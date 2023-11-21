Headlines for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Kansas Oil Refinery to Pay $23 Million Penalty for Violating Clean Air Act

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas refinery has agreed to pay more than $23 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act and breaching a 2012 settlement for earlier pollution problems, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

The federal agencies said the violations by Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing and its affiliated companies, collectively known as CRRM, resulted in illegal emissions from 2015 to 2017 that included an estimated 2,300 excess tons of sulfur dioxide from its southeast Kansas oil refinery in Coffeyville.

But CRRM’s efforts to come into compliance with federal requirements since the investigation began have already eliminated more than 39,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide emissions that can contribute to climate change, the agencies said in a joint news release. That's equivalent to using nearly 4 million fewer gallons of gasoline per year, they said.

The EPA also estimated that a waste gas recovery system required by Monday's court-enforceable settlement, known as a consent decree, will further reduce yearly emissions of greenhouse gases by nearly 13,000 tons, equivalent to using 1.3 million fewer gallons of gasoline annually. It will also reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, which can make breathing more difficult, and nitrogen oxide, which contributes to smog formation.

“The emissions reductions achieved under this settlement will result in healthier air for a community disproportionately affected by air pollution,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim said in the statement. CRRM did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The agreement also requires the company to spend at least $1 million on an environmentally beneficial project to be approved by the state. The consent degree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final court approval.

Kansas Senator Hopeful for Brokered Peace Deal in Israel / Gaza War

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said Monday that he’s hopeful for a U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and Hamas. The deal would reportedly involve a temporary ceasefire to allow aid into Gaza in exchange for the release of several dozen Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The Kansas News Service reports that Moran’s comments came at a news conference in Wichita, following reports that Israel and Hamas could reach an agreement as soon as this week. Moran visited Israel earlier this month. United Nations officials and a growing list of U.S. Congress members are calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. In an October 7th attack, Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis and took 240 hostage. Since then, the U.N. says Israel has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians and displaced more than 1.7 million people in Gaza.

AAA Issues Forecast for Holiday Travel

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – More than 580,000 Kansans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The American Automobile Association says nearly nine in 10 of those travelers will be driving. AAA officials say travelers can ensure a smooth trip over the long weekend by making sure their vehicle is in good driving condition. Due to seasonal patterns and lower demand, drivers can anticipate lower gas prices when they embark on their trip. Travelers who are flying can expect to see a slight uptick in passengers at the airport.

ACLU of Kansas Seeks Reversal of Order Stopping Drivers' License Gender Changes

UNDATED (KNS) – The ACLU of Kansas is asking a state judge to reverse an order that has barred transgender residents from changing the gender on their drivers’ licenses. ID changes have been blocked since July, after Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach sued to stop them. A Shawnee County District Court judge granted Kobach’s request for a temporary injunction while the case progresses. But lawyers for the ACLU, who represent a group of transgender Kansans, say the ban is unconstitutional and harmful. A hearing in the case is set for January.

KPR Searching for New Statehouse Reporter

Kansas Public Radio Seeks New Membership Director

Haskell University Professor Promotes 'Indigenuity' in New Book

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — November is Native American Heritage Month. Dr. Daniel Wildcat, with Haskell Indian Nations University, says "indigenous ingenuity" is a way to tap into Native American knowledge, especially in this age of climate change. Wildcat recently spoke with KPR's Kaye McIntyre about his new book, On Indigenuity: Learning the Lessons of Mother Earth. Listen to the whole interview here.

Kansas Wildlife Officials Launch Statewide Photo Contest

TOPEKA (KPR) – Got some great pictures of the Sunflower State? The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has launched a statewide photo contest featuring scenery and wildlife. Kansans have until December 2 to send in their best photos for consideration in the Wild About Kansas photography contest. Winners will be featured in the 2024 photography issue of the department's magazine.

Photos can be entered for the following categories:



Hunting and fishing

Game species

Non-game species

Landscapes

Outdoor recreation

Contestants will be split by age into two groups: below the age of 18 and above the age of 18. To enter a photo in the contest, click here.

Jalen Hurts Leads Second-Half Rally as Eagles Beat Chiefs 21-17 in Super Bowl Rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles insisted that their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to do with revenge. They got a little bit of it anyway. After allowing the Chiefs to methodically build a 10-point halftime lead Monday night, the Eagles shut out Patrick Mahomes and Co. over the final 30 minutes. Jalen Hurts overcame a poor start in a cold, driving rain to run for a pair of touchdowns, and his go-ahead tush-push in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to walk away with a 21-17 victory. "We weren't thinking, 'Hey, we're coming up here to avenge a loss,'" Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said afterward. "That's a different magnitude of game. That was for everything. So, we're just pleased to get the win tonight." Besides, Sirianni said, "they ain't giving us the rings back. I know that."

Still, the Eagles (9-1) became the first team to win at least nine of their first 10 games in consecutive seasons since the Colts in 2005-06, and they did it by beating former coach Andy Reid for the first time in five tries since he landed in Kansas City. Eagles center Jason Kelce also got the best of little brother Travis Kelce for the first time. The Chiefs tight end could have used some luck from pop star and love interest Taylor Swift, who had to miss the game — he fumbled the ball away in the red zone in the fourth quarter, when Kansas City was trying to extend a 17-14 lead.

