legalized either the medical or recreational use of marijuana. Kansas has authorized neither.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is not above the law,” Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, said in a statement Tuesday. “While KHP made various attempts to side-step accountability for its practices and put off this injunction, the Constitution has prevailed.”

The patrol previously defended its tactics as a response to I-70 serving as a major “corridor” for drug traffickers. But Vratil said in the July ruling that the patrol “waged war on motorists.”

“The war is basically a question of numbers: stop enough cars, and you’re bound to discover drugs. And what’s the harm if a few constitutional rights are trampled along the way?” she wrote.

Questions about the patrol’s tactics became more visible after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana almost a decade ago. Missouri did the same in 2022, and Oklahoma allows the medical use of marijuana. Only a handful of states don’t allow at least medical use.

==========

Christmas Tree Arrives at Cedar Crest

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital-Journal) — The annual Christmas tree has arrived at the Kansas Governor's residence, Cedar Crest. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the 9-foot-tall Austrian pine tree was donated by Memory Lane Christmas Tree Farm in Franklin County, and a wreath was donated by Strawberry Hill Christmas Tree Farm of Douglas County. The items were delivered by horse-drawn carriage to Governor Kelly at Cedar Crest on Tuesday morning.

==========

Data Show Black, Hispanic Students Underrepresented in Advanced High School Courses

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Data gathered by the U.S. Department of Education shows that Black and Hispanic students in Kansas are underrepresented in advanced high school courses. The Kansas News Service reports that the data was collected during the 2020-21 school year, and shows racial disparities in nearly every measure of educational opportunity. About 7% of Kansas students are Black, but fewer than 4% are enrolled in Advanced Placement courses. Hispanic students represent 20% of all Kansas students, but only 12% of those in higher-level math and science courses.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona offered the example of his taking a college-level course in high school, which he says changed his life.

“As a first-generation college student myself, it really helped me build that confidence that I needed in myself that I have what it takes to succeed in college. We need to offer those opportunities for all students,” Cardona says.

Education leaders urged schools to expand access to math and science learning through partnerships with businesses.

==========

Trash Cleanup Efforts for Kaw River Receive $50,000 from State of Kansas Funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (Topeka Capital-Journal) – State environment officials will work with communities in northeast Kansas to keep trash from entering the Kansas River. Earlier this week, the State Finance Council unanimously approved funding for multiple water projects. That includes $50,000 for surface water trash removal. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that meeting documents indicate the money "initiates trash removal efforts on Kansas River around Topeka" as part of a series of water quality initiatives endorsed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Matt Lara, a KDHE spokesperson, said the initial effort is actually going to be in and around Lawrence. The plan is to use the money "to investigate putting mesh traps on stormwater outfalls to capture trash before it enters the Kansas River," he said. The KDHE will meet with Lawrence city officials after Thanksgiving to begin planning for the projects.

==========

AAA Kansas Issues Tips for Safe Holiday Weekend Travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) — More than 580,000 Kansans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period. That’s according to AAA Kansas, which says that nearly 90% of those travelers will opt to drive. AAA spokesperson Shawn Steward says there are a few precautions drivers can take to ensure a smooth trip. "Pay attention to your battery, make sure that your tires are properly aired up and have good tread," he said. "Just give your car a good checkover before you hit the road."

Due to seasonal patterns and lower demand, drivers can anticipate lower gas prices when they embark on their journey. In Kansas, prices are down about 30 cents per gallon from a year ago. Travelers who are flying can expect to see a slight uptick in passengers at the airport.

==========

Lawrence Transit Fare-Free Program Extended

LAWRENCE, Kan. (The Lawrence Times) – Lawrence Transit’s fare-free program will continue through 2024. The city of Lawrence announced Tuesday that the program will also include Sunday service starting January 7. The Lawrence Times reports that all fixed-route buses, T Lift, and the new Lawrence Transit On Demand rideshare service will be free to ride for another year. According to a press release, on-demand service will now be available on Sundays, beginning next year. The city's pilot program offering fare-free rides began in January 2023. The city says that ridership in 2023 is 49% higher than 2022, and 13% higher than before the pandemic. The program is financially supported by increased federal transit funding, according to the release. Data will be reevaluated in fall 2024 to make a decision on extending the program for another year.

==========

Farmers' Share of Food Costs Just Under 15%

UNDATED (Harvest Public Media) – Farmers get a little less than 15 cents of every dollar spent on food, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Harvest Public Media reports that the National Farmers Union uses USDA data to determine how much farmers make off your Thanksgiving spread. This year, cranberry farmers get about 30 cents per 12 ounces. A 5-pound bag of potatoes returns about 60 cents to farmers. Turkey gets one of the lowest returns—just 6 cents per pound.

Ashley Kohls with the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association says that’s because it takes a lot of feed, labor and transportation.

