Headlines for Wednesday, November 22, 2023

KCC Approves Electricity Rate Hike Agreement

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Most of eastern and south-central Kansas will pay more for electricity under new rates approved Tuesday by state regulators. The Kansas News Service reports that under the new rate structure, parts of the Kansas City metro area will pay less. The agreement approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission will hike Evergy’s rates by about 4% for residential customers in the Kansas Central region, which includes Wichita, Topeka and parts of Johnson County. That will raise customers’ bills by about $56 a year. Regulators approved a 4.75% cut for parts of the Kansas City region, which will reduce monthly bills by about $6 a month. Evergy has said proposed increases will offset rising interest rates for power-plant improvements. The company initially pushed for larger rate hikes in both regions.

==========

Kansas Supreme Court: Cyber Criminals Attack, Blackmail Judicial Branch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Cyber criminals have attacked the Kansas judicial system and are now trying to blackmail the state. The Kansas Supreme Court says the attack took place October 12 and disrupted access to online information systems used by courts across the state. Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued a statement saying the judicial branch is the victim of a sophisticated foreign cyberattack, which has affected the daily operations of appellate courts and district courts in 104 counties. She said the attack on one of the three branches of state government "was made against all Kansans." The chief justice says the cyber-criminals also stole data and threatened to post it to the dark web if their demands were not met, but she did not specify those demands.

State officials are working with cybersecurity experts to identify the stolen data and conduct a comprehensive review to determine the full scope of what personal information may have been taken. Based on a preliminary review, it appears the stolen information includes judicial files, district court case records on appeal and other data that may be considered confidential under law.

Cyberattacks on government entities are rampant. According to the FBI, government entities are the third most-targeted sector for such cyberattacks. Luckert said it will likely take several more weeks for courts to return to normal operations.

(–Additional reporting –)

Kansas Officials Blame 5-Week Disruption of Court System on 'Sophisticated Foreign Cyberattack'

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Cybercriminals hacked into the Kansas court system, stole sensitive data and threatened to post it on the dark web in a ransomware attack that has hobbled access to records for more than five weeks, officials said Tuesday.

The announcement of a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack” was confirmation of what computer security experts suspected after the state's Judicial Branch said October 12 that it was pausing electronic filings. Until now, state officials had released few details, describing it simply as a “security incident.”

Upon learning about the attack, the state disconnected its court information system from external access and notified authorities, the Judicial Branch said in a statement. That disrupted daily operations of the state’s appellate courts and all but one county. Johnson County, the state’s most populous, operates its own computer systems and had not yet switched over to the state’s new online system.

In recent weeks, many attorneys have been forced to file motions the old fashioned way — on paper.

“This assault on the Kansas system of justice is evil and criminal,” the statement said. “Today, we express our deep sorrow that Kansans will suffer at the hands of these cybercriminals.”

A preliminary review indicates that the stolen information includes district court case records on appeal and other potentially confidential data, and those affected will be notified once a full review is complete, the statement said.

Analyst Allan Liska, of the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, said no ransomware group leak site has published any information yet.

Judicial Branch spokesperson Lisa Taylor declined to answer questions including whether the state paid a ransom or the name of the group behind the attack, saying the statement stands on its own.

If organizations don't pay a ransom, data usually begins to appear online within a few weeks, said analyst Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. Victims that pay get a “pinky promise" that stolen data will be destroyed, but some are extorted a second time, he said.

In the weeks since the Kansas attack, access to court records has only partially been restored. A public access service center with 10 computer terminals is operating at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

The Judicial Branch said it would take several weeks to return to normal operations, including electronic filing, and the effort involves “buttressing our systems to guard against future attacks.”

A risk assessment of the state’s court system, issued last year, is kept “permanently confidential” under state law. But two recent audits of other state agencies identified weaknesses. The most recent one, released in July, said “agency leaders don’t know or sufficiently prioritize their IT security responsibilities.”

==========

Federal Judge Grants Injunction Banning 'Kansas Two-Step' Highway Patrol Tactic

UNDATED (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol must stop using a tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” to detain out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil on Monday granted a permanent injunction. The injunction was not unexpected. It follows Vratil's ruling in July that determined that the tactic violated drivers' constitutional rights against unreasonable searches.

