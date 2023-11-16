Headlines for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Authorities: Suspicious Letter Sent to Kansas Officials Appears Harmless

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The substance in a suspicious letter sent to the top elections agency in Kansas doesn't appear to have been hazardous, and the mail appeared unrelated to threatening letters sent to election offices in other states, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

The letter delivered Tuesday to the Kansas secretary of state's office prompted authorities to evacuate its building just before noon and keep it closed for the rest of the day. The KBI said it has identified a suspect in Tuesday’s incident, though no arrest was announced.

The KBI also said it has no reason to believe the letter was connected to threatening letters containing a harmless white powder sent in June to dozens of Republican legislators in Kansas, Montana and Tennessee.

While authorities are still waiting on final tests of the substance in Tuesday's letter, preliminary testing indicated it was not harmful, KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in an emailed statement. The secretary of state's building reopened Wednesday morning.

“Law enforcement has identified the person they believe sent the suspicious letter,” Underwood said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Tuesday's incident in Kansas occurred less than a week after election offices in at least five states received threatening mail, some containing the potentially dangerous opioid fentanyl. The motivation of anyone responsible for suspicious mail in the other states was unclear.

The KBI did not disclose a potential motive for the latest Kansas letter, and no arrests have been announced over the letters sent in June. Secretary of State Scott Schwab is a Republican who has pushed back against baseless theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

The secretary of state's building is near the Kansas Statehouse and also houses the offices of the state's attorney general.

“Threats such as this and all forms of political intimidation are unacceptable and must always be strongly condemned,” Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, tweeted Wednesday morning.

Federal Program Designed to Bring Physicians to Rural Areas Not Working as Intended

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – Researchers say a federal program designed to draw doctors to rural areas and other under-served regions has not worked as intended. The Kansas News Service reports that Chautauqua, Gray and Wallace counties were among the 25 in Kansas that researchers analyzed. For decades, they’ve been designated as Health Provider Shortage Areas, meaning doctors get financial incentives like loan forgiveness for practicing there. But Justin Markowski, a public health data analyst at Yale University, says most of these largely rural areas continue to see doctor shortages. He says other potential solutions might do more to address rural health provider shortages, like enabling physician assistants and nurse practitioners to practice independently.

Kansas Education Leaders: More Funding Needed for Special Education

UNDATED (KNS) – Kansas education leaders say schools need more money for special education. The Kansas News Service reports that these leaders are also willing to discuss changing the funding formula itself. A task force created by the Legislature will meet in January to talk about how the state funds special education and how schools use that money. State school board member Jim Porter says lawmakers should fund special education at the level set in state law. Current funding is below that. But Porter also hopes they look beyond the contentious school funding debate that has stymied the Legislature over the past few years. Republican leaders say public schools get more money for special education than their budgets reflect.

Kansas Parents Push Back Against Social-Emotional Learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Some Kansas parents and political leaders are pushing back against a program known as S-E-L, or social-emotional learning, in public schools. The Kansas Republican Party recently passed a resolution calling for districts to stop funding social-emotional learning, which teaches “soft skills” like empathy and conflict resolution. Opponents say the programs take time away from academics and undermine parental rights. Parent Mary Means says schools should leave character development to parents. “School is not the place for underage children to be bombarded with information that could exacerbate their natural inner turmoil. Growing up is hard enough,” Means said. But Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold says S-E-L is crucial for students’ overall well-being. “This (S-E-L) was a concern brought up by students... talking about not having adequate coping skills,” she said. Kansas was one of the first states to develop standards for social-emotional learning.

Kansas to Expand Mental Health Initiative to Juvenile Justice System

UNDATED (KNS) – The state of Kansas is expanding an existing mental health initiative to its juvenile justice system. The Kansas News Service reports that the initiative is aimed at decreasing the over-incarceration of people with mental illness or substance abuse disorders. Governor Laura Kelly says the initiative will train staff at juvenile justice facilities to better identify youth who could benefit from behavioral health support. Mike Fonkert, deputy director for advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, says there is a large need for behavioral health services in Kansas’s juvenile justice system. The new services are part of a federally-funded national program called the Stepping Up Initiative that is already in use in adult facilities.

Kansas Board of Education Supports Putting Cameras on School Buses

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas Board of Education is once again supporting a bill to let school districts attach cameras to buses to help catch drivers who illegally pass a stopped bus. The Kansas News Service reports that the cameras would work much like red-light cameras, capturing photos of license plates. Tickets would be mailed to the owners of vehicles that pass a stopped bus. Under current law, a police officer has to witness a driver passing a school bus to write a ticket for the offense. Deputy Education Commissioner Craig Neuenswander says he hopes lawmakers will approve the measure. A driver passing a stopped school bus killed an Abilene girl in 2020. A similar bill was introduced last year but did not make it out of committee.

