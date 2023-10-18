Headlines for Wednesday, October 18. 2023

2 Kansas Corrections Employees Fired, Others Disciplined, in Inmate Injury Case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The Kansas prison system has fired two employees and disciplined six for mocking an injured inmate and refusing to help. The Kansas News Service reports that Topeka Correctional Facility inmate Elizabeth Wince fell and hurt herself, but was denied treatment by staff. Days went by without help, and when she tried again to get medical help, Wince was denied again. According to other inmates, Wince was so badly injured she had to crawl back to her cell. Prison officers reportedly laughed at her, saying she was too fat or lazy to walk. Wince eventually spent several weeks at the hospital. Officials with the Kansas Department of Corrections called the officers’ behavior unacceptable. They said prison staff will also receive training to report unethical behavior by fellow employees. (Read more.)

Security Problem Takes Down Computer Systems for Almost All Kansas Courts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Multiple computer systems for almost all of Kansas’ courts have been offline for five days because of what officials call a “security incident." The problem has prevented courts in 104 of the state's 105 counties from accepting electronic filings and has blocked public access to many of their records. A judicial branch spokesperson said Tuesday that officials still don’t know the extent of the problem or how long the computer systems will remain offline. The problem doesn't affect Johnson County in the Kansas City area, but the courts in all other counties must take paper filings or filings by mail or fax.

(–Related–)

Some Child Support Payments Delayed Due to Kansas Court Security Breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — Some child support payments will be delayed because of a security breach in the Kansas court system. The Kansas News Service reports that the breach happened last week. Court staff are calling it a security issue, and say that it knocked out many online systems. Kansas courts have been taking filings on paper and by fax. That’s now slowing down child support cases. Court hearings and new child support payment orders are delayed. Cases that were filed before October 9 will proceed normally. The problems are not affecting Johnson County, which uses a separate online system.

Ribbon Cutting Held for New Pet Food Plant in Leavenworth County

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (Midwest Newsroom) - Kansas leaders cut the ribbon on a new pet food plant in Tonganoxie this week. About 100 employees will be working at the Hills Pet Nutrition facility, making wet pet food for dogs and cats. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said Hills Pet Nutrition is a welcome addition to the regional economy. The $450 million “smart plant” features automation and advanced technology to handle the entire pet food production process – from ingredient mixing to cooking and container-filling. Hills Pet Nutrition specializes in what it calls science-led-nutrition.

Explosion in Southwest Kansas Kills Mom, Dad and Toddler

BUCKLIN, Kan. (Wichita Eagle) - We're learning more about a fatal weekend explosion in southwest Kansas. The Wichita Eagle reports that an explosion inside a business in Bucklin killed three people - a mom, dad and toddler. State and local officials are still investigating Saturday's explosion inside a hair salon. The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Jerry Isakson, 29-year-old Robyn Hamilton and 19-month-old Stormy Isakson, all from Dodge City. Isakson and Hamilton were the parents of the 19-month-old child. Another person, 26-year-old Christian Stimpert, of Bucklin, was taken to a hospital in Dodge City for treatment of burns. It's still not known what caused the explosion. The commercial building was in the process of being remodeled when the explosion occurred. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating, but authorities believe the explosion was accidental.

Kansas Families Pile Up School Meal Debt

WICHITA, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) - More Kansas families are piling up school meal debt following the end of federal COVID subsidies that made all meals free. A new report from the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed shows that student lunch debt in Kansas reached $23.5 million this year. The report looked at district policies regarding lunch debt. About two-thirds of Kansas districts have policies that allow students an alternate meal or snack if they don’t have money in their account. Martha Terhaar, with Kansas Appleseed, says punitive policies cause additional stress for students and families. “It’s still limiting kids’ access to meals and putting a lot of fear around access to food, which should just be a basic necessity," she said. Less than a quarter of school meal debt is ultimately paid off by parents. Districts typically end up covering the shortfall with general funds or donations.

