KPR Seeks New Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief

Kansas Public Radio is seeking a new Kansas Statehouse Bureau Chief to cover the Kansas Legislature and other aspects of state government. Meet new people and quote them. Work with reporters from the Kansas News Service, enjoy a good salary and great state employee benefits and run our KPR office under the capitol dome. Well, okay... our office is in the basement of the Statehouse, but it's still under the dome. Apply online today.

