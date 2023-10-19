Headlines for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kansas Lawmakers Could Get 94% Raise

TOPEKA, Kan. (TCJ) - Kansas lawmakers could be getting a 94% pay raise - and they could get it without having to take recorded votes ahead of the 2024 elections. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that most of the state's 165 legislators would see a new salary of $43,000 a year, starting in 2025. That's up from $22,000 a year. Top leaders in the legislature could make about $71,000 a year.

Kansas Board of Regents Plans to Review Under-performing Programs

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) - The Kansas Board of Regents is reviewing more than two dozen university programs that aren’t meeting goals for enrollment. The Board worked over the summer with the state’s six universities to identify academic programs that are underperforming. Officials looked at how many students are enrolled in the program, how many get degrees and whether graduates find jobs. Regents say that list is being finalized and will include about 30 programs. In coming weeks, university officials will meet with a Regents committee and make recommendations. They could propose cutting or merging several programs.

Some Child Support Payments Delayed Due to Kansas Court Security Breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Some child support payments will be delayed because of an ongoing security breach in the Kansas judicial system. With computer systems down, courts have been taking filings on paper and by fax. And that's now slowing down child support cases. The current computer problems are not affecting Johnson County, which uses a separate online system.

More Mountain Lions Spotted in Kansas

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - More mountain lions have been spotted in Kansas. Wildlife officials are investigating a recent sighting in Allen County and another in Labette County. In the latest sighting, the large predator cat was caught on security video last Friday on the northeast edge of Parsons near Labette Creek. In the past 16 years, mountain lions have been confirmed more than 60 times Kansas. While mountain lion attacks on people are rare, residents should be aware of basic precautions. Wildlife officials say people should not approach mountain lions - but they also should not run away. Instead, experts say people should slowly back away and try to make themselves look as big as possible, speaking in a loud, firm voice. So far, all the animals have apparently been moving through Kansas and no resident populations have been documented.

Kansas Farmers, Ranchers Seek Limits on Eminent Domain in Utilities Projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KPR/KNS) - Groups representing Kansas farmers and ranchers are asking lawmakers to limit the use of eminent domain by utility companies. The move is in response to a power transmission project in Southeast Kansas. Kansas regulators granted Florida-based NextEra Energy eminent domain authority last year. The utility wants to build an $85 million transmission line from the Wolf Creek nuclear power plant across five Kansas counties to a substation in Missouri. Current law allows utilities to take over land needed for those projects. Kansas Farm Bureau State Affairs Manager Claudia Hissong says projects by out-of-state companies are creating frustration among property owners. “It has really driven a need for us to get involved within the energy conversation and bringing landowners to the table to make sure their voice is heard," she said. Residents impacted by the project say utility companies have too much authority to take land.

Kansas Woman Hospitalized After Her Car Collided with a Deer

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - October and November are peak times in Kansas for vehicle / deer collisions. One person was injured in such an accident early Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that 66-year-old Debra Odell, from Herington, was southeast of Gypsum when her Toyota Camry struck a deer. She was hospitalized at Salina Regional Health Center.

2 Kansas Corrections Employees Fired, Others Disciplined, in Inmate Injury Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas prison system has fired two employees and disciplined six for mocking an injured inmate and refusing to help. The Kansas News Service reports that Topeka Correctional Facility inmate Elizabeth Wince fell and hurt herself, but was denied treatment by staff. Days went by without help, and when she tried again to get medical help, Wince was denied again. According to other inmates, Wince was so badly injured she had to crawl back to her cell. Prison officers reportedly laughed at her, saying she was too fat or lazy to walk. Wince eventually spent several weeks at the hospital. Officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections called the officers’ behavior unacceptable. They said prison staff will also receive training to report unethical behavior by fellow employees. (Read more.)

Two Kansas Prison Employees Fired After Injured Inmate Was Mocked

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two employees at a Kansas prison were fired, and six others were disciplined, after accusations that they mocked and failed to help an injured female inmate. Other inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility said the injured inmate spent two hours crawling back to her cell after hurting herself in September, KCUR-FM reported. Inmates told KCUR that prison staff called the injured woman “fat” and “lazy,” and didn't provide assistance because they thought she was faking. Hours later, the inmate was hospitalized with an injured foot, and didn't return to the prison for several weeks, the Kansas news service reported.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson David Thompson said in a statement that officials take allegations of mistreatment seriously. “We are confident that these actions represent a temporary lapse in judgment for the handful of staff that were involved and do not reflect a systemic issue at TCF or the larger correctional system,” Thompson said.

