Headlines for Friday, November 17, 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Kansas lawmakers will still have a healthy budget surplus despite the state’s first revenue forecast decrease since 2016. New estimates show a $68 million drop in the state’s estimated tax collections. But it still comes with a budget surplus of $2.8 billion at the end of the fiscal year in June. Edward Penner, with the Kansas Legislative Research Department, says the decrease is partly due to economic growth slowing down. “We aren’t forecasting a recession by any means," he said. "But we do think the next 20 months are going to be relatively slow growing times for the Kansas economy.” House leaders say the massive budget surplus means more tax relief should be the focus of the 2024 session. Republican lawmakers have pushed for income tax cuts. Governor Laura Kelly is expected to craft her own tax cut plan.

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KNS) - A library in northeast Kansas has removed some LGBTQ books after city leaders threatened to cancel the library’s lease. City leaders in St. Marys, northwest of Topeka, have battled the library for more than a year, ever since a local parent took issue with a graphic book about a transgender child. They extended the lease but ordered a committee to identify books deemed to be against community standards. The group searched the library’s catalog for terms like “gay” and “transgender” and removed about a dozen books from the shelves. Library director Judith Cremer says the titles are still available through other branches. “We’re just trying to keep that balance, so that every parent has the right to decide what they want their families to have," she said.

Cremer said she felt compelled to appease residents who voiced concerns. “The people who don’t find what they want on the shelf, we’re going to get it for them. And the people that don’t want to see it on the shelf, well, we tried to compromise on that, too," she said. Among the books removed were the popular young-adult novel, “They Both Die at the End,” and the “Red Scrolls of Magic” series by Cassandra Clare.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released an amended crime report for 2022, after Wichita media and the Wichita Police Department reported errors in the original report. The amended report shows that violent crime actually increased statewide by almost 3% from the previous year. The original report said violent crime decreased by 4%. Property crime declined statewide and reached its lowest mark since the 1970s. But overall crime declined statewide by 10% when looking at the 10-year average, which experts say provides a better snapshot of crime trends locally. The figures reported earlier this year by Wichita Police showed that crime statistics were undercounted or not reported to the KBI.

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released an amended 2022 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report says violent crime in Kansas increased nearly 3% from 2021. It increased in each of the categories of violent crime except for murder. In all, nearly 14,000 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in 2022 in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. Violent crime in Kansas has been steadily rising each year since 2014.

In 2022, overall property crimes declined by 4%, though property crime offenses are assumed to be under-reported to local law enforcement.

The Kansas Crime Index Report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.

(NOTE: Data from the report is dependent on victims reporting crimes to law enforcement. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and snapshot of crime trends. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.)

DETROIT (AP) - United Auto Workers union members have voted to approve a new contract with General Motors, making the company the first Detroit automaker to get a ratified deal that could end a contentious and lengthy labor dispute. The contract passed with 55% voting in favor. The contract also appears to be headed for approval at Ford and Stellantis as well. Voting continues at Ford through early Saturday. At Stellantis, voting tallies are expected to be complete by Tuesday.

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Watch out for deer! That's a warning for motorists from the Kansas Department of Transportation, AAA Kansas, the Kansas Turnpike Authority and the Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Captain Candice Breshears says if a deer enters the roadway in front of your car, it’s best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it. Breshears said more serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of the vehicle and leaving the road or veering into oncoming traffic. KSNT reports that last year, six people were killed in collisions with deer and 575 people were injured. Officials advise motorists to be especially watchful at dawn and dusk when deer are more active and to reduce speeds near wooded areas and near water sources such as streams and ponds.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage the station's capital news bureau in Topeka. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Membership Director to serve on its Development team. This position oversees various campaigns to raise funds to support KPR. Responsibilities also include accounting for contributions, maintaining the membership database, and organizing on-air membership drives. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/membership-director/26505br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) - The stage is set for a sold-out primetime showdown between the 23rd ranked Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in what will be KU’s final game at Memorial Stadium as it looks today. Major renovations inside and outside the stadium are scheduled begin a few days after the game. But KU coach Lance Leipold

also knows he’s dealing with the emotions of 19 seniors playing their last home game in the stadium. "I’d like them to soak it in," he said. "Really, the whole team needs to soak it in because the stadium will never be the same after Saturday." The Jayhawks have lost 14 straight games to the Wildcats since 2008. Earlier this week, Leipold said he’s optimistic that KU's Jason Bean will be back at quarterback after he left last Saturday’s game injured in KU’s loss against Texas Tech. Kickoff is at 6 pm.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the preseason Big 12 player of the year who has been sidelined by a back injury, said Thursday that he intends to return to the Jayhawks next season amid speculation that he could enter the transfer portal.

Daniels emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate early last season, when he led the long-suffering Jayhawks to a 5-0 start. But he hurt his shoulder in a game against TCU and missed more than a month. Daniels returned in time to lead Kansas against Texas and Kansas State, along with a wild triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

Daniels threw for 544 yards and five TDs while running for another score against the Razorbacks.

Rather than his shoulder, though, it has been Daniels' back that has caused problems. It began to bother him during fall camp, forcing Jason Bean to start the opener against Missouri State, before Daniels returned to lead the Jayhawks to wins over Illinois, Nevada and BYU. Then he aggravated his back before a game against Texas on Sept. 30 and has not returned. "Personally," Daniels said in a statement, "it has been an incredibly difficult time being away from the game that I love, and not being able to play with my brothers in front of our incredible fans on Saturday. The adversity that I have faced this season will help me come back even stronger when the time is right. Kansas is a very special place to me and I will be back next season."

