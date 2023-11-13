Headlines for Monday, November 13, 2023

Overland Park Police: No Injuries After Gunshot Fired in Oak Park Mall on Sunday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KC Star) — Two people are in custody after a single gunshot was fired Sunday afternoon in the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. No one was injured. Police say two detectives in plainclothes began to arrest two shoplifting suspects inside the mall when one of the suspects ran away. The other suspect started fighting the detectives, eventually grabbing one of their firearms. The Kansas City Star reportsthat police took one suspect into custody and apprehended the other a short time later. Oak Park Mall was put on lockdown but will reopen today (MON).

Sunday’s shooting was the second reported at a mall in the Kansas City metro this weekend. On Friday afternoon, Independence police said four people were wounded and three people were taken into custody in a shooting inside the Independence Center Mall.

Kansas Lawmakers Will Have Nearly $3 Billion Surplus When They Return for 2024 Session

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) — Kansas lawmakers will have a nearly $3 billion surplus to work with when they return to Topeka for the start of the 2024 session in January. Specifically, the figures from the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group indicate the state will have a $2.8 billion budget surplus. In addition, the state will have a rainy day fund worth $1.7 billion. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that many lawmakers are now eyeing tax cut proposals.

Significant Earthquake Rattles Central Kansas Saturday; Smaller Quakes Reported in Late October, Early November

BENNINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) — An earthquake rattled parts of central Kansas over the weekend. The U.S. Geological Survey indicates a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck just before 6:20 pm Saturday, about one mile northwest of Bennington. WIBW TV reports that those living in Concordia, Salina, Manhattan, Wichita and Hutchinson also reported feeling the quake. Two smaller quakes were reported in the area around Bennington on November. Further south, smaller earthquakes were recorded near Goddard on October 25 and near Pretty Prairie on November 4.

Number of Kansas Kids with Vaccine Exemptions Rises

UNDATED (Side Effects Public Media) — New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 3% of Kansas children have exemptions from at least one routine childhood vaccine this year. Side Effects Public Media reports it’s a national trend. Three percent of kindergartners nationwide are now exempt from routine school vaccines. That’s the highest rate of vaccine exemptions ever, according to new data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some public health experts say this is one of the ripple effects of pandemic-fueled mistrust and misinformation. The data also reveals that non-medical exemptions – such as religious and personal belief exemptions – are entirely behind that jump. Already, childhood vaccination coverage has dipped in the last two school years compared to before the pandemic. Right now, 93% of kids are up to date on their shots. That’s also 2 percentage points lower than the healthy people target - that's the rate of vaccination in a community that experts say makes the community safe and protected against disease outbreaks.

Kansas Tourism Grants Awarded

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas officials have announced the winners of $500,000 in tourism grants. The funding will be split among 14 communities across the state for existing or new tourist attractions. The largest recipient in this round of grants is in Cheyenne County, in the northwest corner of the state. The Tri-State Antique Engine and Threshers Association has been awarded $146,000. The Brandt House in Wabaunsee County was awarded more than $73,000, the Clinton Marina in Douglas County received nearly $30,000 and the National Teachers Hall of Fame in Lyon County received $16,000. A complete list of winners can be found at TravelKS.com. Another round of grant applications will open in February. Funding for Kansas Tourism grants is provided by money derived from state lottery proceeds.

Kansas Public Radio Searching for New Statehouse Reporter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief (SBC) to manage all aspects of KPR’s capital news bureau in Topeka. This position works primarily at the Kansas Statehouse and is responsible for reporting on all aspects of state government. Our previous Kansas Statehouse reporter, Joe Blubaugh, has taken a position with the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs. The SBC researches, writes, reports, and produces spot news, digital stories, and long-form audio features for KPR and its reporting partners at the Kansas News Service. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/kansas-statehouse-bureau-chief/26495br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

Kansas Public Radio Seeks New Membership Director

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Membership Director to serve on its Development team. This position oversees various campaigns to raise funds to support KPR. Together with the Development Director, they will work to find new, innovative fundraising techniques and explore potential new revenue channels. Responsibilities also include accounting for contributions, maintaining the membership database, and organizing on-air membership drives. To be considered, one must apply online at https://employment.ku.edu/jobs/staff/membership-director/26505br. Application review begins in November and continues until a pool of qualified applicants is identified. KU is an EO/AAE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), age, national origin, disability, genetic information or protected veteran status.