"Turkey probably has to go through the most processing to get to the grocery store, there’s just going to be an additional cost versus you know, a bag of cranberries or a bag of potatoes," she said.

Kohls adds that grocery stores often discount turkey around Thanksgiving to get shoppers in. (Read more.)

==========

==========

Location of New Royals Stadium Still in Question as Jackson County Deadline Looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR) – The Kansas City Royals could be considering moving across the state line to Kansas. A deadline is approaching to put funding for a new downtown ballpark before voters in Jackson County, Missouri. Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca, who chairs the county’s stadium improvements committee, says it’s now coming up against a January deadline to put stadium funding on the ballot, or risk the county losing both the Royals and the Chiefs. KCUR reports that Abarca says the state of Kansas has offered both teams money to move across state lines.

"I think that red carpet is as long as 70 highway the reality is that we need to be very much considering that the Royals are not moving in isolation," he said.

A site in North Kansas City location is still in the running as well. If the Royals stay in Jackson County, they are also reconsidering a potential site on the South Loop, according to the Kansas City Star, that could come with a lower price tag since existing entertainment districts are nearby.

==========

No. 1 Kansas Rebounds from Loss to Beat No. 7 Tennessee 69-60 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and No. 1 Kansas pulled away for a 69-60 win over No. 7 Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks (5-1) bounced back from a 14-point loss a day earlier to take third place in the Maui Invitational over the Volunteers (4-2), who have dropped their last two games.

“It was a great win for us today,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “We struggled last night obviously and to bounce back in 13 hours to play a team as good as Tennessee and to hang in there under some fairly adverse conditions for some of our players, it was just a terrific thing and one that we’ll look back on in February and be very thankful for.”

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 14 points, KJ Adams Jr. added 13 and Dajuan Harris Jr. chipped in eight assists for Kansas, which led by as many as 11 in the closing minutes.

Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to tie it at 49 with 12:44 to play, but Kansas answered with back-to-back buckets from Dickinson to pull ahead for good.

The Volunteers led by as many as seven in the first half.

Vescovi made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey contributed 13 apiece and Jonas Aidoo had 11 rebounds.

“Give Kansas credit, I thought they played extremely well,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “I thought their key guys did exactly what you’d expect them to do night in and night out.”

The score was tied at 35 at halftime.

It was the fifth meeting between the teams in the last six seasons. Tennessee had won the last two meetings, but Kansas still leads the all-time series, 5-3.

The game was a rematch of the Battle 4 Atlantis championship a year ago. Tennessee won that game 64-50.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee was playing back-to-back games against top-three teams for the first time in program history. It hung tough with No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday but faded down the stretch and came up short, 71-67.

Kansas took the court at the Stan Sheriff Center about 12 hours after it was routed by No. 4 Marquette 73-59 in the tournament semifinals Tuesday.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

With his team ahead 26-25 with five-plus minutes left in the first half, Dalton Knecht threw down a ferocious two-handed dunk off a well-placed inbounds pass from Zakai Zeigler to give Tennessee a three-point lead.

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Self was assessed a technical foul at the eight-minute mark of the first half. Self already was unhappy with a non-call after he felt his player was fouled and one possession later saw McCullar whistled for an offensive foul. As the teams went to their benches for the media timeout, Self exchanged words with an official, who responded with a tech against the longtime Jayhawks coach. It was Self’s second technical foul in as many days.

UP NEXT

Tennessee will visit North Carolina next Wednesday as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Kansas will host Eastern Illinois Tuesday and UConn three nights later in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

==========

Kansas State Hits Triple Digits in Win Over Central Arkansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma scored 20 points, and forward David N’Guessan added a double-double, as the Kansas State Wildcats routed the Central Arkansas Bears 100-55 on Wednesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. K-State (4-2) led 10-1 in the early going on the way to a 49-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats outshot the Bears 51%-18% in the first half. At no point in the game did Central Arkansas score back-to-back baskets. N’Guessan had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Macaleab Rich had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Dai Dai Ames scored 14, also off the bench for the Wildcats. Only six players scored for Central Arkansas. The Wildcats opened a four-game home-stand with a convincing win that pushed their non-conference home winning streak to 12. Kansas State hosts Oral Roberts on Tuesday, November 28.

==========

No. 19 K-State Still Hopeful for Spot in Big 12 Title Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State should know whether it has a chance to defend its Big 12 title before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday night. The No. 19 Wildcats are tied with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, one game back of Texas, and need the Longhorns to lose or the two Oklahoma schools to lose to have a chance. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman insists that his team is paying no attention to the situation, but it will be hard to escape some scoreboard watching. Iowa State has already qualified for a bowl game with six wins, and a seventh could improve their bowl destination.