Goodland School Placed on Temporary Lockdown Monday

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Goodland Junior and Senior High School was placed on temporary lock down Monday morning. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said all schools were put on high alert and locked down for a threat made against district staff and the high school. KWCH TV reports a suspect was later located and taken into custody.

Big 12 Women's Hoops Tourney Poised to Join Men's Event at Glitzy T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The home of the Big 12 women's basketball tournament for most of its existence has been Municipal Auditorium, a Streamline Moderne and Art Deco archetype built during the Depression in downtown Kansas City.

It had history. Some charm. An entirely unique feel.

That feel also was a bit second-rate compared with the men's Big 12 tourney, which has been played down the street at T-Mobile Center. It has all the trappings of a modern arena: luxury suites, spacious locker rooms, video boards and almost three times as many seats at Municipal Auditorium, which could fit just over 7,000 fans for each game.

That all changes beginning this season.

Both tournaments, which had run concurrently so traveling fans could see both of their teams on the same trip, will be played at T-Mobile Center. The women's event will run March 7-12 and the men March 12-16.

“They deserve to be in a world-class venue,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who has made it a point to help promote women's basketball. “I'm excited that this year we'll have both the men's and women's tournaments at T-Mobile Center.”

It won't be the first time the Big 12 women's tourney will be played in an NBA- or NHL-level building. The tournament was held twice at Reunion Arena and twice at American Airlines Center, the past two homes of the Dallas Mavericks, and for six years in Oklahoma City with four editions at Paycom Center, the home of the Thunder.

Just like T-Mobile Center, those buildings seat more than 18,000 for basketball, and that meant larger crowds those years, due in part to home crowds that cheered on Oklahoma and Baylor when they were national title contenders. But the tradeoff of selling more tickets is the risk of vast sections of empty seats for some of the games, which would create some poor optics and was rarely a problem in the more intimate Municipal Auditorium.

“I think it's great that women's basketball is coming to the forefront,” said Texas Tech coach Krista Gerlich, who helped lead the Lady Raiders to a national title as a player, and who is entering her fourth season leading the program. “I think our commissioner has done a fantastic job of showcasing that.”

Last year, the Big 12 approved a two-year extension to keep Kansas City, Missouri, the host of the men's and women's tourneys through the 2027 editions. The way the city rallies around the event each March, coupled with the arena setup next door to the Power and Light District of bars and restaurants, made it the clear choice going forward.

“Kansas City has been a great home for the Big 12 basketball championships,” Yormark said at the start of Big 12 media days Tuesday. “Because of that, we are currently in discussions on an early extension to keep the Big 12 championships right here in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center through 2031.”

WELCOME WAGON

None of the four programs joining the Big 12 this season had a winning record a year ago, so there could be some significant growing pains for BYU from the West Coast and Cincinnati, UCF and Houston from the American Athletic conferences...especially given that three of them have relatively new coaches.

Merriweather is returning to Cincinnati, her alma mater, after two successful seasons at Memphis, while BYU's Amber Whiting and UCF's Sytia Messer are entering their second seasons. Ronald Hughey is beginning his 10th at Houston.

“We have a whole other level of enthusiasm," Bearcats guard Mya Jackson said. "We're extremely grateful where we came from, and to have this opportunity to be here, and we're going to show up and compete and work hard every day.”

BUILDING BLOCKS

Kansas hopes to build off a WNIT title last season behind a trio of super-seniors who could have transferred or turned pro but chose instead to return to Lawrence for a shot at getting the Jayhawks back to the NCAA Tournament.Taiyanna Jackson leads the bunch after averaging 15.2 points and 12.7 rebounds last season, becoming the first Kansas player since 1981-82 to average a double-double. Zakiyah Franklin had a team-leading 15.7 points per game last season, and has already started 115 games in her career. Holly Kersgieter is poised to break into the top 10 on the school's career scoring list.