Sporting to Face Houston in Semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — Sporting Kansas City will continue its 2023 Major League Soccer playoff run on Sunday, November 26. And we now know that Sporting's opponent will be the Houston Dynamo. The KC team secured its place in the playoffs by defeating St. Louis City in the quarterfinals, winning the best of three series 2-0. Houston qualified for the semifinals on Saturday when it defeated Real Salt Lake. The first match in the MLS Western Conference Semifinal is set for November 26 in Houston. The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final against the winner between the Los Angeles and Seattle teams.

Baker Wildcats Qualify for NAIA Football Playoffs

UNDATED — In NAIA football, three Kansas teams - Baker, Benedictine and MidAmerica Nazarene - were co-champions in the Heart of America South Division, each with a 4-1 record. But when the playoff matchups were announced Sunday, only one team, Baker University, made it as an automatic qualifier. MidAmerica Nazarene lost to Baker on October 14th, by a score of 40-to-7. The Baker Wildcats, 8-and-2 on the season, will host Louisiana Christian in a first-round playoff game this Saturday.

Kansas Football Team Falls Out of Both Top 25 Polls

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Sports Illustrated) — The loss for the Kansas Jayhawks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday was disappointing for KU fans. But Sunday afternoon, the Jayhawks learned that the loss was enough for the voters to remove them from both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

Sports Illustrated reports that the Big 12 still has four teams in the rankings, with the Texas Longhorns at #7 in both polls, the Oklahoma Sooners at #13 in the Coaches Poll and #14 in the AP Poll, the Kansas State Wildcats at #24 in the Coaches Poll and #23 in the AP Poll and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at #25 in the Coaches Poll and #24 in the AP Poll. No other Big 12 teams received any votes in either poll.

KU gets an opportunity to earn its way back into the rankings as the Jayhawks host the Kansas State Wildcats this weekend in the annual Sunflower Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

No. 1 Kansas to Face No. 14 Kentucky in Champions Classic Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — No. 1 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 14 Kentucky (2-0) in the State Farm Champions Classic, Tuesday night (8:30 pm). The contest from the United Center in Chicago will be televised on ESPN. Kansas and Kentucky are the top-two winningest programs in college basketball history.

The Champions Classic began in the 2011-12 season. Kansas is 7-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won six of their last seven appearances in the event after last year’s 69-64 win against Duke in Indianapolis. Duke is 7-5 in the Champions Classic, while Kentucky is 5-7 and Michigan State 5-7.

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Kansas, 24-11, and this will be the 11th time in the last 13 seasons these two blue bloods will meet (since 2011-12). Kansas has won five of the last seven meetings. The series is tied at 2-2 in the Champions Classic.

Kansas’ and Kentucky’s home facilities are named after Kansas greats. Kentucky’s Rupp Arena is named after Adolph Rupp, a KU graduate who played at Kansas in 1923 under coach F.C. “Phog” Allen, of which Allen Fieldhouse is named. Rupp was a member of the 1922 and 1923 Helms Foundation National Championship teams while at Kansas.

Kansas is No. 1 in the Associated Press poll for the fourth time in poll history, with all coming four in the Bill Self era – 2004-05, 2009-10, 2018-19 and 2023-24. KU has been ranked in the AP top 10 in each of the last 39 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 39 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball. Kansas is celebrating 126 years of men’s basketball in 2023-24.