The Chiefs still had a chance with less than 2 minutes to go, converting on fourth down and getting help from a roughing-the-passer penalty. But a perfectly placed ball from Mahomes went right through the hands of Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a would-be 51-yard touchdown, and the Eagles stopped Kansas City on fourth down to put the game away. "This is a growing moment for us as a team, overall," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

Hurts threw for just 150 yards with a pick, but he made the plays Mahomes could not in the second half. He also got some help from D'Andre Swift, who ran for 76 yards and a score, and DeVonta Smith, who caught six balls for 99 yards.

"I don't think we played clean tonight. I don't think we played to our standard," Hurts said. "But I think the one thing you can't quantify is the resilience that a team has, and the ability to see through things, and this team has that." It was only the ninth time that two teams that played in the Super Bowl met in the regular season the following year, and the champion had won the previous four matchups. The last to lose was Dallas against Buffalo during the 1993 season.

Mahomes was held to 177 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the end zone. Isiah Pacheco added 89 yards rushing for the Chiefs, who couldn't overcome their two red-zone turnovers and a plethora of penalties. "I think offensively," Mahomes said, "I'm just not where I want to be at this point in the season."

Unlike the Super Bowl, when the Eagles blew a 10-point halftime lead, the Chiefs took a 17-7 lead to the break Monday night. It was knotted 7-all after Hurts and Mahomes traded first-quarter touchdown throws, and it was still tied when Mahomes hit Kelce on third down for the go-ahead TD with 1:45 left. And when the Eagles got the ball back, sacks by Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis made them give it right back with 44 seconds remaining. Plenty of time for Mahomes to get the Chiefs within range for Harrison Butker to add a 43-yard field goal.

But for all the praise the Chiefs get for their prolific offense, they've been abysmal in the second half this season, scoring a league-low 53 points entering Monday night. And after two quick punts to start the half, Philadelphia finally capitalized on the good field position, marching downfield before Hurts finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. The Chiefs kept beating themselves — and the Eagles kept taking advantage.

Along with penalties that derailed their first two drives of the second half, Kelce fumbled the ball away at the Philadelphia 8 early in the fourth quarter. And when the Chiefs got the ball back and had to punt a few minutes later, Justin Watson was unable to down the ball at the Philadelphia 1, resulting in a touchback that gave Hurts and Co. some breathing room.

They proceeded to go 80 yards the other way, and Hurts' sneak gave Philadelphia the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

"It's the resiliency and togetherness that really stood out to me tonight," Sirianni said, "and I can't say enough about the defense. I can't say enough about the job our defense and our defensive staff did."

INJURIES:

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman left in the first quarter with a thumb injury but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: At Las Vegas on Sunday.

Drop-Prone Chiefs Get Shut Out in Second Half for Third Straight Time; Lose to Eagles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just over five per game, and they sure could have used that measly total against the Eagles on Monday night. Instead, they got none. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by Philadelphia in their highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch, allowing Jalen Hurts and Co. to rally from a 10-point deficit for a 21-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether it was penalties, red-zone turnovers or two dropped passes in the closing minutes, the Chiefs (7-3) made the kind of mistakes on offense that have been rare since Andy Reid — who had never lost in four tries against his former team — took over as their coach in 2013 and Patrick Mahomes began his prolific career as their starting quarterback in 2018.

"All season long," Mahomes said, "we haven't played good football in the second half. We've got to continue to work. Obviously, we had a pretty good first half running the football, but we've got to find ways to finish games offensively."

Mahomes was held to 177 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in the end zone. Travis Kelce was his top target, catching seven passes for 44 yards and a score, but he likewise turned the ball over in the red zone with a fourth-quarter fumble. "Just not playing up to the level I have in the past," Kelce said afterward. "I've got to be better."

Had he held onto the ball, the Chiefs could have turned a 17-14 lead into a two-possession game. Instead, the Eagles went 80 yards the other way, and Hurts tush-pushed his way for the go-ahead touchdown with about six minutes to go.

After the teams traded punts, the Chiefs had one last chance with the ball at their own 9-yard line and 2:49 left. But while that would have been plenty of time in past years, but it seemed no amount would have done them any good Monday night. Their final series began with a fourth-down conversion, and a roughing-the-passer penalty pushed them near midfield. But then came the letdown: Mahomes had a perfectly-thrown ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a would-be 51-yard touchdown go right through the wide receiver's hands. Then, after Mahomes was called for intentional grounding, he threw one last incompletion on a ball that Justin Watson could have caught that would have kept the Chiefs alive with a first down. Instead, the Eagles ran out the clock. "The game certainly doesn't come down to one play. As much as anybody wants to say that, it doesn't," Watson said. "I've seen Marquez make that play 99 times out of a hundred times. That was just one that he didn't. And he's a phenomenal player and he'll make that for us next week or next time it's called upon."

The final drive was a microcosm of the way the second half went for Kansas City, which had led 17-7 at the break. Its first drive was derailed by a holding penalty on Donovan Smith, its second drive on a false start on Jawaan Taylor and the third nearly was nearly sent off track by a holding call on Kelce, who fumbled the ball away later in the drive anyway. Standout center Creed Humphrey was also called for a false start that led to another punt later in the fourth quarter. The result of the red-zone turnovers, the seven penalties for 55 yards and the dropped passes and missed assignments was the Chiefs' second loss in their last three games, one that knocked them from their perch atop the AFC. "Offensively we're just not where I want to be at his point in the season," Mahomes said. "It starts with me. I have to make better throws at certain times. We have to continue to move the ball downfield and just be more consistent throughout the game."