After a convoluted and controversial tiebreaker system forced the league to issue multiple clarifications the past few weeks, irking Kansas State fans in particular, the race basically boils down to this: The Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) need to beat the Cyclones at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and have Texas lose or Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lose. The Longhorns play Texas Tech and the Sooners face TCU on Friday, while the Cowboys play BYU on Saturday afternoon.

"We don't pay any attention to it," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. "We've navigated it really well the past two weeks, when everyone was trying to stuff it down our throat, whatever it was. And all our guys did was go out and win two good games."

Regardless of the championship scenario, Klieman said, the plan is to make that three in a row. It won't be easy against the Cyclones (6-5, 5-3), who have bounced back from a 2-3 start to win four of their past six games. The two losses came against Kansas and Oklahoma by a combined 17 points, and the Cyclones gave the Longhorns a scare last week, trailing by seven in the fourth quarter of a 26-16 defeat. "I know the way Matt (Campbell) coaches. I know the way Matt develops guys at Iowa State," Klieman said. "They never beat themselves. They're sound in what they do. They're really good on special teams. They make you earn everything, and then they can methodically put drives together and keep your defense on the field."

Campbell said the admiration goes both ways, and he relishes the chance to play a Top 25 team to finish the regular season. "To me, you want to play big games in November and you want to test yourself," Campbell said. "It's just building equity in terms of how and the process of what it takes to win these games. I wouldn't want it any other way. You want to play great teams, and you want to measure who you are and where we are as a football team."

SENIOR NIGHT

The Wildcats will be honoring 25 seniors in their regular-season finale, including quarterback Will Howard, who has taken his play to another level over the past five weeks. He has 14 touchdown throws and just two picks over that span.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

The Wildcats have dominated the series known as "Farmageddon" over the past 15 years, winning 12 of the games dating to a 38-30 victory in Manhattan in 2008. But the Cyclones have been more competitive since Campbell took over, winning two of the past three. That includes a 33-20 victory the last time the schools met at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

PURDY GOOD, OR EVEN EXCELLENT

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,444 yards with 17 touchdown passes this season, breaking both school records for a freshman. The previous marks were set by current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in 2018. "He's been really grounded," Campbell said. "He knows what he's about. He's not trying to be anybody else. He's trying to be the best version of himself. That trait has allowed him to navigate through some tough things."

TURNOVER TALES

Kansas State has forced 16 turnovers over its last six games, including three — two interceptions and a fumble — that proved to be critical in its 31-27 win over rival Kansas last weekend. But the Cyclones have some ballhawks of their own, such as cornerback Jeremiah Cooper, who is tied for second nationally with five picks despite missing two games to injury.

SPIN IT, D.J.

D.J. Giddens needs 39 yards rushing to give Kansas State a 1,000-yard rusher in three straight seasons; Deuce Vaughn, now with the Dallas Cowboys, had the previous two. Giddens ran 21 times for 102 yards and a TD last week against Kansas, and his ability to gain yards even when the Jayhawks knew he was coming helped the Wildcats run out the clock on their win. "D.J. just battles, and he's playing really well," Klieman said. "He's doing what I thought he would do as far as the season goes on, he's getting better and better. Excited to see him to continue to gain confidence."

==========

Bowl-Bound Kansas Hopes to Snap Two-Game Skid at Cincinnati

UNDATED (AP) – The University of Kansas started the season 7-2 in football, but is looking to finish the season strong after dropping two straight at home. The Jayhawks (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) already are assured of playing in a bowl game for the second straight season as they prepare to face Cincinnati on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats (3-7, 1-7) are hoping to end their inaugural Big 12 season on a positive note.

HERE ARE THE BASICS

Kansas (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) at Cincinnati (3-7, 1-7), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

Line: Kansas by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas already has clinched a bowl appearance, marking just the second time in program history that the Jayhawks will play in a bowl in back-to-back seasons. Cincinnati is looking to end the season on a positive note. The Bearcats' lone Big 12 win came against former American Conference foe Houston.

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati will need to contain Kansas defensive tackle Austin Booker, who ranks second in the Big 12 with eight sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: RB Devin Neal eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark last week with 138 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to Kansas State. Neal leads the Jayhawks with 1,103 yards and 13 touchdowns on 173 carries this season. The Bearcats allowed 424 yards on the ground in a 42-21 loss at West Virginia.

Cincinnati: TE Chamon Metayer, who caught a pair of touchdown passes in last week's loss at West Virginia, announced this week that he is entering the transfer portal. Metayer has 23 catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns heading into his final game in a Bearcats uniform.

FACTS & FIGURES

– Kansas and Cincinnati are meeting for the third time. The Jayhawks won the inaugural matchup 23-18 in 1995, while the Bearcats won the most recent meeting, 34-7, in 1997. – Bearcats RB Corey Kiner is 59 yards shy of becoming the 20th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

– Cincinnati allowed an average of 159 passing yards over the past three games.

– The Kansas offense is averaging 423 yards and 32 points per game.

==========

