Headlines for Monday, October 23, 2023

Two Dead Bodies Found Inside Kansas City Apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police are investigating after two dead bodies were found inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. WDAF TV reports that officers were called to a home (at 3724 Broadway) for a welfare check after neighbors reported a bad smell coming from the apartment. Neighbors also stated they had not seen the resident in more than a week. When officers arrived, they discovered two males in advanced stages of decomposition. So far, police have been unable to determine whether foul play was involved.

Two Critically Injured When Aircraft Crashes Near Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — State troopers say two people are seriously injured after their aircraft crashed near Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday morning. KSNT reports that a Pegasus Powerchute aircraft was flying north over the city of Manhattan when the engine failed, causing the aircraft to crash. The pilot, a 70-year-old Manhattan man, was seriously injured. An 88-year-old man from Wichita was also critically injured. Both occupants were wearing seat belts during the crash. The crash victims were taken to a Manhattan hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Small Plane Runs Out of Fuel, Crash Lands Near Iola

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) — A small plane crashed near Iola over the weekend when the aircraft ran out of fuel. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Oklahoma pilot was injured after his plane crashed on a rural road about 3 miles southeast of Iola Saturday night. WIBW TV reports that first responders found that the single-engine aircraft had run out of fuel on the way to the Iola Airport. The pilot, 27-year-old James V. Devers, of Oklahoma City, landed the plane on a road, but the right wing hit a tree causing the plane to veer into a ditch. Devers suffered minor injuries.

KBI: Stanton County Standoff Ends with Suspect Shooting Himself

STANTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a 45-year-old man is believed to have shot himself during a standoff with police in Johnson City, Kansas. Authorities say a female juvenile went to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon to report physical injuries she had received during an altercation. Deputies then went to a trailer home in Johnson City to question 45-year-old Ricky Thompson. Deputies were unable to get Thompson to come to the door but could hear him inside. KWCH TV reports that a subsequent standoff lasted for hours. Law enforcement officers eventually breached the door. Later, they found Thompson inside with what appeared to be single gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was found next to Thompson's body. The KBI says no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms during the standoff. Thompson was taken to the Stanton County Hospital where he died Sunday morning.

Kansas Foster Care Contractor Implements New Overnight Stay Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Kansas foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care hasn’t had a child spend a night in an office since January. But 17 kids have spent a night in a new short-term shelter. Eliminating overnight office stays is a priority for every foster care agency in Kansas. But lawmakers and advocates say an agency eliminating office stays just to put kids in a shelter is not much of an improvement. But foster care agency Cornerstones of Care disagrees. They say their shelter has playgrounds, libraries and a chapel. Rachel Spaethe is the executive director of Kansas programs and services at Cornerstones. She previously told lawmakers that her agency has stopped taking people to the office but does acknowledge nightly stays are a problem. “While they are not in the office, they may be in a one-night placement. We got to fix that," she said. In the first six months of 2023, 17 kids spent a night at a shelter run by Cornerstones. Last year, 30 kids spent a night in Cornerstones office.

Time Running Out for Passage of Annual Farm Bill

UNDATED (HPM) — Lawmakers in Washington D.C. have a little more than two months to pass the 2023 Farm Bill. But the legislation is facing challenges beyond an upcoming deadline. The legislation governs a litany of nationwide agricultural and food programs. The newest version of this bill must pass by the end of the year. However, at the moment, that’s a daunting task. The U.S. House is without a Speaker and cannot conduct any business. Additionally, lawmakers will again work through preventing a shutdown in mid-November. Speaking after a roundtable in Missouri about the farm bill, Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt said the Senate hasn’t been proactive enough with appropriations bills. “Mark my words, we're gonna get to November 17. And Chuck Schumer is going to say, here is a massive omnibus bill that you don't have time to read, take it or leave it. And if you don't support it, you're for a government shutdown," he said. It's ridiculous.” Sen. John Boozman, who also attended the roundtable, says he’s interested in extending the deadline to pass the Farm Bill.

Kansas Businessman Charged in $1 Million Kickback Scheme Involving Nuclear Weapons Components

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KPR/ KC Star) — An indictment unsealed in Kansas City, Kansas, last week charges two businessmen for an alleged scheme to fraudulently steer and award contracts for work on nuclear weapons manufacturing projects. According to court documents, 67-year-old Michael Clinesmith, of Kansas, allegedly solicited and received kickbacks and bribes from 43-year-old Richard Mueller, of Missouri, in exchange for steering contracts from Clinesmith’s employer to Mueller’s company. Clinesmith allegedly used his position to steer contracts to Mueller’s company. In exchange, Mueller paid him over $1 million. The indictment also alleges that Mueller lied to federal agents. Clinesmith and Mueller are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and other crimes. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. (Read more in the Kansas City Star.)

KCI Airport Has Busiest September Ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City International Airport and it’s passengers have set a new record for the month of September. WDAF TV reports that the airport had the busiest September in it’s 50 year history. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says KCI had nearly 992,000 passengers arrive and depart from the airport in September. It’s a 13% percent increase from September of last year. The new airport opened in February.