Lawrence Receives Perfect Score on LGBTQ Inclusion Policies

LAWRENCE Kan. (LJW) – The City of Lawrence has received a perfect score on an index designed to inform municipal officials on how well cities include LGBTQ+ citizens in their laws, policies and services. For the second year in a row. Lawrence earned a score of 100 points on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index. The Lawrence Journal World reports that last year, Lawrence became the first city in Kansas in the history of the Human Rights Campaign to earn a perfect score. The group has issued its annual index since 2012, ranking cities on a scale of zero to 100 based on criteria covering nondiscrimination laws, city employee domestic partner benefits, services to people living with HIV or AIDS, and protection of youth from conversion therapy. This year, the campaign ranked 506 cities, with a national average of 71 points per municipality. Lawrence tied with Overland Park for the highest ranking in Kansas. The Human Rights Campaign is a national education and advocacy organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ+ people. The full report, including detailed scorecards for every city on a searchable database, is available on the Human Rights Campaign website.

Drought-Related Crop Insurance Payments Increase in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KMUW) – Crop insurance payments to Kansas caused by drought increased by more than 1000% from 2001 to 2022, according to a new report. The D.C.-based Environmental Working Group analyzed how much states received in crop insurance payments in the last 20 years due to drought, hail, heat, freezes and excess moisture. Kansas received more than $9 billion dollars in payments due to these five weather-related causes, with the majority coming from drought. The state had the second-most drought payments nationally. Anne Schechinger, the Environmental Working Group's Midwest director, says crop insurance payments have increased due to climate change, which causes extreme weather. "In Kansas, 87% of crop insurance payments to farmers came from just these five weather related causes of loss," she said. Changes in crop prices and farmer participation can also increase crop insurance payments to a state.

WIC Programs Funded Through December, but Advocates Still Concerned

UNDATED (HPM) – An emergency resolution passed by Congress back in September funds the food assistance program commonly called WIC, whether the government shuts down or not. However, advocates say a more permanent funding solution is needed. Harvest Public Media reports that USDA officials say the emergency funds dodged the worst case scenario for food assistance programs if the government shuts down. But Congress needs to act quickly and do more in the next funding bill to fully fund WIC and provide certainty for women, infants and children.

KU Remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25; No. 3 Arizona Jumps 9 Places

UNDATED (AP) – The first Associated Press men's basketball poll of the regular season is typically a jumble of teams swapping positions as preseason expectations meet the reality of playing actual games.

The first poll of the 2023-24 is no different.

Kansas remained at No. 1 and received 51 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel in the poll released Monday, but the rest of the AP Top 25 was filled with teams moving up and down.

No. 2 Purdue moved up a spot with two easy opening wins and received seven first-place votes. No. 3 Arizona took a giant leap from 12 after beating Duke and had three first-place votes.

No. 4 Marquette moved up a spot as did defending national champion Connecticut, which received a first-place vote to round out the top five. No. 24 James Madison moved into the poll for the first time ever after taking down Michigan State in overtime.

No. 23 K-State Still Has Eyes on Big 12 Title Shot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — No. 23 Kansas State still has hopes of defending its Big 12 title as it prepares to visit Kansas on Saturday for the latest edition of the Sunflower Showdown. The Wildcats need to beat the Jayhawks this week and Iowa State in their regular-season finale, and get some help to have a shot. Kansas State has dominated the Jayhawks, winning the last 14 in the series, and the last four under Wildcats coach Chris Klieman have been by an average margin of more than four touchdowns. The Jayhawks are 7-3, though, just like the Wildcats, and only a game behind them in the Big 12 standings.

The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and Kansas hasn't been much of a showdown over the past decade or so. That's because the Jayhawks have rarely shown up. The Wildcats have not lost to their rival since the 2008 season, just before Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder returned for his second stint in charge. And nothing changed when Chris Klieman took over four years ago, adding four wins to make it 14 straight and by an average margin of more than four touchdowns per game. Yet few think their matchup Saturday will be just another blowout.

While the No. 23 Wildcats (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) are tied for second in the conference and still in the hunt to defend their Big 12 title, the Jayhawks (7-3, 4-3) are among the teams one game back. And with identical overall records, the two teams are on remarkably even footing as they resume the fourth-oldest continuously played rivalry in the Bowl Subdivision.

"We're just going to keep working on closing that gap and see where it turns out," Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold said. "It was our responsibility to make this rivalry a better game and I think we're taking those steps, but we have to go out and play that way." It won't be easy if the Jayhawks are missing Jason Bean.

Bean was No. 2 on the depth chart to start the season, but he's deftly guided Kansas most of the way while starter Jalon Daniels deals with a back injury. Then came last Saturday's game against Texas Tech, when Bean sustained what Leipold called "a head injury" and walk-on freshman Cole Ballard played the rest of the way in a last-minute 16-13 loss.

Leipold expressed optimism Monday that Bean would be able to play, then backtracked the following day on a local radio show, saying that "Cole will be ready to go, and that's probably the direction we're going to have to plan on at this moment."

