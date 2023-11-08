Headlines for Wednesday, November 8, 2023

KCK Mayor Wants Independent Investigation into Police Department, Unified Government

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KMBC) — The mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, Tyrone Garner, is calling for an independent investigation, preferably a federal one, of that community's police department and the Unified Government. It comes after a federal lawsuit was filed claiming the KCK police department ran a criminal enterprise involving drugs, sex, and murder for decades while terrorizing the black community in the process. According to KMBC TV, before being elected mayor, Garner served at the KCK police department for 32 years. Civil rights groups have called for a federal civil rights investigation for more than two years.

Kansas Families Face Financial Hardships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — One in four Kansas households live above the poverty line but still struggle to afford basic necessities, according to a new report by United Ways of Kansas. The report is based on 2021 data. It found that while 12% of Kansans live in poverty, an additional 27% work low-paying jobs and have little savings. Lisa Gleason, with the United Ways of Kansas, says the report offers a picture of financial hardship that the state's official poverty rate misses. "Grocery store cashiers, our CNAs, our childcare workers - these individuals are working hard, but gosh... they are not able to keep up with the rising costs of housing and food and health care," she said. Certain groups are more likely to struggle, including 60% of Black households and 73% of single moms.

KU Chancellor Responds to Vandalism Incident at Jewish Fraternity

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) — The University of Kansas is responding to a report of vandalism that happened at a Jewish fraternity in Lawrence. An Israeli flag was cut from the flagpole at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity this week. The damaged flag was later found blocks away. On Tuesday, KU chancellor Douglas Girod released a statement acknowleging the event was likely an act intended to intimidate members of the KU Jewish community. KAKE TV reports that the chancellor encourgaged students and staff to report to police any acts of intimidation, vandalism or threatening behavior.

Hunting Incident Injures Man in Ellis County, Another Man Arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) — A 70-year-old man was injured while hunting in Ellis County. Officials have not released when the incident happened or any additional information about the victim. The incident happened in rural Ellis County. KWCH TV reports that a witness at the scene told deputies that he and the victim were hunting when someone shot a rifle multiple times at a deer decoy. The victim was shot in the face and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Deputies arrested an Ellis County man for aggravated battery with a weapon and numerous hunting-related violations.

Killing a Whooping Crane in Kansas Can Trigger a $100,000 Fine

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is asking waterfowl hunters to use extra caution when in the field due to the presence of an endangered species. Officials are warning waterfowl and sandhill crane hunters in Kansas to be mindful of whooping cranes. Killing one is a federal crime and can result in a $100,000 fine and up to a year in jail. In August, the Department of Justice said three Oklahoma men were ordered to pay $68,000 in fines for killing four endangered whooping cranes.

KSNT reports that whooping cranes have already been observed recently at several reservoirs and wetlands in Kansas. They are most commonly seen in Rice, Reno, Barton and Stafford Counties. The cranes, which travel over Kansas regularly in the spring and fall, are the tallest of North America’s birds and can have up to an eight-foot wingspan. Critical habitats for the birds in Kansas include the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area and all lands and waters in the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge.

Kansas Judicial Center Opens Public Access Service Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka has opened a public access service center to give the public their first access to district court case information since court information systems were taken offline following a security incident last month. According to WIBW TV, the public access service center has 10 computer terminals that visitors can use to search district court case information. The service center is part of the early recovery phase to bring back the Kansas Judicial Branch information systems. The judicial branch is still developing a firm timeline when all information systems will be fully restored. Kansas court information systems have been offline since October 12.

Officials: Three Honduran Nationals Found Dead Inside KC Home from CO Poisoning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) — Authorities in Kansas City say three people died inside a home from carbon monoxide poisoning. Emergency crews responded to a residence Monday morning (in the 6800 block of East 12th Terrace Avenue), where they located three male bodies, two adults and one teenager. According to KCTV, a power generator had been running inside the home overnight. The three males were later identified as Honduran Nationals (42-year-old Alex Solsa Silvia, 34-year-old Santos Ortiz-Acosta and 14-year-old Elvin Romero). Officials say power generators should only be operated outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Kansas Game Wardens Investigate 4 Illegal Deer Killings

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is investigating the illegal killing of four deer that were left to rot in farm fields over the weekend. Game wardens are now trying to find those responsible. Three of the deer were killed south of Waldo in Russell County. KSNW TV reports that those responsible could face several hunting violations.

Biologists Fight Invasive Honeysuckle Plants Taking over Kansas Green Spaces

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — An invasive plant is slowly taking over outdoor areas across the Sunflower State. KSNT reports that officials are trying to contain the spread of invasive honeysuckle plants. The plants can be found in bush and vine varieties. The bushes are more aggressive and are creating problems for the Kansas Forest Service (KFS). Bush honeysuckle plants bear white flowers and have a sweet smell in the spring and produce red berries in the fall. Forest Service officials say the plants are a threat to the state's native ecosystem, especially in the eastern third of the state. The plants compete with native vegetation and crowd out other plants. Officials say established honeysuckle is also difficult to remove.

Overland Park Drops Ban on Milkweed, Other Native Plants

UNDATED (KNS) – The second-largest city in Kansas has dropped its ban on certain native plants including milkweed. The Kansas News Service reports that Overland Park’s old rules banned a number of native wildflowers that Midwest cities have traditionally seen as weedy. These banned plants include common milkweed – which feeds monarch butterfly caterpillars. The city council voted unanimously to change that. The new rules promote native plants – and discourage non-native invasive ones. A Johnson County cost-share program also encourages homeowners to use wildflowers and trees that evolved in this region. These feed pollinators and alleviate storm-water problems like erosion.

KU Men's Basketball Coach Gets New Lucrative Contract

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — With an NCAA investigation in the rear view mirror and a new season underway, the University of Kansas has amended the lifetime contract of Bill Self, making him the highest-paid coach in college basketball. According to multiple media reports, the amended deal is worth $53 million for five years. Self's new contract tops coach John Calipari's $44 million deal with Kentucky. Self's deal pays him an average of more than $10 million a year. Self has a rollover contract, which means it's extended a year after the conclusion of each season. The Jayhawks are currently ranked No. 1 and opened their regular season this week with a one-sided win over North Carolina Central. KU escaped serious penalties after a lengthy NCAA investigation into its program.

Kansas Colleges and Universities Waive Application Fees Through Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) — More than 50 colleges and universities in Kansas have dropped application fees through Thursday for residents of the state - regardless of age or income. The six state universities supervised by the Kansas Board of Regents, Washburn University in Topeka, 19 community colleges, six technical colleges and 21 private independent colleges are participating in the program to waive applications fees. Officials say the objective is to temporarily remove an impediment to higher education and increase the state's rate of college attendance. KAKE TV reports that in the past decade, the rate of Kansas students attending college has declined. In 2021, only 60% of Kansas high school graduates enrolled in a college, university or certificate program.

Kansas Football Team Moves Up in College Football Playoff Rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas football team has moved up five spots to No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The 7-2 Jayhawks are off to their best start in the first nine games of its season since 2007. Last weekend, KU defeated Iowa State 28-21. KWCH TV reports that KU also climbed higher in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls. Kansas will put its new ranking to the test as the Jayhawks are at home for two straight home games against Texas Tech followed by the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State.

This summary of area news is curated by KPR news staffers, including J. Schafer, Laura Lorson, Tom Parkinson and Kaye McIntyre.