Will Wyandotte County and KCK Change Its Unified Form of Government?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KC Star) — After nearly three decades, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, may decide to change its consolidated government structure. The Kansas City Star reports that the mayors of KCK, Edwardsville and Bonner Springs have announced plans to create a task force to listen to resident concerns about the Unified Government, which is now $1 billion in debt. The mayors were not specific about what changes they hope to see. Since KCK and Wyandotte County’s governments unified in 1997, the county went from being known for its political corruption to one with attractions like the Kansas Speedway and the Village West shopping area.

Kansas Water Office Water Invest in Water Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) — The Kansas Water Office has announced plans to invest at least $1.5 million to implement the Kansas Water Plan. Governor Laura Kelly says the five-year plan is a blueprint to ensure a reliable, quality water supply. It includes conserving the Ogallala Aquifer, improving state water quality, and reducing vulnerability to extreme water events. The Kansas Water Plan Partnership Initiative will invest resources from the fund into projects centered on the guiding principles outlined in the 2022 State Water Plan.

Kansas Wildlife Officials Hosts Cooking Competition of Invasive Species

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KNS) — Kansans can share their best recipes for eating invasive species at a new cooking competition organized by state wildlife officials. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is holding its first-ever cooking competition next month in Lawrence. People can show off their best recipes for the foods they’ve foraged, fished and hunted. One category encourages people to cook up and serve the invasive species that are competing with native plants and animals in Kansas rivers, prairies and woods. The state wildlife department also offers occasional workshops across Kansas teaching people to identify these plants and animals, like white perch, and cook them. The event will take place at the Baker University Wetlands Discovery Center on November 19. Enter the competition by registering at KSOutdoors.com.

Prosecutor: Ex-Police Chief Who Quit in Excessive Force Case Gets Prison Term for Attacking Ex-Wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor says a former Missouri police chief who resigned amid accusations he assaulted a father who tried to drown a young daughter in 2018 has now been sentenced to prison for attacking his ex-wife in a separate domestic dispute. The Kansas City Star reports former Greenwood chief Greg Hallgrimson was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison in a case in which a prosecutor says Hallgrimson knocked his ex-wife unconscious. Hallgrimson resigned in 2019 as chief of Greenwood, southeast of Kansas City. He had pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the father in the earlier case, drawing probation from a federal judge.

Hallgrimson was chief of the Greenwood Police Department when a man walked into the department in December 2018 and said he had just tried to drown his daughter in a retention pond. Hallgrimson and another officer rushed to the icy pond and pulled the unconscious child out of the water. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was treated for severe hypothermia. But prosecutors said that upon completing the rescue mission, Hallgrimson threw the father to the ground back at a police station and punched him in the face.

Hallgrimson was placed on administrative leave shortly after he was accused of assault and resigned in May 2019. Greenwood is about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City. A federal judge subsequently sentenced Hallgrimson, who pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the father, to five years of probation. After Hallgrimson was indicted on a charge of violating the father's civil rights but before he was sentenced to probation in that case, he hit his wife so hard that she was knocked unconscious, according to authorities. The ex-wife was worried for her safety and initially told doctors the she broke her nose and fractured her eye socket falling down some stairs, the prosecutor said. Police began investigating about 17 months later. Defense attorneys for Hallgrimson had argued that Hallgrimson was not the initial aggressor because he was slapped first. In a statement Friday, Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said the sentence "sent an unmistakable message today that victims of domestic abuse will be heard and supported" in Clay County where the case was prosecuted.

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat L.A. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KPR) — The Kansas City Chiefs improved their record to 6-1 after a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes, including one to tight end Travis Kelce just before halftime. Mahomes also connected with running back Isiah Pacheco in the fourth quarter to seal the win. "Obviously, there’s going to be a big dose of Trav, the player that he is," Mahomes said. "But if we want to continue to get to that next step of an offense and a team, we’re going to have to get other guys to make plays when it counts." The Chiefs won’t have another game at Arrowhead Stadium until November 20, a Monday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Next Sunday, the Chiefs will play the Broncos at Denver.

Mahomes Throws for 424 Yards and 4 TDs as Chiefs Beat Chargers 31-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a score, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. The Chiefs won their sixth straight to take a three-game lead in the loss column in the AFC West. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco also had touchdown catches for Kansas City. Justin Herbert threw for 259 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Los Angeles, but he also was under constant pressure from the league's No. 2 scoring defense.

If anybody should know how to stop Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, it should probably be the Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the AFC West, who get two cracks at beating the Kansas City Chiefs every season. The familiarity hasn't seemed to help. The Chiefs have seized command of a division they have won seven straight years. Mahomes also improved to 29-3 against teams from the AFC West, which Kansas City already leads by three games just seven weeks into the season.

Chiefs: Visit the Broncos next Sunday.