TITLE PICTURE

Kansas State could still wiggle its way back into the Big 12 title game but needs to beat Kansas and Iowa State the next two weeks and get some help. The Wildcats and Cyclones are in a logjam of 5-2 teams with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, one of the two conference teams — Big 12-leading Texas is the other — to beat Kansas State this season.

INJURY UPDATE

Along with Bean, the Jayhawks are uncertain whether they will have reliable wide receiver Luke Grimm available. Kansas State will be without Jake Clifton, who joined fellow linebackers Daniel Green and Asa Newsome with season-ending injuries.

SENIOR SEND-OFF

It will be the final game for many Jayhawks, such as safety Kenny Logan Jr., who helped to turn around the program. Logan played two seasons under Les Miles before he was fired, then played for Leipold the past three. This will be the first time in his five years on campus that the Jayhawks will finish with a winning record.

STADIUM SEND-OFF

The game also will be the last game at Memorial Stadium, which opened in October 1921 and is among the oldest in major college football, before a massive renovation completely transforms it. The construction will begin after the game and continue through next season before finishing up in time for the start of the 2025 season.

ROADKILL

Kansas State has won all five of its home games easily this season, but the road has been a different matter. They lost on a last-second 62-yard field goal at Missouri, then fell behind early at Oklahoma State and Texas before comeback bids came up short. Their only road win came at Texas Tech, when they trailed in the third quarter before scoring three unanswered touchdowns.

Big 12 Quarterbacks Have Taken More than Their Fair Share of Lumps; 8 Teams Have Lost Starters

UNDATED (AP) – Starting quarterback has been a precarious position in the Big 12. Whether due to injuries or coaching decisions, staying on the field has been a challenge for many of the league's quarterbacks who started the season No. 1 for their programs. Injuries have knocked out starters at some point in the season for Texas, Kansas, BYU, Baylor, Texas Tech, TCU, West Virginia and Central Florida — more than half the league.

Oklahoma State's quarterback carousel lasted through the first few games before coach Mike Gundy settled on Alan Bowman. Even Kansas State, which won last season's Big 12 championship game behind veteran Will Howard, put in freshman Avery Johnson when Howard struggled. The senior responded with his best play of the season. The position has been as jumbled as the league standings. Seven teams are within two games of conference leader Texas.

Oklahoma and Iowa State have been injury- and rotation-free and the Sooners and Cyclones are still in the mix for the league championship. Dillon Gabriel has been exceptional at times for the Sooners, leading a win over Texas and setting school records last week against West Virginia,

Iowa State's Rocco Becht was thrust into the starting role because Hunter Dekkers was snagged by the state investigation into Iowa and Iowa State athletes engaging in sports wagering. Dekkers pleading guilty to underage gambling and paid a fine, and hasn't played while serving an NCAA suspension.

League front runner Texas won two games with backup Maalik Murphy in for injured starter Quinn Ewers. Ewers returned last week for the 29-26 win over TCU, but Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team's ability to win with Murphy.

Texas has Ewers back on the field for two critical games, against Iowa State and Texas Tech. Texas is pursuing its first Big 12 title since 2009 in what will be the program's last season in the league before heading to the Southeastern Conference along with Oklahoma next summer.

“I think he was a little sore” after the TCU game, Sarkisian said. “But as the weeks go on, if we can continue to protect like we did the other night, he’s going to continue to get healthy.”

BYU's first season in the Big 12 included a plan to redshirt junior college transfer Jake Retzlaff as an understudy to Kedon Slovis. That plan blew up with an injury to Slovis' throwing arm, and Retzlaff struggled in losses to West Virginia and Iowa State.

UCF's Big 12 debut saw starter John Rhys Plumlee knocked off the field for a month with a knee injury.

TCU has lost three in a row behind freshman Josh Hoover, who took over for Chandler Morris (knee sprain). Morris was the starter in 2022 when he was injured in the first game. Max Duggan took over and led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game.

“I think that's just kind of the nature of college football and, you know, just look around the league and again, starting with us, there's a lot of starting quarterbacks that have gone down,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “It's just kind of the nature of the beast.”

No team has had more hard luck at quarterback than Kansas.

The Jayhawks had the preseason offensive player of the year in Jalon Daniels in Lance Leipold's emerging program. But he has played only three games because of back problems and was a pre-game scratch before a 40-14 loss to Texas. He hasn't returned.

Jason Bean has started in his place and led the program's historic win over Oklahoma. Bean sustained a head injury last week against Texas Tech. That left the Jayhawks with walk-on Cole Ballard, the son of Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, playing most of the game in a 16-13 loss.

Leipold said he is “very optimistic” Bean will return this week.

Texas Tech can almost match that misery and musical chairs at QB.

Starter Tyler Shough broke his left leg at the end of September. It was the third consecutive season the sixth-year transfer has missed significant time due to injury. Since then, Behren Morton took over, then had a shoulder sprain and freshman Jake Strong had to start a game.

Morton has returned but Texas Tech is one of nine schools to start at least three quarterbacks this season.

==========