Daniels would have one year remaining unless he sits out all but one game down the stretch, which would give him the ability to redshirt this season. That would leave him with two more years of eligibility. Bean has played well in Daniels' place, leading the Jayhawks to a 7-3 record, a 4-3 mark in Big 12 play and the No. 25 ranking in the College Football Playoff. But he also was hurt in last week's game against Texas Tech, forcing former walk-on freshman Cole Ballard to finish the game; the Red Raiders won 16-13 on a field goal in the final minute.

Bean did not practice for Saturday's game against No. 23 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2, No. 21 CFP) early in the week, but Jayhawks offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki took reps on Wednesday. Ballard would start if Bean is unable to go.

Throughout the last six weeks, Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold kept saying that Daniels was day-to-day. But his situation on game days became something of a mystery — he was dressed for one, did not travel for another, and for another game he did not come out of the locker room — and that began the speculation that he might transfer elsewhere.

Daniels shut down those rumors on Thursday. "This season didn't go as planned," he said in a video he posted to social media, "but life comes at you fast and sometimes your story's out of your control. But I guess that just means I have unfinished business. My dreams haven't changed. My goals are still there, and my vision for my future is clear."

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The story lines are ripe for the choosing when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Favor some good, old-fashioned revenge? The NFC-leading Eagles (8-1) will try to exact some when they visit Arrowhead Stadium just nine months after the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) used a second-half rally to beat them in the Super Bowl.

Love seeing some points? Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs counterpart Patrick Mahomes, the MVP of that memorable February showdown, have you covered. They're the triggers behind two of the league's top 10 offenses.

Hankering for some history? Andy Reid can pass Hank Stram as the winningest Chiefs coach, and become the first to hold that distinction with two different franchises; the other just happens to be Philadelphia.

How about social intrigue, the kind at the intersection of sports and entertainment? Eagles center Jason Kelce and younger brother Travis Kelce will match up one more time. And this time, rumors are flying that pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has been seeing the Chiefs tight end for the past couple of months, could be bringing her parents to meet his for the first time. "It's going to be a great game. You've got great teams in general," Mahomes said. "Jalen is a great quarterback but I think just the whole entire team on both sides — two teams that usually find a way to get a win, playing on Monday Night Football in front of the whole world. I think it's going to be a great game."

Given the circus surrounding it, the game itself almost seems like an afterthought. One with important ramifications, though. The teams are coming off a relatively late bye, which has freshened them up for the back half of the season. And while both currently hold the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, and the lone playoff bye that comes as the reward, the standings are tight enough that the Eagles and Chiefs need to keep winning if they want to earn a postseason week off. They know that is the easiest way to get back to the game that matters the most. "Our job is to get prepared for this game," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who along with Reid could not help but look at video of their Super Bowl showdown this week, and certainly had a much different experience while doing it. "What happened in the past, happened in the past," Sirianni continued. "We'll learn from our mistakes. We'll get better from the things we did well. But I would be lying if I didn't say, 'Argh, if this would have happened or that would have happened,' once in a while. But we're not dwelling on it."

BIG RED ON A BYE

Reid is so proficient at winning after a week off — he is 31-6 after a bye, including the postseason — that many coaches have tried to get some tips from him. But not even Reid can pinpoint the reasons behind his remarkable record, which includes a 13-1 mark during 14 regular seasons in Philadelphia and a 9-3 record in postseason games. "I get asked that because we've had success," Reid said, "but we just go play. I don't know. We've had good players."

INJURY UPDATES

While the Chiefs come into the game healthy, the Eagles have had to adapt to some injuries. Defensive back Bradley Roby could be back after missing time with a shoulder strain, linebacker Nakobe Dean went on injured reserve this week after hurting his foot against Dallas, and star tight end Dallas Goedert is out after breaking his forearm in the same game. "Anytime you lose a player to Dallas Goedert's capabilities, you have to compensate," Sirianni said, "and it's never just one guy's responsibility to take all the brunt of that work. It'll be by committee."

KINGS OF THE CLOSE GAMES

The Chiefs are 4-1 in games decided by fewer than 10 points, which falls in line with their ability under Reid to win the close ones. Philadelphia is 5-1 in games decided by a touchdown or less. Both are coming off close wins before their bye with Kansas City beating Miami 21-14 in Germany and Philadelphia beating Dallas 28-23.

CONFIDENT CHRIS

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who ended his holdout in Week 1 and promptly had at least one sack in each of his first five games, has been held without a sack since. But Reid defended the All-Pro this week, pointing out that the attention Jones demands has allowed others on the defensive line to make plays. "I'm going to hit my numbers regardless," Jones added. "I'm not going to trip over my numbers."

OH, AND ABOUT TAYLOR

Travis Kelce spent part of his week off flying to Buenos Aires to watch Swift resume her Eras Tour, and video of the 12-time Grammy winner embracing the Chiefs tight end at the side of the stage blazed across social media. She was due to perform on Sunday night in Brazil, then does not perform again until Nov. 24, making it possible for her to make kickoff. Swift is a noted Eagles fan, by the way, which is causing some consternation. The hosts of the "Bex and Buster" show on Q102 in Philadelphia have even "been forced to punt" her from their popular playlist until after the game.