“Two seasons ago we made it to the (NCAA) Tournament and so people saw last year as a step backwards,” Kersgieter said, "but the way we addressed the NIT was almost a blessing in disguise. The main takeaway was honestly we learned to have fun again. We had the biggest crowds of the season and I don't think that was a coincidence in those (WNIT) games....We had a taste of the good, a taste of the bad, and we know that it takes to take a step forward after that run.”

Big 12 Expects to Play 20-Game Schedule in Men's Hoops, 18 Games for Women Next Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 is preparing to play a 20-game conference schedule in men's basketball, and an 18-game women's schedule, when the league loses Texas and Oklahoma but welcomes four additions from the Pac-12 beginning next season.

The arrival of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah along with former Big 12 member Colorado from the latest round of conference realignment has created new challenges in scheduling. The league will stretch across all four time zones, which was one of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark's goals, but that also means some long and time-consuming road trips.

“Scheduling and travel are a major priority for the conference,” Yormark said Tuesday at the start of two days of basketball media days at T-Mobile Center, which for the first time will host both the men's and women's conference tournaments this season.

“For basketball, it's looking like a 20-game schedule and 18 for women is in our future, and on the football front we're working diligently as well," said Yormark, whose league is losing Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. "Our schedule is being guided by a few key parameters, including geography, competitive balance, historic matchups and rivalries.”

That could mean the continuation of the Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State.

“We haven't come up with any definitive decisions,” Yormark said, “but rivalries and historic matchups are critically important to us. They're part of our guiding principles. It's most likely that will occur but nothing has been cemented yet.”

The men are expected to play two conference basketball games more than the women because of the preferences of Big 12 coaches and the fact that the women's conference tournament will take place a week before the men's championship.

Yormark reiterated the Big 12 is doubling down on basketball, particularly with the arrival of hoops heavyweight Arizona next season. The league intends to begin playing games internationally beginning with the 2023-24 season, and the league is looking into alternative broadcasts and streaming options that could better bring the game to younger demographics.

When it comes to streaming, Yormark said “volume is key. Big 12 basketball and its depth provide that better than anyone.”

The Big 12 has finished atop KenPom's conference ranking eight of the past 10 seasons, and Baylor and Kansas — the preseason No. 1 team this season — have given the league two of the past three national championships.

“I said before, I think basketball is undervalued, but it goes beyond monetizing it," said Yormark, who has previously worked for the Pistons and Nets. "No sport connects better with culture than basketball. It is also a great catalyst for international growth, and it will continue to grow and play a huge role in the future of our industry.”

In fact, Yormark so values college basketball as a product that he considered its future in the latest of TV negotiations, which resulted in a deal with ESPN and Fox Sports worth about $2.3 billion that goes through at least the 2030-31 season.

“We gave ourselves some optionality when you think about our back-end rights, not only to renew our traditional format but to potentially break apart football from basketball,” he said. “Our job is to explore all options and further monetize what we do, and create value for our member institutions.”

Given its focus on college basketball, it is only natural to ask whether the Big 12 would renew conversations with West Coast Conference power Gonzaga and reigning national champion UConn, which is a member of the Big East. Yormark said earlier this year that those talks had ended in part due to the latest round of realignment involving the Pac 12.

Yormark declined to take questions about future expansion, but did say that “no different from last year, if an opportunity presents itself to strengthen this conference, I'm going to explore it.”

“There's nothing imminent," he said, "but I do explore all options that come to me, and if it creates value for membership both short- and long-term, we're going to explore it even more.”

Yormark also was quick to defend the Big 12 as the nation's premier basketball conference after UConn coach Dan Hurley said on a recent podcast that the Big East was “the best conference in the country and it's not particularly close.”

“I mean, listen, history speaks for itself. The data speaks for itself," Yormark said. “Our ratings, the tournament, where we have been the last five years — I don't think there's a deeper conference in America right now. Danny is a great coach, UConn is a great program, but I would certainly debate him on that.”