Prison staff will get training so that “employees feel empowered to challenge and report any order — including from a superior officer — that they feel is illegal, immoral, or unethical,” Thompson said.

Kansas City Woman Sentenced for Identity Theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A Kansas City woman has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for a string of identity theft charges. KMBC reports that 37-year-old Quanisha Capelton was convicted of multiple charges including bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution. Capelton was found guilty in a check-cashing scheme involving $162,000 in damages.

U.S. Announces $3.5 Billion to Strengthen Electric Grid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced $3.5 billion for 58 projects across the country to strengthen electric grid resilience as extreme weather events such as the deadly Maui and California wildfires continue to strain the nation's aging transmission systems. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says Wednesday's announcement marks the largest federal investment ever in grid infrastructure. Funding will support projects to harden electric systems and improve energy reliability and affordability. The federal spending, combined with money promised by private partners, could result in up to $8 billion in investments nationally to upgrade the grid and help it withstand natural disasters and extreme weather worsened by climate change.

Projects funded by the federal Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships program will increase the flexibility, efficiency and reliability of electric power systems, with a particular focus on spurring solar, wind and other renewable energy, Granholm said. The projects also are aimed at fixing problems that may contribute to wildfires and other disasters and will improve reliability by deploying innovative approaches to electricity transmission, storage and distribution, she and other officials said. The largest grant, $464 million, will go to improve five transmission projects across seven Midwestern states, from Iowa to North Dakota.

Big 12 Basketball Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

UNDATED (KPR) - There are high expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks this season. KU is picked to win the regular-season title in the Big 12 and is ranked No. 1 in the A-P preseason poll. The last time KU was picked No. 1 nationally in the preseason poll dates back to 2018. That season, the Jayhawks finished with a 26-10 record and lost to Auburn in the second round of the NCAA tournament. KU coach Bill Self doesn’t like the Jayhawks trends as a preseason No. 1. "We’ve had good years, but they haven’t finished great. So I’m certainly hopeful we can change that trend. But I really don’t know that it adds a lot of pressure," Self said. On the women’s side, KU won the W-N-I-T after being omitted from the NCAA tournament field. The Jayhawk women are picked to finish third this season in the Big 12.

Big 12 Basketball Preview: K-State Wildcats

UNDATED (KPR) - For the upcoming college basketball season, the Kansas State men are rebuilding and the Wildcat women are bolstered by the return of a record-breaking scorer. Three starters return for the Wildcats who were one victory shy from reaching the Men’s Final Four last season. In the preseason coaches poll last year, the Wildcats were picked to finish last, but they’re projected for sixth in the Big 12 this year. In just one season as head coach, Jerome Tang has changed the narrative. "We can win national championships and compete for national championships every year," Tang said. "So, I want to do my part to put us in that position." On the women’s side, center Ayoka (AY-yoka) Lee returns to the Wildcats after a year off because of knee surgery. She set the NCAA single-game scoring record two seasons ago with 61 points. The K-State women are picked to finish fourth in the conference.

AP Source: Jets Trading Mecole Hardman Back to Chiefs in Deal Including Draft Picks

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets are trading seldom-used wide receiver Mecole Hardman back to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman signed with the Jets as a free agent last offseason and now returns to the team with which he played his first four NFL seasons and helped win two Super Bowls. The deal includes the Jets sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Chiefs for a sixth-rounder, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade.

Patrick Mahomes Says He 'Jumped' at the Chance to Invest in Formula One's Alpine Team

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mahomes says he “jumped” at the the chance to invest in a Formula One team when he was asked to join a group of celebrity backers behind the Alpine team. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and golfer Rory McIlroy were among a group of top sports names announced as joining the Otro Capital investment. The F1 season resumes this week at the United States Grand Prix in Austin. Otro had previously announced an investor group headlined by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