KHP spokeswoman Candice Breshears said the order is being reviewed by the state attorney general's office and declined further comment. A message left Tuesday with the office of Attorney General Kris Kobach was not immediately returned.

The injunction has several requirements, including cameras and audio for all marked and unmarked patrol cars. It also says troopers must inform drivers that they can refuse or revoke consent for a search at any time. The injunction also requires better training and documentation.

With the “Two-Step,” troopers finish the initial traffic stop, issuing a ticket or a warning, and start to walk away, then turn back to talk more to the driver. That allows them to keep looking for grounds for a vehicle search or to buy time for drug-sniffing dogs to arrive.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of three drivers and two passengers traveling in 2017, 2018 and 2019 from neighboring Colorado, which has legalized recreational marijuana use. The judge concluded that the patrol targeted drivers traveling along Interstate 70 to or from states that have legalized either the medical or recreational use of marijuana. Kansas has authorized neither.

“The Kansas Highway Patrol is not above the law,” Sharon Brett, legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, said in a statement Tuesday. “While KHP made various attempts to side-step accountability for its practices and put off this injunction, the Constitution has prevailed.”

The patrol previously defended its tactics as a response to I-70 serving as a major “corridor” for drug traffickers. But Vratil said in the July ruling that the patrol “waged war on motorists.”

“The war is basically a question of numbers: stop enough cars, and you’re bound to discover drugs. And what’s the harm if a few constitutional rights are trampled along the way?” she wrote.

Questions about the patrol’s tactics became more visible after Colorado legalized recreational marijuana almost a decade ago. Missouri did the same in 2022, and Oklahoma allows the medical use of marijuana. Only a handful of states don’t allow at least medical use.

==========

Data Shows Black, Hispanic Students Underrepresented in Advanced High School Courses

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Data gathered by the U.S. Department of Education shows that Black and Hispanic students in Kansas are underrepresented in advanced high school courses. The Kansas News Service reports that the data was collected during the 2020-21 school year, and shows racial disparities in nearly every measure of educational opportunity. About 7% of Kansas students are Black, but fewer than 4% are enrolled in Advanced Placement courses. Hispanic students represent 20% of all Kansas students, but only 12% of those in higher-level math and science courses.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona offered the example of his taking a college-level course in high school, which he says changed his life.

“As a first-generation college student myself, it really helped me build that confidence that I needed in myself that I have what it takes to succeed in college. We need to offer those opportunities for all students,” Cardona says.

Education leaders urged schools to expand access to math and science learning through partnerships with businesses.

==========

AAA Issues Forecast for Holiday Travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – More than 580,000 Kansans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The American Automobile Association says nearly nine in 10 of those travelers will be driving. AAA officials say travelers can ensure a smooth trip over the long weekend by making sure their vehicle is in good driving condition. Due to seasonal patterns and lower demand, drivers can anticipate lower gas prices when they embark on their trip. Travelers who are flying can expect to see a slight uptick in passengers at the airport.

==========

KPR Searching for New Statehouse Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage the station's capital news bureau in Topeka. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

(-Related-)

Kansas Public Radio Seeks New Membership Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Membership Director to serve on its Development team. This position oversees various campaigns to raise funds to support KPR. Responsibilities also include accounting for contributions, maintaining the membership database, and organizing on-air membership drives. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/membership-director/26505br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

==========

Big 12 Has Familiar Look with Four Traditional Members Still in Running for Conference Title Game

UNDATED (AP) – Cut the chatter about the new look and future of the Big 12 for a couple of weeks. There is an awfully familiar look to the top of the conference as it approaches the most important time of the college football season. Soon-to-be-gone league stalwarts Texas and Oklahoma, as well as longtime members Oklahoma State and Kansas State, are all ranked in the Top 25 and remain in the running for spots in the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 2. No. 7 Texas and No. 21 Oklahoma State can clinch berths by winning regular season finales this week. No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 19 Kansas State need to beat TCU and Iowa State, respectively, as well as get some outside help to wind up in the title game.

==========

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers. Our headlines are generally posted by 10 am weekdays and updated throughout the day. This ad-free news summary is made possible by KPR members. Become one today. And follow KPR News on Twitter.